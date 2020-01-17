Relay Lineups For Beijing Stop of FINA Champions Swim Series Announced

The relay teams for Beijing, the second of two meets in the 2020 FINA Champions Swim Series, have today been drawn and published.

Below are the relay lineups released ahead of this weekend’s FINA CSS meet in Beijing, China. Athletes who were interested in competing in relays submitted applications with names then being drawn for each team in the technical meeting. Athletes have up until an hour before the start of each session to submit their final relay orders.

Each winning relay team will share $16,000, 2nd place will share $12,000, 3rd place will share $8,000, and 4th place will share $6,000. This means that by being drawn, athletes are guaranteed to make at least $1,500 in prize money.

Mixed 4×100 Freestyle Relay

Team Grevers:

Team Andrew:

Team Rapsys:

Team Christou:

The introduction of male sprinters Danas Rapsys and Andrei Minakov should make for an interesting 400 freestyle relay this weekend. Neither of them participated in this event in Shenzhen, with Minakov coming in to replace Pieter Timmers for Team Andrew (he is racing, just not this event). Ranomi Kromowidjojo comes in for Team Andrew and should act as an asset after she split 53.47 in this event for the winning Team Pebley in Shenzhen.

Mixed 4x100m Medley Relay

Team Fesikova:

Team Kapas:

Team Liu:

Team Hulkko:

The winner of this event in Shenzhen, Team di Liddo, has been deconstructed for this meet with two of the four members (Elena di Liddo and Apostolos Christou) not racing this event at all. 38-year-old Anthony Ervin split 50.81 in Shenzhen, quite a feat considering his most recent time before that was a 54.4. He’s up for Team Hulkko alongside sprinting ace Ranomi Kromowidjojo who is set to race both relays this weekend.