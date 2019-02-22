2019 SEC Championships Day 4 Prelims Live Recap

2019 SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

There wasn’t any one clear favorite for either the men or the women coming into this meet, and none has emerged through three days of competition, although the teams likely to vie for the title seem to be pull ahead of the rest of the pack. Texas A&M has separated themselves a bit on the women’s side, sporting a 57-point lead heading into today, but Florida and Tennessee remain within striking distance. Florida and Missouri are neck-and-neck on the men’s side, while A&M, Georgia, and Alabama sit quite a bit further back and appear to be vying for 3rd at this point.

Two of top four seeds in the women’s 200 fly are Georgia freshmen: Dakota Luther and Olivia Carter. Another Bulldog, Camden Murphy, is the top seed in the men’s 200 fly. Missouri’s Haley Hynes, who had the fastest split in the 200 medley relay Tuesday night, tops the 100 back, but but only 0.01s over Kentucky’s Asia Seidt. It should be another tight race in the men’s 100 back, where Tennessee’s Matthew Garcia, Alabama’s Zane Waddell, and Missouri’s Nick Alexander are only separated by 0.03s. Nikol Popov tops the women’s 100 breast by 0.5s, and another Volunteer, Matthew Dunphy, tops the men’s 100 breast.

Women’s 200 Fly

Men’s 200 Fly

Women’s 100 Back

Men’s 100 Back

Women’s 100 Breast

Men’s 100 Breast