2019 Women’s NCAA Championships: Day 3 Scored Prelims

2019 WOMEN’S DIVISION I NCAA CHAMPIONSHIPS

If Cal are going to pull off the upset and beat Stanford, swimming like how they did this morning is how it’s going to happen. The Cal women project to score 148 swimming points tonight. That’s 26.5 more than they were seeded to score on the psych sheet. Stanford project to 115, a gain of 10.5 over their seeds.

The other big gainer this morning was Louisville who picked up 25 projected points.

Adding the day 4 psych sheet projected scores to this morning’s scored prelims and the actual score after yesterday, Stanford still project to win by 38, and that margin doesn’t consider Stanford’s diving advantage. Last night Stanford out scored Cal by 10 points on the 1 meter. That means that Stanford remain the clear favorites, but Cal are doing everything in their power to keep this a close meet.

Unlike last year, the final day is not a formality. Stanford are seeded to score 70 more points than Cal tomorrow, but those high seeds come with the pressure of holding onto them. If Stanford slip up, Cal are in a position to take advantage.

Lower down the standings, Louisville has taken the upper hand over Tennessee in the race for 5th. They have also made it close with the NC State women for 4th. Both NC State (-20.5 vs seed this morning) and Tennessee (-19) gave quite a bit back vs seed while Louisville had a great morning (+25). Louisville and NC State’s final scores are now projected within 5 points of each other.

USC, Virginia, Texas, and Indiana are all well positioned to have a great day 4 and grab 6th place in the standings from Tennessee.

All this is subject to change tonight. Swimmers will move in finals, but the biggest change any team had last night was under 20 points, so we can get a decent idea of the expected point totals from the prelim results alone.

Day 3 Points Summary

Scored day 3 prelims does not include diving. Neither does the psych sheet.

Day 1 Actual Day 2 Actual Day 3 Scored Psych Day 3 Scored Prelims Diff Day 4 Scored Psych Actual + Remaining Projected
Stanford 40 133.5 104.5 115 10.5 159.5 448
California 34 139 121.5 148 26.5 89 410
Michigan 30 99 110.5 111.5 1 61 301.5
NC State 0 86 83.5 63 -20.5 72 221
Louisville 26 74 34 59 25 57 216
Tennessee 0 69 90 71 -19 43 183
Southern Cali 32 51 45.5 30 -15.5 66 179
Virginia 18 48 53 69 16 34 169
Texas 28 59 21.5 12 -9.5 62 161
Indiana 0 54 77 63 -14 43 160
Auburn 4 48 56.5 44 -12.5 53.5 149.5
Minnesota 2 74 22 37 15 15 128
Texas A&M 22 22 48.5 31 -17.5 46 121
Wisconsin 24 20 26 24 -2 32 100
Kentucky 14 17.5 11 13 2 44 88.5
Georgia 12 16 17 5 -12 40 73
Arizona 8 40.5 5 9 4 5 62.5
Missouri 0 14 38 36 -2 10 60
Florida 0 21 43 22 -21 15 58
Arizona St 10 15 7 10 3 22 57
Arkansas 0 29 0 0 0 15 44
Duke 0 16 6 27 21 0 43
Ohio State 6 12 10 5 -5 16 39
South Carolina 0 13.5 16 14 -2 11 38.5
UCLA 0 31 0 0 0 0 31
Eastern Mich 0 0 13.5 15 1.5 12 27
Hawaii 0 0 0 0 0 20 20
Northwestern 0 0 4.5 15 10.5 4 19
Penn St 0 0 0 0 0 17 17
LSU 0 13 6.5 0 -6.5 0 13
Florida St 0 0 9 11.5 2.5 0 11.5
KANS 0 11 0 0 0 0 11
Akron 0 0 0 3 3 8 11
Notre Dame 0 0 4 4 0 4 8
Purdue 0 7 0 0 0 0 7
Virginia Tech 0 0 0 7 7 0 7
Alabama 0 0 0 2 2 4 6
San Diego St 0 0 0 6 6 0 6
Rutgers 0 0 0.5 0 -0.5 4 4
MIAF 0 3 0 0 0 0 3
UNC 0 2 0 0 0 0 2
Yale 0 0 0 0 0 1 1
Boise St 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Denver 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Florida Int’l 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Harvard 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Houston 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Iowa 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
James Madison 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Northeastern 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Penn 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Rice 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Richmond 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
SMU 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
U.S. Navy 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
UC Davis 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Utah 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Washington St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
West Virginia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Event Scores

400 IM 100 Fly 200 Free 100 Breast 100 Back 200 Medley Relay
California 0 30 38 13 35 32
Stanford 49 0 23 0 21 22
Michigan 0 17 35 15.5 16 28
Tennessee 10 16 0 5 0 40
Virginia 0 14 15 14 0 26
Indiana 17 2 0 20 0 24
NC State 6 0 0 17 6 34
Louisville 0 11 16 0 2 30
Auburn 0 15 9 0 12 8
Minnesota 0 0 1 24 0 12
Missouri 0 9 0 0 9 18
TAMU 18 0 5 8 0 0
USC 0 20 0 0 0 10
Duke 0 13 0 0 0 14
Wisconsin 0 0 0 0 20 4
Florida 11 0 0 0 11 0
Northwestern 15 0 0 0 0 0
Eastern Mich 0 0 0 15 0 0
South Carolina 14 0 0 0 0 0
Kentucky 0 0 0 0 13 0
Texas 0 0 0 0 10 2
FSU 0 0 0 11.5 0 0
ASU 0 0 7 3 0 0
Arizona 0 1 2 0 0 6
VT 7 0 0 0 0 0
San Diego St 0 0 0 6 0 0
Georgia 0 4 0 1 0 0
Ohio State 5 0 0 0 0 0
Notre Dame 0 0 4 0 0 0
Akron 0 3 0 0 0 0
Penn State 3 0 0 0 0 0
Alabama 0 0 0 2 0 0

5
Coach Chackett

Thanks Andrew for the scoring! Stanford sneaking into the A Final. Cal going to take the lead and try to hold on the last day.

21 minutes ago
Elmo

Good thing for Stanford they got that 8th place MR Thursday morning. Without that, this is a very different ballgame.

5 minutes ago
TAK

Louisville closing in on NC State – this will be fun to watch.

19 minutes ago
1anda2

There is really nothing about Texas' swimming performance so far that would lead one to believe they have a big day 4 coming up. Their 3m and platform diving, however, could be the massive point shift.

5 minutes ago

