Jarod Arroyo Downs Own LCM 400 IM Puerto Rican National Record at PSS Knoxville

2020 PRO SWIM SERIES – KNOXVILLE

Future ASU Sun Devil Jarod Arroyo has broken his own Puerto Rican national record in the 400 IM during the prelims of the 2020 Pro Swim Series in Knoxville. The 19-year-old currently leads the event’s preliminary seeds at 4:17.86, which also took down the 2019 Tennessee pool record (4:18.64) held by Josh Prenot.

Arroyo’s morning time chopped a full second off his own national record of 4:18.94 from the 2019 World Championships. There in Gwangju, Arroyo’s prelims time was good enough to place 18th.

Split Comparison

2020 PSS- Knoxville 2019 Worlds 26.78 27.08 30.95 (57.73) 30.84 (57.92) 33.85 33.56 33.90 (1:07.75) 32.78 (1:06.34) 35.16 36.09 36.82 (1:11.98) 37.05 (1:13.14) 30.69 31.11 29.71 (1:00.40) 30.43 (1:01.54)

Despite chopping a second off his lifetime best, it is still 2 seconds away from the FINA A cut time of 4:15.84. According to FINA’s priority list, athletes with an A cut will have first priority. Before today, Arroyo had already attained the FINA B cut time, which is 4:21.46.

The Pan Ams finalist is currently deferring his enrollment to Arizona State to focus on the 2020 Olympics. Along with being seeded first into the final of the 400 IM, Arroyo is also scheduled to swim the 200 fly (#9 seed, 2:00.11), 200 breast (#18 seed, 2:17.54), 200 IM (#11 seed, 2:01.54), and 200 back (#23 seed, 2:06.15).