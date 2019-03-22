Mamié Becomes 1st Swiss Swimmer Under 1:08 In Women’s 100 Breaststroke

2019 SWISS LONG COURSE CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Thursday, March 21st – Sunday, March 24th
- Hallenbad Buchholz, Hallenbadweg, Uster
- LCM
Following up on her impressive 200m breaststroke National Record last night in Uster, Lisa Mamié crafted a swift swim tonight in the 100m distance to take her 2nd gold of the Swiss Long Course Championships. She logged a time of 1:07.59 for the win.
After establishing herself as the woman to beat with a new meet record-setting effort of 1:08.44 in the morning, Mamié cranked things up a notch to drop under the 1:08 barrier for the first time in her career.
Splitting 31.93/35.66, Mamié’s 1:07.59 time blew away her previous lifetime best and Swiss National Record of 1:08.20 notched just earlier this month while competing at the Hi-Point Meet. Her result tonight also crushed the 1:09.14 time she logged in Glasgow to finish 26th in the event at the 2018 European Championships.
The 20-year-old’s new 1:07.59 mark easily cleared FINA B cut for World Championships and fell just .16 shy of the A cut, essentially guaranteeing her a spot on the Swiss roster for this event as well in Gwangju.
Mamié’s time situates the Limmat Zuerich swimmer as #12 in the world so far this season.
2018-2019 LCM WOMEN 100 BREAST
LAZOR
1.06.66
|2
|Reona
AOKI
|JPN
|1.06.86
|02/17
|3
|Jessica
HANSEN
|AUS
|1.06.91
|03/15
|4
|Bethany
GALAT
|USA
|1.07.13
|03/07
|5
|Melanie
MARGALIS
|USA
|1.07.20
|03/07
|6
|Miho
TERAMURA
|JPN
|1.07.22
|09/15
|7
|Martina
CARRARO
|ITA
|1.07.35
|01/27
|8
|Jessica
VALL
|ESP
|1.07.37
|03/15
|9
|Micah
SUMRALL
|USA
|1.07.40
|03/07
|10
|Kanako
WATANABE
|JPN
|1.07.47
|09/08
|11
|Leiston
pICKETT
|AUS
|1.07.84
|03/15
|11
|Tatiana
BELONOGOFF
|GBR
|1.07.84
|01/19
