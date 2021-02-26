Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2021 Big 12 Swimming & Diving Championships: Day 3 Prelims Live Recap

2021 BIG 12 SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

  • Swimming: Wednesday, February 24 – Saturday, February 27, 2021
  • Diving: Monday, March 1 – Wednesday, March 3, 2021
  • Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center – Austin, TX (Central Time Zone)
  • Defending Champion: Texas men (24x) & Texas women (8x) (results)
The Texas Longhorns stampede of top 200 freestylers should highlight day 3 prelims of the Big 12 swimming & diving championships.

Drew Kibler was 3rd at the NCAA Championships as a freshman in 2019, and had a shot to contend for the NCAA title last year before the coronavirus pandemic canceled the national championship meet. He should compete today along with a crowd of Longhorns in an event where Texas swept the top four spots at last year’s Big 12 Championships.

This morning should be a busy prelims session, with five women’s events (100 fly, 400 IM, 200 free, 100 breast, 100 back) in the first session followed by a men’s heats session with the same five events.

WOMEN’S 100 BUTTERFLY

  • Big 12 Record: Triin Aljand (Texas A&M) – 51.32 (2008)
  • Big 12 Meet Record: Lily Moldenhauer (Texas) – 51.92 (2014)
  • 2020 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 50.92
  • 2020 Champion: Emily Reese (Texas) – 53.49

WOMEN’S 400 IM

  • Big 12 Record: Madisyn Cox (Texas) – 4:00.97 (2017)
  • Big 12 Meet Record: Madisyn Cox (Texas) – 4:01.15 (2017)
  • 2020 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 4:03.62
  • 2020 Champion: Evie Pfeifer (Texas) – 4:06.47

WOMEN’S 200 FREESTYLE

  • Big 12 Record: Karlee Bipso (Texas) – 1:42.78 (2011)
  • Big 12 Meet Record: Karlee Bipso (Texas) – 1:43.43 (2011)
  • 2020 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:42.98
  • 2020 Champion: Bridget Semenuk (Texas) – 1:45.66

WOMEN’S 100 BREASTSTROKE

  • Big 12 Record: Breeja Larson (Texas A&M) – 57.51 (2012)
  • Big 12 Meet Record: Breeja Larson (Texas A&M) – 57.92 (2012)
  • 2020 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 58.60
  • 2020 Champion: Kate Steward (Kansas) – 1:00.34

WOMEN’S 100 BACKSTROKE

  • Big 12 Record: Claire Adams (Texas) – 50.51 (2020)
  • Big 12 Meet Record: Claire Adams (Texas) – 50.51 (2020)
  • 2020 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 50.93
  • 2020 Champion: Claire Adams (Texas) – 51.10

MEN’S 100 BUTTERFLY

  • BIG 12 Record: Joseph Schooling (Texas) – 43.75 (2017)
  • BIG 12 Meet Record: Joseph Schooling (Texas) – 44.06 (2017)
  • 2020 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 45.05
  • 2020 Champion: Alvin Jiang (Texas) – 45.11

MEN’S 400 IM

  • BIG 12 Record: Will Licon (Texas) – 3:36.37 (2015)
  • BIG 12 Meet Record: Jonathan Robert (Texas) – 3:40.26 (2017)
  • 2020 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 3:39.16
  • 2020 Champion: Jake Foster (Texas) – 3:43.92

MEN’S 200 FREESTYLE

  • BIG 12 Record: Townley Haas (Texas) – 1:29.50 (2018)
  • BIG 12 Meet Record: Ricky Berens (Texas) – 1:32.01 (2009)
  • 2020 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:32.05
  • 2020 Champion: Drew Kibler (Texas) – 1:33.66

MEN’S 100 BREASTSTROKE

  • BIG 12 Record: Will Licon (Texas) – 50.68 (2017)
  • BIG 12 Meet Record: Will Licon (Texas) – 51.15 (2017)
  • 2020 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 51.67
  • 2020 Champion: Caspar Corbeau (Texas) – 52.55

MEN’S 100 BACKSTROKE

  • BIG 12 Record: John Shebat (Texas) – 44.35 (2017)
  • BIG 12 Meet Record: Alvin Jiang (Texas) – 44.95 (2020)
  • 2020 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 44.95
  • 2020 Champion: Alvin Jiang (Texas) – 44.95

swim man
36 minutes ago

Kibler is swimming the 100 Fly though

