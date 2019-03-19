Up & Down Efforts for San Jose State Lead Week 8 Water Polo Action

In a week that featured 21 matches between ranked teams and four Top 10 affairs, there were just three upsets. The higher ranked team was victorious in all four Top 10 affairs.

#1 USC kept its stranglehold atop the polls with a 12-8 road win over #5 Hawaii on Saturday. The Trojans now stand at 20-0 on the year after Maud Megens poured in five goals to best the Rainbow Wahine. Irene Gonzalez recorded a hattrick in the loss for Hawaii.

#3 UCLA triumphed over #8 Arizona State 12-9 in Tempe on Saturday. Lizette Rozeboom and Maddie Musselman put in three goals apiece as the Bruins led 6-5 at halftime and held on for the win.

#6 Michigan bested #7 Pacific for the third time this season, winning 8-7 on Saturday to extend its win streak to seven matches. Heidi Ritner managed 11 saves in the game, while Julia Sellers put in an insurance goal in the fourth quarter, enough to overcome the Tigers’ two scores and an off-target shot in the final minute.

The Wolverines came up short in their Sunday meeting with #4 Cal, falling 11-7 to wrap up their stay on the West Coast. Madison Tagg made nine saves and the Bears defend held Michigan to just one second half goal. Cal outscored Michigan 5-0 in the fourth quarter to steal away the victory. Brigit Mulder notched a hat trick among seven Cal goal scorers, while Abby Anders put in three goals for the Wolverines in the loss.

Upsets

#20 Marist def. #19 San Jose State 10-9 in overtime on Friday. SJSU clawed back from down 9-4 to tie it up at 9 and force the extra time. Anais Mathes denied the Spartans the comeback win with a score in the first overtime period.

#19 San Jose State def. #14 Princeton 11-9 later in the day at the LMU Invitational. Olga Descalzi Portell scored five goals as the Spartans picked up the upset win over the Tigers.

RV Bucknell def. #19 San Jose State 10-9 in two overtimes on Saturday. The Spartans again staged a major comeback, scoring five goals in the fourth quarter to tie it up at 9. Nina Benson saved the game for the Bison with the lone goal in the third overtime (with 1:45 to go).

Overtime Affairs

The LMU Invitational, which featured six ranked teams, brought five of the seven extra time contests on the week.

In addition to the two San Jose State contests mentioned above, here are the rest of the matches that brought fans action past regulation. Bucknell and Cal State East Bay each were part of two overtime contests.