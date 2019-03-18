Swiss World Championships Trials Almost Here

2019 SWISS LONG COURSE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Thursday, March 21st – Sunday, March 24th

Hallenbad Buchholz, Hallenbadweg, Uster

LCM

Meet Site

Start Lists/Results

The 2019 Swiss Long Course Championships are kicking off this Thursday, with significant elite international roster spots on the line.

Swimmers such as Jérémy Desplanches, Roman Mityukov and Nina Kost will be vying for slots on the Swiss squad headed to Gwangju for the World Championships, while the younger bunch will be doing their best to land on the European Junior Championships and World University Games lines-ups.

At the last edition of the long course World Championships in Budapest, Switzerland came away medal-less, with the nation’s highest individual finish coming from Desplanches who earned 8th place in the 200m IM.

The 2017 World University Games saw Martina van Berkel take a medal, collecting silver in the women’s 200m fly.

Below are the events for a sampling of the key swimmers to watch in Uster this week:

Desplanches – 200m free, 100m/200m fy, 200m back, 200m IM

Mityukov – 200m free, 100m fly, 50m/100m/200m back

Yannick Käser – 50m/100m/200m breast/200m IM

Nina Kost – 50m/100m freestyle, 50m/100m back

Sasha Touretski – 50m back, 50m fly