Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Swiss World Championships Trials Almost Here

2019 SWISS LONG COURSE CHAMPIONSHIPS

The 2019 Swiss Long Course Championships are kicking off this Thursday, with significant elite international roster spots on the line.

Swimmers such as Jérémy Desplanches, Roman Mityukov and Nina Kost will be vying for slots on the Swiss squad headed to Gwangju for the World Championships, while the younger bunch will be doing their best to land on the European Junior Championships and World University Games lines-ups.

At the last edition of the long course World Championships in Budapest, Switzerland came away medal-less, with the nation’s highest individual finish coming from Desplanches who earned 8th place in the 200m IM.

The 2017 World University Games saw Martina van Berkel take a medal, collecting silver in the women’s 200m fly.

Below are the events for a sampling of the key swimmers to watch in Uster this week:

Desplanches – 200m free, 100m/200m fy, 200m back, 200m IM

Mityukov – 200m free, 100m fly, 50m/100m/200m back

Yannick Käser – 50m/100m/200m breast/200m IM

Nina Kost – 50m/100m freestyle, 50m/100m back

Sasha Touretski – 50m back, 50m fly


            
        

        

        
              
        
In This Story

                

		    
	  	    

    
            

                                Leave a Reply            

                    

            

                

                                                            

                                            

                

                                

            



                        

                            

                    

            

                                        

                    

                        

                            


                                
                                
                                                                                            

                        

                        

                    

                    
                    

                    
                

                        

                
                                           

                                    

                                                                        

                    

                                
                                

                                    
                    

                                            

                

                

                                            

        

        

        
	  	
      
	  	      
    
		

	        
About Loretta Race

	        

	            	            
	            	Loretta Race	            
	            	            
After 16 years at a Fortune 1000 financial company, long-time swimmer Retta Race decided to change lanes and pursue her sporting passion. She currently is Coach for the Northern KY Swordfish Masters, a team she started up in December 2013, while also offering private coaching. Retta is also an MBA …
Read More »

	        

        

		        
        
	



	

		
Don't want to miss anything?


Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!