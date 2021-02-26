2021 Men’s ACC Championships: Day 3 Prelims Live Recap

2021 ACC Men’s Swimming Championships

The second full day of swimming at the 2021 ACC Men’s Championships will feature prelims of the 100 fly, 400 IM, 200 free, 100 breast, and 100 back.

The Louisville Cardinals, riding high off of their first conference victory in the 200 free relay, will have the highest-returner from last year in four of the five events. Senior Nick Albiero will be looking to defend his title in the 100 fly, while Virginia Tech’s Youssef Ramadan holds the top seed. In the 200 free, 2020 champion Colton Paulson of Louisville returns, and he’ll face a field that includes top-seeded Baturalp Unlu of Georgia Tech. In the 100 breast, senior Evgenii Somov will be aiming for four-year sweep in the event, having won the last three years. Officially, UVA’s Keefer Barnum has the top seed, but Somov was faster at the Louisville Invite, times from which are not in the official NCAA database. And in the 100 back, last year’s runner-up Mitchell Whyte holds the #3 seed, while Georgia Tech’s Kyle Barone will be swimming in lane 4 in the final heat.

The 400 IM is the only event of the morning in which Louisville doesn’t have the highest-returner from last year. Instead, that honor goes to Notre Dame sophomore Jack Hoagland, who took 2nd last year, and who won the 500 free yesterday.

SCORES THROUGH DAY 2

*including all diving points

Virginia Tech – 487 Louisville – 470 NC State – 456 UNC – 372 Florida State – 354 Virginia – 335 Georgia Tech – 307 Pitt – 208 Miami (FL) – 207 Notre Dame/Duke – 203 (tie) Boston College – 98

100 Fly – Prelims

ACC Record: 44.46 – Coleman Stewart (NC State), 2019

(NC State), 2019 Meet record: 44.79 – Ryan Held (NC State), 2018

2020 NCAA Invite Time: 45.97

2020 Champion – Nick Albiero (Louisville), 44.86

400 IM – Prelims

ACC Record: 3:38.00 – Gal Nevo (Georgia Tech), 2009

Meet record: 3:38.43 – Robert Owen (Virginia Tech), 2017

2020 NCAA Invite Time: 3:44.36

2020 champion: Ted Schubert (Virginia), 3:40.01

200 Free – Prelims

ACC Record: 1:31.32 – Andreas Vazaois (NC State), 2018

Meet record: 1:32.45 – Scot Robison (Virginia), 2010

2020 NCAA Invite Time: 1:34.07

2020 champion: Colton Paulson (Louisville), 1:33.77

100 Breast – Prelims

ACC Record: 51.30 – Brandon Fiala (Virginia Tech), 2017

Meet record: 51.46 – Peter Kropp (Duke), 2017

2020 NCAA Invite Time: 52.46

2020 champion: Evgenii Somov (Louisville), 51.85

100 Back – Prelims