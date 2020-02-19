2020 Women’s B1G Championships: Day 1 Finals Live Recap

2020 WOMEN’S B1G CHAMPIONSHIPS

The Women’s Big Ten Championship kicks off tonight at 5:00 Central Time in Iowa City, Iowa. Tonight will feature finals of the 200 medley relay and 800 free relay. The Indiana Hoosiers are the defending Big Ten Champions, snapping a 3-year streak by Michigan. The Swimulator is projecting Michigan to win the meet this year, although it still projects a tight battle between Michigan and IU, with Ohio State close behind.

Last year, Indiana drew first blood with a win in the 200 medley relay, where they swam a 1:34.71 to win the event for a second year in a row. The Hoosiers, however, lost 3 of their 4 legs from last year, including the fastest breaststroker the NCAA has ever seen in Lilly King. IU still has their anchor from last year, Shelby Koontz, and we’ll likely see Grace Haskett, who was a member of the Big Ten Record-holding 200 medley relay, make an appearance on thi relay tonight. IU also brought in freshmen sprint free/flyers Cora Dupre and Ashley Turak, as well as breaststroker Emily Weiss. It’s the Michigan Wolverines, however, that look to be in the best position for the 200 medley relay tonight. Michigan finished only .27 seconds behind Indiana last year, and lost only their lead-off leg. Fortunately for Michigan, they gained butterfly Olivia Carter with a mid-season transfer. Carter can now take the fly leg on the medley relay, and allow sprint star Maggie MacNeil to take the backstroke leg.

Michigan has had a stranglehold on the 800 free relay for the past 4 years, during which time they also broke the Big Ten Conference Record. Michigan won the race by 6 seconds last year, but lost all 4 of their legs, including Siobhan Haughey who is one of the fastest 200 freestylers in NCAA history. With Michigan rebuilding their relay, we could see an exciting race develop tonight between a handful of teams.

200 MEDLEY RELAY – FINALS

Meet Record: Indiana (2018) – 1:34.16

B1G Record: Indiana (2018) – 1:33.89

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:36.40

Defending Champion: Indiana – 1:34.71

800 FREE RELAY – FINALS