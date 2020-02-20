Kelsey Drake Crushes Iowa School Record in Big Ten Time Trial

2020 WOMEN’S B1G CHAMPIONSHIPS

After the first 2 scoring events of the 2020 Women’s Big Ten Swimming & Diving Championships, there were a handful of time trial races. Among the highlights was a 59.43 from Northwestern junior breaststroker Sophie Angus. That time is about half-a-second faster than what it would have taken to qualify for last year’s NCAA Championship meet, and makes her the 4th-best breaststroker in the Big Ten this season.

This follows up on a 26.62 breaststroke split for Angus in Wednesday’s 200 medley relay, which was the 5th-best split of the field.

The Indiana women and Penn State women also time-trialed 200 medley relays. Indiana swam 1:37.01 in that 200 medley, while Penn State swam a 1:37.10. For Indiana, that gives them a crucial NCAA “B” cut after they were disqualified in the scoring races on Wednesday evening when freshman breaststroker Emily Weiss left early. That relay originally touched in 1:36.29 before the disqualification. Weiss again cut her start very close, but this time with a .03 reaction time, Indiana was legal. Weiss split 26.60 in the time trial as compared to the 26.19 (with a -.09, so a .12 second start differential) in the scoring race. The rest of the Indiana relay had similar splits.

Penn State’s 1:37.10 was almost identical to their 1:37.09 in the scoring relay. They needed a 1:37.05 to hit the NCAA “B” standard.

Other Time Trial Results: