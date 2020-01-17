2020 Pro Swim Series – Knoxville: Day 2 Prelims Live Recap

2020 PRO SWIM SERIES – KNOXVILLE
- Thursday, January 16 – Sunday, January 19, 2020
- Knoxville, TN – Allan Jones Intercollegiate Aquatic Center – University of Tennessee
- Long course meters (LCM) format
- Thursday distance session: 4 PM (U.S. Eastern Time)
- Fri-Sun.: 9:30 AM Prelims / 6:30 PM Finals
Thursday is the 2nd day, but first prelims session, of the 2020 Pro Swim Series in Knoxville. This morning, the 200 free, 100 breast, 100 fly, and 400 IM will be contested, with the 6 fastest heats of each event in an ‘A’ flight, followed by the remainder of the entries.
Among the highlight races of the day will be the women’s 100 breaststroke, led by top seeds Molly Hannis and Annie Lazor and also including NC State swimmer Sophie Hansson, who could be Sweden’s key to a medal in the women’s medley relay at this summer’s Olympic Games.
Also keep an eye out for the men’s 200 free which includes a number of probable 800 free relay Olympians like Jack Conger, US National Champion Andrew Seliskar, American Record holder in yards Dean Farris, and teen-sensation Carson Foster.
Women’s 200 Free
- PSS Record: 1:54.43, Katie Ledecky (USA), 2016
- Trials Cut: 2:01.69
Top 8
- Penny Oleksiak (CAN)- 1:58.77
- Allison Schmitt (SUN)- 1:59.04
- Melanie Margalis (SPA)- 1:59.05
- Simone Manuel (ALTO)- 1:59.16
- Kaersten Meitz (BA)- 1:59.63
- Madisyn Cox (TXLA)- 1:59.78
- Hali Flickinger (SUN)/Regan Smith (RIPT)- 1:59.85
- –
Coming in as the top seed is Canada’s Rio Olympic champion Penny Oleksiak at 1:58.77, just three-tenths faster than London Olympic champion Allison Schmitt (1:59.04). Sneaking in right behind Schmitt were Olympic teammates Melanie Margalis (1:59.05) and Simone Manuel (1:59.16).
Rounding out the top 8 and staying under 2:00 were Badger’s Kaersten Meitz (1:59.63), Texas Longhorn Madisyn Cox (1:59.78), and Sun Devil’s Hali Flickinger and Riptide’s Regan Smith tying for seventh at 1:59.85.
Men’s 200 Free
- PSS Record: 1:44.82, Sun Yang (CHN), 2016
- Trials Cut: 1:50.79
Top 8
- Carson Foster (RAYS)- 1:49.04
- Jake Magahey (SA)- 1:50.31
- Mikel Schreuders (UN)/Zach Apple (MVN)- 1:50.59
- –
- Dare Rose (SCAR)- 1:50.82
- Zane Grothe (BCH)- 1:50.92
- Joey Reilman (TNAQ)- 1:51.18
- Grant House (SUN)- 1:51.28
Coming in with a new Tennessee pool record was teen Carson Foster (1:49.04), eclipsing Joao de Lucca‘s 2019 mark of 1:49.48. Fellow teen Jake Magahey‘s 1:50.31 was good enough to take second over Mikel Schreuders and Zach Apple (1:50.59).
Another teen, Dare Rose (1:50.82), come out of prelims in 5th over Worlds finalist and Athens Bulldog Zane Grothe (1:50.92). Joey Reilman (1:51.18) and Grant House (1:51.28) close out the event’s top 8.
Women’s 100 Breast
- PSS Record: 1:05.57, Rebecca Soni (USA), 2011
- Trials Cut: 1:10.99
Top 8
- Annie Lazor (MVN)- 1:07.72
- Sophie Hansson (NCS)- 1:08.04
- Emily Escobedo (COND)- 1:09.01
- Micah Sumrall (CGSC)- 1:09.10
- Bethany Galat (AGS)- 1:09.11
- Jocelyn Ulyett (LU)- 1:09.97
- Lydia Jacoby (STSC)- 1:10.02
- Emma Weber (TOPS)- 1:10.33
Topping the women’s 100 breast in the only sub-1:08 swim was Annie Lazor at 1:07.72, just three-tenths ahead of NC State’s Sophie Hansson. A second behind Hansson were veterns Emily Escobedo (1:09.01), Micah Sumrall (1:09.10), and Bethany Galat (1:09.11).
Rounding out the sub-1:10 swims was Jocelyn Ulyett at 1:09.97. The remaining top 8 finishers included Lydia Jacoby (1:10.02) and Emma Weber (1:10.33).
Men’s 100 Breast
- PSS Record: 58.86, Adam Peaty (GBR), 2017
- Trials Cut: 1:03.29
Top 8
- Nic Fink (ABSC)- 1:01.12
- Nils Wich-Glasen (UN)- 1:01.50
- Carlos Claverie (CARD)- 1:01.64
- Anton McKee (PRVT)- 1:01.66
- Tobias Bjerg (DEN)- 1:01.86
- Andrew Wilson (ABSC)- 1:01.94
- Michael Houlie (TENN)- 1:02.03
- Richard Funk (CAN)- 1:02.55
Women’s 100 Fly
- PSS Record: 56.38, Sarah Sjostrom (SWE), 2016
- Trials Cut: 1:00.69
Top 8
- Amanda Kendall (MVN)- 58.07
- Regan Smith (RIPT)/Kelsi Dahlia (CARD)- 58.90
- –
- Hali Flickinger (SUN)- 59.31
- Rebecca Smith (CAN)- 59.44
- Erika Brown (TENN)/Natalie Hinds (ABSC)- 59.50
- –
- Farida Osman (UN)- 59.88
Men’s 100 Fly
- PSS Record: 51.00, Jack Conger (USA), 51.00
- Trials Cut: 54.19
Top 8
- Giles Smith (SUN)- 53.25
- Ryan Held (NYAC)- 53.38
- Dean Farris (HARV)- 53.43
- Ryan Coetzee (TNAQ)- 53.70
- Rasmus Nickelsen (DEN)- 53.90
- Josiah Binnema (CAN)- 53.99
- Zach Harting (CARD)- 54.03
- Matthew Josa (CAL)- 54.28
Women’s 400 IM
- PSS Record: 4:31.07, Katinka Hosszu (HUN), 2015
- Trials Cut: 4:51.79
Top 8
- Madisyn Cox (TXLA)- 4:44.06
- Hali Flickinger (SUN)- 4:46.83
- Mariah Denigan (LAK)- 4:48.48
- Bethany Galat (AGS)- 4:48.50
- Megan Kingsley (ABSC)- 4:49.68
- Helena Rosendahl Bach (DEN)- 4:49.97
- Alex Walsh (NAC)- 4:49.98
- Bella Sims (SAND)- 4:50.60
Men’s 400 IM
- PSS Record: 4:08.92, Chase Kalisz (USA), 2018
- Trials Cut: 4:25.99
Top 8
Dean will crush all in the 100 fly!
He’s been Eddie’d. They all can swim fly.
Carson Foster sets the pool record with a 1:49. They must not swim much LC at the UT pool.
Conger DNS in 200free and 100fly whazzup?