MacNeil Breaks Big Ten Meet Record With 49.94 100 Fly in Prelims

2019 WOMEN’S B1G CHAMPIONSHIPS

When: Wednesday, February 20th to Saturday, February 23rd | Prelims 11am | Finals 6:30pm (6pm Saturday)

Where: Counsilman-Billingsley Aquatics Center, Bloomington, IN (Eastern Time Zone)

Counsilman-Billingsley Aquatics Center, Bloomington, IN (Eastern Time Zone) Defending Champion: Michigan Wolverines (3x) (results)

Michigan freshman Maggie MacNeil threw down a new best time of 49.94 in Big Ten prelims of the 100 fly, shaving 3-hundredths of a second off her previous best time. MacNeil’s effort ended in a new Big Ten meet record, IU Counsilman Billingsly Aquatic Center (IU) pool record, and a Michigan team record.

The time is the 10th fastest NCAA performance all-time, and ranks MacNeil as the 4th fastest 100 flyer in the NCAA all-time. Only Kelsi Dahlia, Louise Hansson, and Erika Brown have been faster. The NCAA record sits at 49.43 from Dahlia at the 2016 NCAA Championships.

Additionally, MacNeil’s time was fast enough to claim the top seed for tonight’s final by nearly 2 full seconds (1.88 seconds). She was out fast, in 23.73, but the really stunning split of her race was the 2nd 50, where she threw down a 26.21 to massively out-split the rest of the field.