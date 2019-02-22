Missouri State Expands Lead on Day 2 of MVC Championships

2019 MVC CHAMPIONSHIPS

TEAM SCORES (post-day 2)

Missouri State – 278 Northern Iowa – 199.5 Southern Illinois – 186 Illinois State – 182.5 Indiana State – 172.5 Arkansas Little Rock – 126.5 Evansville – 117 Valparaiso – 66

Missouri State won one idividual and onr relay event on day 2 of the MVC Championships, but through depth, managed to expand their team lead considerably. Northrn Iowa managed to win 2 individual events, and Southern Illinois gave a 1-2 punch in diving on day 2.

MSU got the ball rolling early, taking the first event of the night, the 500 free, where Liberty Howell led a 1-2 MSU finish. Howell swam a 4:50.92, coming into the finish well ahead of runner-up Leticia Rodriguez. Howell led the race from start to finish, with her lead never really being threatened. MSU’s other win came in the 200 free relay, where Howell led off in 23.84. She was followed by Loretta Stelnicki (22.70), Brianna McCullough (24.05), and Anna Miller (22.50) for a final time of 1:33.09. They caught Northern Iowa right at the end, with UNI’s anchor ,Abigail Meyer, splitting 23.15 to Miller’s 22.50.

UNI nabbed 2 titles of their own, winning the 200 IM and 50 free back-to-back. Katie Taylor was dominant enough on the front half of the race to win the event by 1 second. She was out in 54.98 at the 100 mark, the fastest in the field, but was more in the middle of the field on the back half of the race. Crystal Florman ran (or swam, rather) away with the 50 free, blasting a 22.68 to win the event by roughly half a second.

Southern Illinois showed their diving advantage, with Beibei Ji and Baobao Ji taking 1st and 2nd respectively in the 1 meter diving.