2019 World University Games: Finnerty/Seidt Headline Americans for Day 2 Finals

2019 WORLD UNIVERSITY GAMES/SUMMER UNIVERSIADE – SWIMMING
- July 4th-9th, 2019
- Napoli, Italy
- LCM (50m)
The 2019 World University Games continues with 4 semi-finals and 5 finals during the Friday afternoon session. So far, two individual Universiade records have been broke, both by Americans. 2-time NCAA champ Ian Finnerty leads the men’s 100 breast with his semi-finals record of 59.51, his first time under the minute mark. South African and #2 seed Michael Houlie will also be in contention for a title. In semi-finals, Houlie won the second semi-final with a 59.64, frightening Finnerty’s minutes-old record.
Later in the session, Asia Seidt headlines the women’s 200 back with her record time of 2:08.81 alongside teammate Lisa Bratton to earn a potential USA 1-2 finish. In 2017, Seidt finished in 4th place overall while Bratton won the 2015 final. Both Americans were the only two swimmers to go down 2:10, with Bratton snagging the #2 spot in a 2:09.29.
The lone scratch of the session was South African Tayla Lovemore, who gave up her #8 spot in the 100 free. Lovemore has chose to focus on the 50 fly final, which is roughly 20 minutes after the 100 free semi-finals. The 24-year-old is seeded 4th in the final with a 26.60. The rest of the top 4 are all separated by less than a tenth of a second: Korean Yerin Park (26.57), Japanese Ai Soma (26.55), and top seed Korean Soeun Jeong (26.50).
More Day 3 Semifinals/Finals Top Seeds:
- Men’s 50 Fly Final: William Yang (AUS), 23.39
- Women’s 100 Free: Lisa Hopink (GER), 55.07
- Men’s 100 Back Final: Justin Ress (USA), 53.47
- Women’s 100 Breast: Tatjana Schoenmaker (RSA), 1:07.12
- Men’s 200 IM: Joe Litchfield (GBR), 2:00.53
- Men’s 200 Free: Aleksandr Fedorov (RUS), 1:48.70
The Finnerty-Houlie last 10 meters of tie-up is going to be epic. It would be great if Finnerty broke through to 59 very low or (longshot) 58 high.
59.0 would be awesome
USA with a 51.8/58.5/49.0/47.0 potential on the medley wouldn’t be fair
I swear if Finnerty swims 58….I will shake my fists at the USA selection procedures once again
Could have two fastest 100 breastrokers this year not in Gwangju.
The two fastest breaststrokers this year are Miller (59.24) and Finnerty (59.51).. Albeit Andrew is just behind at 59.52, Cordes hasn’t even broke 1:00…this selection procedure is just perfect. /s
Cordes isn’t swimming at worlds. It’s Andrew and Wilson. Andrew has been around a half second faster in season then he was last year so he can probably get a 59 low. Wilson hasn’t been very fast at all this entire season but the Texas guys seem to be having really good tapers so hopefully Wilson can be just as good.
Ian was in the finals at Nationals last summer. He had his chance to qualify.
Oops my mistake Ian was not in the finals at Nationals last summer
he’s having a great meet!!
Does anyone know what time finals start? And does anyone have the link?
6pm in Napoli, so 12 EST. You can watch for free on FISU.tv which has a website and app. You just have to give them an email to make an account.
How do you do that?