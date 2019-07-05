China Wins 3 of 4 Golds to Open Universiade Diving, Liu Sweeps Men’s Events

2019 WORLD UNIVERSITY GAMES/SUMMER UNIVERSIADE – Diving

July 2nd-8th, 2019

Napoli, Italy

China won gold medals in 3 of 4 diving events on the first day of diving medal finals at the 2019 World University Games/Summer Universiade.

The traditional world diving power didn’t compete in the sport at the 2017 Universiade, but led the medal table handily in the two prior editions. China had 10 diving golds and 17 total diving medals in 2015, far outpacing the next-best countries (Russia with 2 golds, South Korea with 9 total medals).

China started the 2019 medal haul with a 1-2 finish on women’s 1-meter springboard. Song Shoulin scored 258.35 for gold, and her teammate Wu Chunting scored 256.30 for silver. American Daria Lenz was the bronze medalist with 244.25.

China swept the day’s men’s events. Liu Chengming won the 1-meter springboard final, scoring 399.00 to best Germany’s Frithjof Seidel (357.75) and Italy’s Gabriele Auber (356.20). Liu would come back later to win the 3-meter springboard final, too. He scored 421.20 to best Korea’s Yi Jaegyeong (410.05) and Russia’s Ilia Molchanov (409.65).

China’s lone loss came in the women’s platform competition. Mexico’s Alejandra Estrella scored 327.65 to win over Korea’s Cho Eunbi (281.25) and Great Britain’s Gemma McArthur (267.95).