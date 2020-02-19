2020 Women’s ACC Championships: Day 1 Relays Live Recap

2020 WOMEN’S ACC SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The 2020 Women’s ACC Swimming & Diving Championships get underway this evening in Greensboro, NC, with the 200 medley relay, 1m diving finals, and the 800 free relay. On paper, both relays should be a battle between NC State and Virginia, although Florida State and Duke are only seeded about a half second behind NC State in the 200 medley relay.

Men’s diving will also be contested this week, with the 3m event happening tonight as well. Miami freshman Max Flory holds the top seed after putting up a 386.55 in this morning’s prelims, while UVA’s Sydney Dusel scored 292.45 to lead the prelims of the women’s 1m event.

WOMEN’S 200 MEDLEY RELAY FINALS

Meet Record: NC State (2019) – 1:34.52

ACC Record: Virginia (2019) – 1:33.91

NCAA Record: Stanford (2018) – 1:33.11

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:36.40

NCAA ‘B’ Cut: 1:37.05

2019 Champion: NC State, 1:34.52

Virginia, 1:34.27 NC State, 1:34.38 Louisville, 1:35.87

In what could be a harbinger of things to come for the rest of the meet, the Cavaliers and Wolfpack went toe-to-toe in the opening event of the meet.

Caroline Gmelich put UVA in the lead early with a 23.98 backstroke leg, with Katharine Berkoff just behind at 24.04 (and UNC and Notre Dame just a hair behind those two teams). Sophie Hansson out dueled Alexis Wenger 26.21 to 26.68, giving NC State a 0.4s lead at the halfway point. Katherine Douglass‘s 22.33 fly split put UVA back within a tenth of a second, and Morgan Hill got just past Ky-Lee Perry with a 21.28 anchor leg (versus Perry’s 21.48) to give UVA the win, 1:34.27 to 1:34.38.

Both of those times were under the previous meet record, while UVA was just a few tenths off the ACC record time they set at the Tennessee Invite in November.

Behind the two leaders, Louisville and Duke battled it out for 3rd place. Louisville led by just 0.04s after the breaststroke leg, but Alyssa Marsh scorched a 22.05 fly split (within a tenth of Kelsi Worrell’s 21.96 that’s unofficially the fastest split ever). Casey Fanz, though, had the fastest anchor in the entire field, throwing down a 21.15 that was over a second faster than Duke anchor Sarah Synder‘s 22.25, as Louisville took 3rd, 1:35.87 to 1:35.93.

All four of the top teams were under the NCAA ‘A’ cut, while UNC also finished under the ‘B’ cut with a 1:36.94.

WOMEN’S 800 FREE RELAY FINALS

Meet Record: Virginia (2019) – 6:55.22

ACC Record: Louisville (2018) – 6:53.75

NCAA Record: Stanford (2017) – 6:45.91

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 7:00.86

NCAA ‘B’ Cut: 7:05.88

2019 Champion: Virginia, 6:55.22

