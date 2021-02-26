2021 Men’s ACC Championships: Day 3 Prelims Live Recap

2021 ACC Men’s Swimming Championships
- When: Wednesday, February 24th to Saturday, February 27th Prelims 10:00 am | Finals 6:00 pm (1650 prelims Saturday at 4:00 pm)
- Where: Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, North Carolina (Eastern Time Zone)
- Defending Champion: North Carolina State University (NC State) (29x, 6th-straight) (results)
- Streaming: ACC Network
The second full day of swimming at the 2021 ACC Men’s Championships will feature prelims of the 100 fly, 400 IM, 200 free, 100 breast, and 100 back.
The Louisville Cardinals, riding high off of their first conference victory in the 200 free relay, will have the highest-returner from last year in four of the five events. Senior Nick Albiero will be looking to defend his title in the 100 fly, while Virginia Tech’s Youssef Ramadan holds the top seed. In the 200 free, 2020 champion Colton Paulson of Louisville returns, and he’ll face a field that includes top-seeded Baturalp Unlu of Georgia Tech. In the 100 breast, senior Evgenii Somov will be aiming for four-year sweep in the event, having won the last three years. Officially, UVA’s Keefer Barnum has the top seed, but Somov was faster at the Louisville Invite, times from which are not in the official NCAA database. And in the 100 back, last year’s runner-up Mitchell Whyte holds the #3 seed, while Georgia Tech’s Kyle Barone will be swimming in lane 4 in the final heat.
The 400 IM is the only event of the morning in which Louisville doesn’t have the highest-returner from last year. Instead, that honor goes to Notre Dame sophomore Jack Hoagland, who took 2nd last year, and who won the 500 free yesterday.
SCORES THROUGH DAY 2
*including all diving points
- Virginia Tech – 487
- Louisville – 470
- NC State – 456
- UNC – 372
- Florida State – 354
- Virginia – 335
- Georgia Tech – 307
- Pitt – 208
- Miami (FL) – 207
- Notre Dame/Duke – 203
- (tie)
- Boston College – 98
100 Fly – Prelims
- ACC Record: 44.46 – Coleman Stewart (NC State), 2019
- Meet record: 44.79 – Ryan Held (NC State), 2018
- 2020 NCAA Invite Time: 45.97
- 2020 Champion – Nick Albiero (Louisville), 44.86
400 IM – Prelims
- ACC Record: 3:38.00 – Gal Nevo (Georgia Tech), 2009
- Meet record: 3:38.43 – Robert Owen (Virginia Tech), 2017
- 2020 NCAA Invite Time: 3:44.36
- 2020 champion: Ted Schubert (Virginia), 3:40.01
200 Free – Prelims
- ACC Record: 1:31.32 – Andreas Vazaois (NC State), 2018
- Meet record: 1:32.45 – Scot Robison (Virginia), 2010
- 2020 NCAA Invite Time: 1:34.07
- 2020 champion: Colton Paulson (Louisville), 1:33.77
100 Breast – Prelims
- ACC Record: 51.30 – Brandon Fiala (Virginia Tech), 2017
- Meet record: 51.46 – Peter Kropp (Duke), 2017
- 2020 NCAA Invite Time: 52.46
- 2020 champion: Evgenii Somov (Louisville), 51.85
100 Back – Prelims
- ACC record: 43.98 – Coleman Stewart (NC State), 2019
- Meet record: 44.04 – Coleman Stewart (NC State), 2020
- 2020 NCAA Invite Time: 46.22
- 2020 Champion: Coleman Stewart (NC State), 44.04