2019 Women’s B1G Championships: Day 3 Prelims Live Recap

2019 WOMEN'S B1G CHAMPIONSHIPS

Wednesday, February 20th to Saturday, February 23rd | Prelims 11am | Finals 6:30pm (6pm Saturday)
Where: Counsilman-Billingsley Aquatics Center, Bloomington, IN (Eastern Time Zone)

Defending Champion: Michigan Wolverines (3x)

Michigan Wolverines (3x) (results) Live Results

Streaming: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Championship Central: here

The top two from last year have graduated from the 100 fly, but Michigan freshman Maggie MacNeil has been a sensation, putting up some of the fastest 100 fly times in history. She’ll lead the field into this morning after winning the 50 free last night.

In the 400 IM, the 2018 champ is also graduated, but Penn State’s Ally McHugh has seen a meteoric rise, including a long course national title last summer.

Meanwhile Siobhan Haughey is the defending 200 free champ. She’ll try to avenge a 200 IM loss last night, and has to face breakout University of Minnesota star Chantal Nack, who stunned the 500 free field last night.

Lilly King looks for her fourth consecutive 100 breast title, and perhaps a challenge of her American record.

And 200 IM champ Beata Nelson of Wisconsin has scratched the 100 fly, going all-in on the 100 back this morning. She’s the defending conference champ and one of only a few women ever to break 50 seconds in the event.

Keep refreshing this page for live, event-by-event updates of all the swimming from Bloomington.

Women’s 100 fly – prelims

Top 8 qualifiers:

MacNeil (MICH) – 49.94 Jensen (IU) – 51.82 Hart (PSU) – 52.09 Waddell (MINN) – 52.28 Stoppa (RUT) – 52.34 Greco (RUT) – 52.37 Kitchel (PUR) – 52.66 Koontz (IU) – 52.69

Michigan’s Maggie MacNeil blasted a 49.94 this morning to smash the Big Ten meet record and the overall Big Ten record. MacNeil had already been 49.97 at mid-season, ranking 4th all-time. This swim itself should be the 9th-fastest of all-time, behind five from Kelsi Worrell, two from Louise Hansson and one from Erika Brown.

MacNeil is nearly two full seconds ahead of the field. Indiana’s Christie Jensen, who was third last year and the top returner, went 51.82 to qualify second this morning. Fellow IU flyer Shelby Koontz is into the A final in 8th. In fact, Koontz beat out Michigan’s Alexis Margett for that spot by .02 seconds, in a swing that could have a solid impact on the team points race.

Penn State’s Madison Hart finished 8th last year, but surged to third this morning in 52.09. That’s a solid drop of three tenths from seed for her. Minnesota’s Tevyn Waddell went 52.28 for fourth – she’s been as fast as 52.0 before, and faces a 100 fly/100 back double this morning.

Rutgers put two into the A heat, with Francesca Stoppa (52.34) and Federica Greco (52.37) taking fifth and sixth. Purdue also got Taite Kitchel into the A heat. She was 7th last year, and qualified in that same spot this morning.

After last night, Indiana leads by more than 60 over Michigan and Ohio State. The Hoosiers put two into the A final here, but have no other scorers. Michigan has 1 A, 2 Bs and 2 Cs, while Ohio State has just one C finalist.

Women’s 400 IM – prelims

Top 8 qualifiers:

Sheridan (NU) – 4:06.76 Andison (IU) – 4:07.90 Trace (OSU) – 4:08.16 Demler (OSU) – 4:08.95 Romano (OSU) – 4:08.96 Looze (IU) – 4:09.11 Kowal (OSU) – 4:11.25 Grote (IU) – 4:11.47

Northwestern’s Calypso Sheridan took the top spot in the women’s 400 IM, belting a 4:06.76 to take exactly two seconds off her previous best. She leads the field by about a second heading into tonight. Sheridan would be Northwestern’s first Big Ten swimming champ on the women’s side since Andrea Hupman in 2008.

Indiana’s Bailey Andison went 4:07.90 – not a season-best, but still enough to qualify second. If she can challenge her 4:05.4 seed time tonight, she’ll be in the hunt for the win. Andison did make a huge drop from prelims to finals in the 200 IM last night.

Ohio State had an absolutely massive showing, making up for a nondescript 100 fly. Sophomore Katherine Trace is third in 4:08.16, dropping four seconds from seed. She was 12th last season, going just 4:12.74. Junior Kathrin Demler is fourth, going 4:08.95. Demler was stuck in the B final last year, but won that heat in 4:09.38. Meanwhile sophomore Kristen Romano is fifth (4:08.96) and making a return trip to the A final after taking third last year, and junior Molly Kowal is seventh in 4:11.25.

Romano might be the name to watch tonight – she dropped three seconds from prelims to finals last year, and is now the fastest returner to the A final after 2018 runner-up Ally McHugh of Penn State missed the A final in 10th.

Indiana also had a nice showing, getting Mackenzie Looze into 6th and Josephine Grote to 8th. They also put 2 into the B final. Ohio State has 4 As and 3 Cs, while Michigan has just 1 B and 2 Cs

Women’s 200 free – prelims

Top 8 qualifiers:

DeLoof (MICH) – 1:43.74 Hosack (WI) – 1:44.73 Haughey (MICH) – 1:44.97 Bi (MICH) – 1:45.12 Nack (MINN) – 1:45.31 Scott (IU) – 1:45.59 Burvill (IA) – 1:45.93 Jurkovich-Perisa (OSU) – 1:46.20

After a weak 400 IM, Michigan surged back with three A finalists in the 200 free. Senior Catie DeLoof is first in 1:43.74 – that’s a tenth faster than seed. Siobhan Haughey, who won this event last year and split 1:40 on the 800 free relay earlier this week, is third in 1:44.97, and Rose Bi went 1:45.12 for fourth.

Wisconsin’s Lillie Hosack was the only one to break up the Michigan party, going 1:44.73 for the second spot. Minnesota’s Chantal Nack, who broke a pool record leading off the 800 free relay in 1:43.1, is fifth in 1:45.31.

Indiana and Ohio State got one swimmer into the A final each, trying to keep pace with Michigan. Morgan Scott was 1:45.59 for IU, while Lucija Jurkovic-Perisa went 1:46.20 for Ohio State. Iowa’s Hannah Burvill also made the A final in 7th place.

Michigan leads this event with 3 As and 1 B. Indiana has 1 A, 1 B and 2 Cs. Meanwhile Ohio State has 1 A, 3 Bs and 1 C, the most scorers overall.

Women’s 100 breast – prelims

Top 8 qualifiers:

King (IU) – 57.49 Yeung (MICH) – 59.39 Tucker (MICH) – 59.45 Kozelsky (MINN) – 59.62 Peplowski (IU) – 59.90 Munson (MINN) – 1:00.14 Morley (IU) – 1:00.22 Gresser (OSU) – 1:00.25

Indiana paced the 100 breast in a big way, taking the top seed, putting three into the A final and adding three more scorers. Lilly King was the top threat, going 57.49 to easily pace the field in search of her fourth consecutive 100 breast title. Teammates Noelle Peplowski (5th in 59.90) and Laura Morley (7th in 1:00.22) are also into the A heat.

Michigan did keep pace somewhat, though, with two A finalists. Jamie Zhen Yeung had a solid drop from 59.7 to 59.39 in taking second. And Miranda Tucker was 59.45 for third.

Minnesota’s Lindsey Kozelsky is sitting fourth in 59.62 – she was the runner-up last year, and one of the top 10 all-time performers in the event. The Golden Gophers also got Rachel Munson (1:00.14) into the A final.

Ohio State’s Hanna Gresser took 8th, getting into the A final by two tenths over Purdue’s Jinq En Phee.

IU has 3 A finalists, 1 B and 2 Cs. Michigan has just its 2 A finalists, and Ohio State has 1 A and 1 C.

Women’s 100 back – prelims

Top 8 qualifiers: