Mamié Becomes 1st Swiss Swimmer Under 1:08 In Women’s 100 Breaststroke

2019 SWISS LONG COURSE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Following up on her impressive 200m breaststroke National Record last night in Uster, Lisa Mamié crafted a swift swim tonight in the 100m distance to take her 2nd gold of the Swiss Long Course Championships. She logged a time of 1:07.59 for the win.

After establishing herself as the woman to beat with a new meet record-setting effort of 1:08.44 in the morning, Mamié cranked things up a notch to drop under the 1:08 barrier for the first time in her career.

Splitting 31.93/35.66, Mamié’s 1:07.59 time blew away her previous lifetime best and Swiss National Record of 1:08.20 notched just earlier this month while competing at the Hi-Point Meet. Her result tonight also crushed the 1:09.14 time she logged in Glasgow to finish 26th in the event at the 2018 European Championships.

The 20-year-old’s new 1:07.59 mark easily cleared FINA B cut for World Championships and fell just .16 shy of the A cut, essentially guaranteeing her a spot on the Swiss roster for this event as well in Gwangju.

Mamié’s time situates the Limmat Zuerich swimmer as #12 in the world so far this season.

2018-2019 LCM WOMEN 100 BREAST

AnnieUSA
LAZOR
03/07
1.06.66
2Reona
AOKI		JPN1.06.8602/17
3Jessica
HANSEN		AUS1.06.9103/15
4Bethany
GALAT		USA1.07.1303/07
5Melanie
MARGALIS		USA1.07.2003/07
6Miho
TERAMURA		JPN1.07.2209/15
7Martina
CARRARO		ITA1.07.3501/27
8Jessica
VALL		ESP1.07.3703/15
9Micah
SUMRALL		USA1.07.4003/07
10Kanako
WATANABE		JPN1.07.4709/08
11Leiston
pICKETT		AUS1.07.8403/15
11Tatiana
BELONOGOFF		GBR1.07.8401/19
View Top 39»

