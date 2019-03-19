Up & Down Efforts for San Jose State Lead Week 8 Water Polo Action

In a week that featured 21 matches between ranked teams and four Top 10 affairs, there were just three upsets. The higher ranked team was victorious in all four Top 10 affairs.
#1 USC kept its stranglehold atop the polls with a 12-8 road win over #5 Hawaii on Saturday. The Trojans now stand at 20-0 on the year after Maud Megens poured in five goals to best the Rainbow Wahine. Irene Gonzalez recorded a hattrick in the loss for Hawaii.
#3 UCLA triumphed over #8 Arizona State 12-9 in Tempe on Saturday. Lizette Rozeboom and Maddie Musselman put in three goals apiece as the Bruins led 6-5 at halftime and held on for the win.
#6 Michigan bested #7 Pacific for the third time this season, winning 8-7 on Saturday to extend its win streak to seven matches. Heidi Ritner managed 11 saves in the game, while Julia Sellers put in an insurance goal in the fourth quarter, enough to overcome the Tigers’ two scores and an off-target shot in the final minute.
The Wolverines came up short in their Sunday meeting with #4 Cal, falling 11-7 to wrap up their stay on the West Coast. Madison Tagg made nine saves and the Bears defend held Michigan to just one second half goal. Cal outscored Michigan 5-0 in the fourth quarter to steal away the victory. Brigit Mulder notched a hat trick among seven Cal goal scorers, while Abby Anders put in three goals for the Wolverines in the loss.
Upsets
- #20 Marist def. #19 San Jose State 10-9 in overtime on Friday. SJSU clawed back from down 9-4 to tie it up at 9 and force the extra time. Anais Mathes denied the Spartans the comeback win with a score in the first overtime period.
- #19 San Jose State def. #14 Princeton 11-9 later in the day at the LMU Invitational. Olga Descalzi Portell scored five goals as the Spartans picked up the upset win over the Tigers.
- RV Bucknell def. #19 San Jose State 10-9 in two overtimes on Saturday. The Spartans again staged a major comeback, scoring five goals in the fourth quarter to tie it up at 9. Nina Benson saved the game for the Bison with the lone goal in the third overtime (with 1:45 to go).
Overtime Affairs
The LMU Invitational, which featured six ranked teams, brought five of the seven extra time contests on the week.
In addition to the two San Jose State contests mentioned above, here are the rest of the matches that brought fans action past regulation. Bucknell and Cal State East Bay each were part of two overtime contests.
- #12 Loyola Marymount hung on for a 15-13 overtime win over #16 Wagner to open the LMU Invitational on Friday. The Lions scored on their final possession of the fourth quarter to send it to overtime at 13-all as as Abbey Grosse found Hana Vilanova. LMU added a goal in each extra session, the first by Morgan Molloy and the second by Vilanova to cap the win.
- Pomona-Pitzer outdid Cal State East Bay 13-12 in sudden victory. Janelle Lewis led the Sagehens to victory with a hat trick including the game-winner in sudden death. The game went to overtime tied at 10. Pomona-Pitzer had the only goal of the first overtime period, but East Bay answered with two in the second. Natalie Hill kept the game going with a score as time expired. Lewis then finished things off in sudden death.
- RV Bucknell played its second overtime match of the weekend, ending Saturday with a 12-9 victory over Cal State East Bay. Down 8-7, Sarah Mooney tied it up at 8-all for Bucknell with a goal with two seconds remaining in regulation. In overtime, it was nearly all Bison as the team ended the game with three unanswered scores after a tie at 9. Emily Konishi and Paige Furano had hat tricks for Bucknell.
- LaVerne squeezed past Claremont-Mudd-Scripps 7-6 on Saturday. Guarina Garcia led the Leopards with three goals, including the lone goal in overtime, and Shelby Garcia racked up 11 saves, including two on penalty shots, in the LaVerne win.
- #18 Harvard edged out Santa Clara 9-6 on Sunday. The Crimson used goals by Sofia Carrera-Justiz and Kristen Hong to send the game to extra time. Harvard then shutout the Broncos the rest of the way, while Grace Thawley and Hong combined for three scores. Thawley totaled five goals in the win.
|Date
|Result
|Winner Recap
|Loser Recap
|March 12.
|7 p.m.
|Cal Lutheran def. LaVerne 13-12
|Cal Lutheran Recap
|LaVerne Recap
|10 p.m.
|Claremont-Mudd-Scripps def. Redlands 7-6
|Claremont-Mudd-Scripps Recap
|Redlands
|10 p.m.
|Whittier def. Cal Tech 19-3
|Whittier Recap
|Cal Tech Recap
|10 p.m.
|Pomona-Pitzer def. Chapman 17-5
|Pomona-Pitzer Recap
|Chapman Recap
|at Northridge, Calif.
|3 p.m.
|Austin College def. Connecticut College 14-6
|Austin College Recap
|Connecticut College Recap
|5 p.m.
|#20 Cal State Northridge def. Connecticut College 13-2
|Cal State Northridge Recap
|Connecticut College Recap
|7 p.m.
|#20 Cal State Northridge def. Austin College 20-3
|Cal State Northridge Recap
|Austin College Recap
|March 13.
|1 p.m.
|Cal State East Bay def. George Washington 16-9
|Cal State East Bay Recap
|George Washington Recap
|4:30 p.m.
|Concordia (CA) def. Austin College 14-4
|Concordia Recap
|Austin College Recap
|8:30 p.m.
|#13 Fresno State def. George Washington 18-8
|Fresno State Recap
|George Washington Recap
|10 p.m.
|Cal Tech def. Connecticut College 13-12
|Cal Tech Recap
|Connecticut College Recap
|10 p.m.
|Occidental def. Austin College 5-4
|Occidental Recap
|Austin College Recap
|March 14.
|7 p.m.
|Pomona-Pitzer def. Cal Lutheran 12-7
|Pomona-Pitzer Recap
|Cal Lutheran Recap
|7 p.m.
|Chapman def. Connecticut College 17-9
|Chapman Recap
|Connecticut College Recap
|7 p.m.
|Redlands def. Occidental 12-4
|Redlands Recap
|Occidental Recap
|10 p.m.
|#15 Long Beach State def. RV Bucknell 15-6
|Long Beach State Recap
|Bucknell Recap
|10 p.m.
|George Washington def. Fresno Pacific 13-11
|George Washington Recap
|Fresno Pacific Recap
|10 p.m.
|Whittier def. Claremont-Mudd-Scripps 7-6
|Whittier Recap
|Claremont-Mudd-Scripps Recap
|March 15.
|2 p.m.
|#8 Arizona State def. #22 Indiana 10-5
|Arizona State Recap
|Indiana Recap
|5:30 p.m.
|#6 Michigan def. #13 Fresno State 17-7
|Michigan Recap
|Fresno State Recap
|7 p.m.
|#10 UC Irvine def. #25 San Diego State 13-8
|UC Irvine Recap
|San Diego State Recap
|LMU Invitational (Los Angeles)
|11 a.m.
|#12 Loyola Marymount def. #16 Wagner 15-13 OT
|Loyola Marymount Recap
|Wagner Recap
|12:15 p.m.
|RV Bucknell def. Pomona-Pitzer 11-9
|Bucknell Recap
|Pomona-Pitzer Recap
|1:30 p.m.
|#14 Princeton def. Cal State East Bay 12-7
|Princeton Recap
|Cal State East Bay Recap
|1:30 p.m.
|#20 Marist def. #19 San Jose State 10-9 OT
|Marist Recap
|San Jose State Recap
|4 p.m.
|#12 Loyola Marymount def. RV Bucknell 10-8
|Loyola Marymount Recap
|Bucknell Recap
|5:15 p.m.
|Pomona-Pitzer def. Cal State East Bay 13-12 2OT
|Pomona-Pitzer Recap
|Cal State East Bay Recap
|6:30 p.m.
|#19 San Jose State def. #14 Princeton 11-9
|San Jose State Recap
|Princeton Recap
|7:45 p.m.
|#16 Wagner def. #20 Marist 11-10
|Wagner Recap
|Marist Recap
|March 16.
|Noon
|Redlands def. Austin 16-7
|Redlands Recap
|Austin College Recap
|1:30 p.m.
|#3 UCLA def. #8 Arizona State 12-9
|UCLA Recap
|Arizona State Recap
|2 p.m.
|Cal Lutheran def. Chapman 16-5
|Cal Lutheran Recap
|Chapman Recap
|2 p.m.
|LaVerne def. Claremont-Mudd-Scripps 7-6 OT
|LaVerne Recap
|Claremont-Mudd-Scripps Recap
|2 p.m.
|Whittier def. Occidental 13-4
|Whittier Recap
|Occidental Recap
|2 p.m.
|#11 UC Davis def. #18 Harvard 10-7
|UC Davis Recap
|Harvard Recap
|3 p.m.
|#15 Long Beach State def. #21 Cal State Northridge 10-8
|Long Beach State Recap
|Cal State Northridge Recap
|3 p.m.
|#25 San Diego State def. Concordia (CA) 11-4
|San Diego State Recap
|Concordia Recap
|3 p.m.
|Santa Clara def. Sonoma State 10-6
|Santa Clara Recap
|Sonoma State Recap
|4 p.m.
|Fresno Pacific def. Cal State Monterey Bay 12-9
|Fresno Pacific Recap
|Cal State Monterey Bay Recap
|4 p.m.
|#6 Michigan def. #7 Pacific 8-7
|Michigan Recap
|Pacific Recap
|5 p.m.
|Pomona-Pitzer def. Cal Tech 15-4
|Pomona-Pitzer Recap
|Cal Tech Recap
|5 p.m.
|#3 UCLA def. #22 Indiana 16-2
|UCLA Recap
|Indiana Recap
|6 p.m.
|Chapman def. Austin College 13-10
|Chapman Recap
|Austin College Recap
|Midnight
|#1 USC def. #5 Hawaii 12-8
|USC Recap
|Hawaii Recap
|Wittenberg Invitational (Springfield, Ohio)
|10 a.m.
|Salem def. Wittenberg 16-3
|Salem Recap
|Wittenberg Recap
|Noon
|Salem def. Washington & Jefferson 14-1
|Salem Recap
|Washington & Jefferson Recap
|2 p.m.
|Wittenberg def. Washington & Jefferson 13-8
|Wittenberg Recap
|Washington & Jefferson Recap
|3:30 p.m.
|Salem def. Penn State Behrend 14-6
|Salem Recap
|Penn State Behrend Recap
|5:30 p.m.
|Wittenberg def. Penn State Behrend 15-14
|Wittenberg Recap
|Penn State Behrend Recap
|SFU Open (Loretto, Pennsylvania)
|Noon
|Saint Francis (PA) def. Mercyhurst 9-8
|Saint Francis Recap
|Mercyhurst Recap
|3 p.m.
|Gannon def. Mercyhurst 7-5
|Gannon Recap
|Mercyhurst Recap
|6 p.m.
|Saint Francis (PA) def. Gannon 11-9
|Saint Francis Recap
|Gannon Recap
|LMU Invitational (Los Angeles)
|11 a.m.
|#12 Loyola Marymount def. #20 Marist 10-6
|Loyola Marymount Recap
|Marist Recap
|12:15 p.m.
|#14 Princeton def. Pomona-Pitzer 13-9
|Princeton Recap
|Pomona-Pitzer Recap
|1:30 p.m.
|RV Bucknell def. #19 San Jose State 10-9 2OT
|Bucknell Recap
|San Jose State Recap
|2:45 p.m.
|#16 Wagner def. Cal State East Bay 14-4
|Wagner Recap
|Cal State East Bay Recap
|4 p.m.
|#12 Loyola Marymount def. #14 Princeton 10-7
|Loyola Marymount Recap
|Princeton Recap
|5:15 p.m.
|#20 Marist def. Pomona-Pitzer 7-5
|Marist Recap
|Pomona-Pitzer Recap
|6:30 p.m.
|#16 Wagner def. #19 San Jose State 14-12
|Wagner Recap
|San Jose State Recap
|7:45 p.m.
|RV Bucknell def. Cal State East Bay 12-9 OT
|Bucknell Recap
|Cal State East Bay Recap
|March 17.
|9 a.m.
|McKendree def. Lindenwood 9-5
|McKendree Recap
|Lindenwood Recap
|11 a.m.
|St. Francis Brooklyn def. Connecticut College 24-3
|St. Francis Brookyln Recap
|Connecticut College Recap
|1 p.m.
|St. Francis Brooklyn def. Utica 32-3
|St. Francis Brookyln Recap
|Utica Recap
|3 p.m.
|#4 Cal def. #6 Michigan 11-7
|Cal Recap
|Michigan Recap
|3 p.m.
|#15 Long Beach State def. #16 Wagner 13-7
|Long Beach State Recap
|Wagner Recap
|3 p.m.
|#18 Harvard def. Santa Clara 9-6 OT
|Harvard Recap
|Santa Clara Recap
|3:30 p.m.
|Connecticut College def. Utica 12-1
|Connecticut College Recap
|Utica Recap
Leave a Reply