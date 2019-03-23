2019 Women’s NCAA Championships: Day 4 Prelims Live Recap

2019 WOMEN’S DIVISION I NCAA CHAMPIONSHIPS

This morning marks the final session of prelims at the 2019 Women’s NCAA Championships in Austin, Texas. Swimmers will compete in the 200 back, 100 free, 200 breast, 200 fly, and 400 free relay. The 1650 free will also be contested today, with the fastest heat swimming in finals and the rest of the heats swum earlier in the afternoon ahead of the finals session. Divers will compete in the platform event after this morning’s session. SwimSwam will provide separate updates on diving and the early 1650 heats later on.

After smashing the 100 back American Record last night, Wisconsin’s Beata Nelson has the 200 back record on her radar, but Stanford’s Taylor Ruck is also in the title hunt. Cal’s Abbey Weitzeil had a breakthrough in the 50 free earlier in the meet, and will look to do the same in the 100 free today. Lilly King of Indiana completed a perfect 4-for-4 in the 100 breast, and will go after the same in the 200 breast. In the 200 fly, we’ll see Stanford’s defending champ and NCAA Record holder Ella Eastin go up against USC’s Louise Hansson, who took down the 100 fly NCAA Record last night.

200 BACKSTROKE

Top 8 Qualifiers:

100 FREESTYLE

Top 8 Qualifiers:

200 BREASTSTROKE

Top 8 Qualifiers:

200 BUTTERFLY

Top 8 Qualifiers:

400 FREE RELAY

NCAA Record:

American Record:

Meet Record: Ella Eastin (Stanford), 2018, 1:50.01

Top 8 Qualifiers: