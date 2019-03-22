Mamié Becomes 1st Swiss Swimmer Under 1:08 In Women’s 100 Breaststroke

2019 SWISS LONG COURSE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Following up on her impressive 200m breaststroke National Record last night in Uster, Lisa Mamié crafted a swift swim tonight in the 100m distance to take her 2nd gold of the Swiss Long Course Championships. She logged a time of 1:07.59 for the win.

After establishing herself as the woman to beat with a new meet record-setting effort of 1:08.44 in the morning, Mamié cranked things up a notch to drop under the 1:08 barrier for the first time in her career.

Splitting 31.93/35.66, Mamié’s 1:07.59 time blew away her previous lifetime best and Swiss National Record of 1:08.20 notched just earlier this month while competing at the Hi-Point Meet. Her result tonight also crushed the 1:09.14 time she logged in Glasgow to finish 26th in the event at the 2018 European Championships.

The 20-year-old’s new 1:07.59 mark easily cleared FINA B cut for World Championships and fell just .16 shy of the A cut, essentially guaranteeing her a spot on the Swiss roster for this event as well in Gwangju.

Mamié’s time situates the Limmat Zuerich swimmer as #12 in the world so far this season.