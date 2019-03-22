2019 Women’s NCAA Championships: Day 3 Scored Prelims

2019 WOMEN’S DIVISION I NCAA CHAMPIONSHIPS

If Cal are going to pull off the upset and beat Stanford, swimming like how they did this morning is how it’s going to happen. The Cal women project to score 148 swimming points tonight. That’s 26.5 more than they were seeded to score on the psych sheet. Stanford project to 115, a gain of 10.5 over their seeds.

The other big gainer this morning was Louisville who picked up 25 projected points.

Adding the day 4 psych sheet projected scores to this morning’s scored prelims and the actual score after yesterday, Stanford still project to win by 38, and that margin doesn’t consider Stanford’s diving advantage. Last night Stanford out scored Cal by 10 points on the 1 meter. That means that Stanford remain the clear favorites, but Cal are doing everything in their power to keep this a close meet.

Unlike last year, the final day is not a formality. Stanford are seeded to score 70 more points than Cal tomorrow, but those high seeds come with the pressure of holding onto them. If Stanford slip up, Cal are in a position to take advantage.

Lower down the standings, Louisville has taken the upper hand over Tennessee in the race for 5th. They have also made it close with the NC State women for 4th. Both NC State (-20.5 vs seed this morning) and Tennessee (-19) gave quite a bit back vs seed while Louisville had a great morning (+25). Louisville and NC State’s final scores are now projected within 5 points of each other.

USC, Virginia, Texas, and Indiana are all well positioned to have a great day 4 and grab 6th place in the standings from Tennessee.

All this is subject to change tonight. Swimmers will move in finals, but the biggest change any team had last night was under 20 points, so we can get a decent idea of the expected point totals from the prelim results alone.

Day 3 Points Summary

Scored day 3 prelims does not include diving. Neither does the psych sheet.

Day 1 Actual Day 2 Actual Day 3 Scored Psych Day 3 Scored Prelims Diff Day 4 Scored Psych Actual + Remaining Projected Stanford 40 133.5 104.5 115 10.5 159.5 448 California 34 139 121.5 148 26.5 89 410 Michigan 30 99 110.5 111.5 1 61 301.5 NC State 0 86 83.5 63 -20.5 72 221 Louisville 26 74 34 59 25 57 216 Tennessee 0 69 90 71 -19 43 183 Southern Cali 32 51 45.5 30 -15.5 66 179 Virginia 18 48 53 69 16 34 169 Texas 28 59 21.5 12 -9.5 62 161 Indiana 0 54 77 63 -14 43 160 Auburn 4 48 56.5 44 -12.5 53.5 149.5 Minnesota 2 74 22 37 15 15 128 Texas A&M 22 22 48.5 31 -17.5 46 121 Wisconsin 24 20 26 24 -2 32 100 Kentucky 14 17.5 11 13 2 44 88.5 Georgia 12 16 17 5 -12 40 73 Arizona 8 40.5 5 9 4 5 62.5 Missouri 0 14 38 36 -2 10 60 Florida 0 21 43 22 -21 15 58 Arizona St 10 15 7 10 3 22 57 Arkansas 0 29 0 0 0 15 44 Duke 0 16 6 27 21 0 43 Ohio State 6 12 10 5 -5 16 39 South Carolina 0 13.5 16 14 -2 11 38.5 UCLA 0 31 0 0 0 0 31 Eastern Mich 0 0 13.5 15 1.5 12 27 Hawaii 0 0 0 0 0 20 20 Northwestern 0 0 4.5 15 10.5 4 19 Penn St 0 0 0 0 0 17 17 LSU 0 13 6.5 0 -6.5 0 13 Florida St 0 0 9 11.5 2.5 0 11.5 KANS 0 11 0 0 0 0 11 Akron 0 0 0 3 3 8 11 Notre Dame 0 0 4 4 0 4 8 Purdue 0 7 0 0 0 0 7 Virginia Tech 0 0 0 7 7 0 7 Alabama 0 0 0 2 2 4 6 San Diego St 0 0 0 6 6 0 6 Rutgers 0 0 0.5 0 -0.5 4 4 MIAF 0 3 0 0 0 0 3 UNC 0 2 0 0 0 0 2 Yale 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 Boise St 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Denver 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Florida Int’l 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Harvard 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Houston 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Iowa 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 James Madison 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Northeastern 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Penn 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Rice 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Richmond 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 SMU 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 U.S. Navy 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 UC Davis 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Utah 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Washington St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 West Virginia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Event Scores