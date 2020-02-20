Denver Sweeps Relays to Open Up 2020 Summit League Championships

Summit League – Men & Women

Wednesday, February 19 – Saturday, February 22

Midco Aquatic Center, Sioux Falls, SD (Central Time Zone)

Defending Champion: Denver women (6x) & Denver men (6x) (results)

TEAM SCORES THROUGH DAY 1

WOMEN

Denver – 80 Nebraska, Omaha – 66 South Dakota – 64 South Dakota State – 62 Eastern Illinois – 56 Western Illinois – 52

MEN

South Dakota – 120 Denver – 113 South Dakota State – 111 Western Illinois/Eastern Illinois – 58 – Valparaiso – 54

Denver kicked off the 2020 Summit League Championships by sweeping the relays in domnant fashion. The meet kicked off with the women’s 200 medley relay, where Denver swam a 1:39.28 to touch over 4 seconds ahead of the field. Natalie Arky led the squad off in 25.67, and was followed by Brandi Vu (27.17), Kylie Cronin (23.90), and Josiane Valette (22.54). Valette went on to help the 800 free relay to victory by leading off in 1:48.12. Andi Jonhston dove in next, spliting 1:49.18, with Sofia Nosack following in 1:50.93, and Aysia Leckie anchoring in 1:47.17, finishing in 7:15.40.

In the men’s events, Denver’s Sid Farber and Cameron Auchinachie were members of both the winning 200 medley relay and 800 free relay. Auchinachie led the 200 medley relay off in a speedy 21.33, with Cy Jager posting a 23.49 breast split behind him. Adriel Sanes split 21.05 on fly, and Farber anchored in 19.00, getting his hand on the wall for a time of 1:24.87, which was slightly off their season best of 1:24.63. Auchinachie also led off the 800 free relay in 1:35.46, and was followed by Farber in 1:38.06, Colin Gilbert (1:38.75), and Hugo Sykes (1:36.57), for a 6:28.84.

South Dakota’s Mitch Raihle won the men’s 3 meter diving with a final score of 340.75.