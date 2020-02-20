2020 Big Ten Women’s Swimming & Diving Championships: Day 2 Prelims Heat Sheets

2020 WOMEN’S B1G CHAMPIONSHIPS

Heat sheets for prelims on day 2, the first prelims session, of the 2020 Big Ten Women’s Swimming & Diving Championships. With the Big Ten declining to produce psych sheets for their championship meets, this is the first insights into who’s in, who’s out, and who’s swimming where at this week’s championships.

Calypso Sheridan, who could have rightfully raced any of the 3 individual events on day 1, has chosen the 200 IM, where she’s the 2nd seed behind the defending NCAA Champion Beata Nelson. She is also the conference’s 5th-best 50 freestyler this season and 13th-best 500 freestyler (with a seaosn-best from a dual meet) as well.

That is one of many marked decisions on day 2 of the meet, where among other big swims, Michigan sophomore Maggie MacNeil will swim as the top seed in the 50 free. MacNeil, best known as a butterflier (she’s the defending NCAA and World Champion int he 100 fly), swam the fastest-ever 50 yard backstroker on Wednesday leading off Michigan’s winning 200 medley relay. Her lifetime best in the 50 free is 21.49, and she is the defending Big Ten Champion.

There are no highly-seeded day 1 swimmers who seem to be totally absent from the meet, but there were still a few choices to be made. Among them: