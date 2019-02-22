Missouri and Florida Men Match Finalists on Day 4 of SECs

2019 SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

There was no obvious separation on Friday morning from either of the top 2 teams in the men’s meet at the SEC Championships. In fact, they will each go into Friday’s finals with the opportunity to score the exact same number of points.

Florida held an 11 point lead over Missouri at the end of Thursday’s action, and both teams earned 5 “A” finalists, 3 “B” finalists, and 1 “C” finalist on Friday morning. There are no men’s diving events on Friday.

Based on prelims scoring of the men’s meet, if seeds hold in finals, the gap will stay virtually even on Friday evening (with Missouri picking up half-a-point).

Projected Day 4 Men’s Scores, based on scoring of preliminary results:

Florida|820.5 Missouri|810.0 Texas A&M|617.5 Tennessee|558.0 Georgia|554.5 Alabama|508.5 Kentucky|452.0 Auburn|421.0 South Carolina|380.0 Louisiana State|323.0

In the women’s meet, Texas A&M might have just-barely done enough to lock up the SEC title ahead of Florida and Tennessee. They have a 57-point margin over Florida and a 61.5-point margin over Tennessee coming into Friday’s action, and have more swimming A finalists (4) than either team for Friday evening (Florida has 3, Tennessee has just 1).

Based on prelims scoring of just individual swimming events, A&M would open their lead ahead of Florida to more than 100 points, and their lead ahead of Tennessee to almost 150. A&M outscored both teams in the first diving event of the meet, the 1-meter, by a substantial margin. The Aggies still have some uncertainty surrounding the availability of Sydney Pickrem for her last 2 individual events on Saturday (a tough 200 back/200 breast double, based on her medical scratch from the 400 IM), but they have the opportunity to take control of the meet on Friday.

Projected Day 4 Women’s Scores, based on scoring of preliminary swimming results:

Texas A&M|784.0 Florida|683.5 Tennessee|646.0 Georgia|597.0 Auburn|566.0 Kentucky|541.5 Missouri|403.5 Arkansas|376.5 Louisiana State|339.5 South Carolina|338.5 Alabama|267.0 Vanderbilt|90.0

The A&M women weren’t alone in a big morning session, though. The Kentucky women had a huge day with 4 A finalists, 4 B finalists, and 2 C finalists, for the most evening swims of the field. Georgia also earned 4 A finalists. Neither team has enough divers to claw into contention for the team title, even on those big performances, but in a tight secondary battle for 4th place, those are crucial performances.

Day 4 A/B/C Finalist Charts

Men, By Event

200 fly 100 back 100 breast Team A B C Team A B C Team A B C Florida 2 0 0 Florida 2 3 0 Florida 1 0 1 Missouri 1 1 0 Missouri 2 0 0 Missouri 2 2 1 Texas A&M 1 2 1 Texas A&M 1 1 0 Texas A&M 1 1 0 Tennessee 1 0 0 Tennessee 1 1 1 Tennessee 1 1 2 Georgia 1 1 2 Georgia 1 0 2 Georgia 0 2 1 South Carolina 1 1 1 South Carolina 0 0 2 South Carolina 1 1 0 Auburn 1 1 0 Auburn 0 1 0 Auburn 1 0 1 Alabama 0 0 1 Alabama 1 0 1 Alabama 1 0 0 LSU 0 1 1 LSU 0 2 0 LSU 0 0 1 Kentucky 0 1 2 Kentucky 0 0 2 Kentucky 0 1 1

Men, Totals:

Totals Team A B C Kentucky 4 4 2 Texas A&M 4 3 2 Georgia 4 1 2 Florida 3 2 3 Auburn 2 3 2 Missouri 2 1 3 LSU 2 0 4 Alabama 2 0 1 Tennessee 1 4 2 South Carolina 0 4 1 Arkansas 0 2 2 Vanderbilt 0 0 0 Total 24 24 24

Women, By Event:

Before Platform diving

200 fly 100 back 100 breast Team A B C Team A B C Team A B C Kentucky 2 1 1 Kentucky 1 2 0 Kentucky 1 1 1 Texas A&M 2 0 1 Texas A&M 0 2 1 Texas A&M 2 1 0 Georgia 3 0 0 Georgia 0 0 2 Georgia 1 1 0 Florida 1 1 1 Florida 2 1 0 Florida 0 0 2 Auburn 0 2 1 Auburn 2 0 1 Auburn 0 1 0 Missouri 0 0 0 Missouri 2 0 2 Missouri 0 1 1 LSU 0 0 3 LSU 0 0 1 LSU 2 0 0 Alabama 0 0 0 Alabama 1 0 0 Alabama 1 0 1 Tennessee 0 0 1 Tennessee 0 3 0 Tennessee 1 1 1 South Carolina 0 3 0 South Carolina 0 0 1 South Carolina 0 1 0 Arkansas 0 1 0 Arkansas Arkansas 0 1 2 Vanderbilt 0 0 0 Vanderbilt 0 0 0 Vanderbilt 0 0 0

Women, Totals:

Before Platform diving