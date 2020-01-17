2020 Pro Swim Series – Knoxville: Day 2 Prelims Live Recap

2020 PRO SWIM SERIES – KNOXVILLE

Thursday is the 2nd day, but first prelims session, of the 2020 Pro Swim Series in Knoxville. This morning, the 200 free, 100 breast, 100 fly, and 400 IM will be contested, with the 6 fastest heats of each event in an ‘A’ flight, followed by the remainder of the entries.

Among the highlight races of the day will be the women’s 100 breaststroke, led by top seeds Molly Hannis and Annie Lazor and also including NC State swimmer Sophie Hansson, who could be Sweden’s key to a medal in the women’s medley relay at this summer’s Olympic Games.

Also keep an eye out for the men’s 200 free which includes a number of probable 800 free relay Olympians like Jack Conger, US National Champion Andrew Seliskar, American Record holder in yards Dean Farris, and teen-sensation Carson Foster.

Women’s 200 Free

PSS Record: 1:54.43, Katie Ledecky (USA), 2016

Trials Cut: 2:01.69

Top 8

Coming in as the top seed is Canada’s Rio Olympic champion Penny Oleksiak at 1:58.77, just three-tenths faster than London Olympic champion Allison Schmitt (1:59.04). Sneaking in right behind Schmitt were Olympic teammates Melanie Margalis (1:59.05) and Simone Manuel (1:59.16).

Rounding out the top 8 and staying under 2:00 were Badger’s Kaersten Meitz (1:59.63), Texas Longhorn Madisyn Cox (1:59.78), and Sun Devil’s Hali Flickinger and Riptide’s Regan Smith tying for seventh at 1:59.85.

Men’s 200 Free

PSS Record: 1:44.82, Sun Yang (CHN), 2016

Trials Cut: 1:50.79

Top 8

Coming in with a new Tennessee pool record was teen Carson Foster (1:49.04), eclipsing Joao de Lucca‘s 2019 mark of 1:49.48. Fellow teen Jake Magahey‘s 1:50.31 was good enough to take second over Mikel Schreuders and Zach Apple (1:50.59).

Another teen, Dare Rose (1:50.82), come out of prelims in 5th over Worlds finalist and Athens Bulldog Zane Grothe (1:50.92). Joey Reilman (1:51.18) and Grant House (1:51.28) close out the event’s top 8.

Women’s 100 Breast

PSS Record: 1:05.57, Rebecca Soni (USA), 2011

Trials Cut: 1:10.99

Top 8

Annie Lazor (MVN)- 1:07.72 Sophie Hansson (NCS)- 1:08.04 Emily Escobedo (COND)- 1:09.01 Micah Sumrall (CGSC)- 1:09.10 Bethany Galat (AGS)- 1:09.11 Jocelyn Ulyett (LU)- 1:09.97 Lydia Jacoby (STSC)- 1:10.02 Emma Weber (TOPS)- 1:10.33

Topping the women’s 100 breast in the only sub-1:08 swim was Annie Lazor at 1:07.72, just three-tenths ahead of NC State’s Sophie Hansson. A second behind Hansson were veterns Emily Escobedo (1:09.01), Micah Sumrall (1:09.10), and Bethany Galat (1:09.11).

Rounding out the sub-1:10 swims was Jocelyn Ulyett at 1:09.97. The remaining top 8 finishers included Lydia Jacoby (1:10.02) and Emma Weber (1:10.33).

Men’s 100 Breast

PSS Record: 58.86, Adam Peaty (GBR), 2017

Trials Cut: 1:03.29

Top 8

Nic Fink (ABSC)- 1:01.12 Nils Wich-Glasen (UN)- 1:01.50 Carlos Claverie (CARD)- 1:01.64 Anton McKee (PRVT)- 1:01.66 Tobias Bjerg (DEN)- 1:01.86 Andrew Wilson (ABSC)- 1:01.94 Michael Houlie (TENN)- 1:02.03 Richard Funk (CAN)- 1:02.55

Women’s 100 Fly

PSS Record: 56.38, Sarah Sjostrom (SWE), 2016

Trials Cut: 1:00.69

Top 8

Amanda Kendall (MVN)- 58.07 Regan Smith (RIPT)/Kelsi Dahlia (CARD)- 58.90 – Hali Flickinger (SUN)- 59.31 Rebecca Smith (CAN)- 59.44 Erika Brown (TENN)/Natalie Hinds (ABSC)- 59.50 – Farida Osman (UN)- 59.88

Men’s 100 Fly

PSS Record: 51.00, Jack Conger (USA), 51.00

Trials Cut: 54.19

Top 8

Giles Smith (SUN)- 53.25 Ryan Held (NYAC)- 53.38 Dean Farris (HARV)- 53.43 Ryan Coetzee (TNAQ)- 53.70 Rasmus Nickelsen (DEN)- 53.90 Josiah Binnema (CAN)- 53.99 Zach Harting (CARD)- 54.03 Matthew Josa (CAL)- 54.28

Women’s 400 IM

PSS Record: 4:31.07, Katinka Hosszu (HUN), 2015

Trials Cut: 4:51.79

Top 8

Madisyn Cox (TXLA)- 4:44.06 Hali Flickinger (SUN)- 4:46.83 Mariah Denigan (LAK)- 4:48.48 Bethany Galat (AGS)- 4:48.50 Megan Kingsley (ABSC)- 4:49.68 Helena Rosendahl Bach (DEN)- 4:49.97 Alex Walsh (NAC)- 4:49.98 Bella Sims (SAND)- 4:50.60

Men’s 400 IM

PSS Record: 4:08.92, Chase Kalisz (USA), 2018

Trials Cut: 4:25.99

