Defending Champion Sydney Pickrem a No-Show in 400 IM Prelims at SECs

2019 SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The defending SEC Champion in the 400 IM, Texas A&M senior Sydney Pickrem, left an empty lane in Thursday’s prelims of the event. While she didn’t scratch pre-meet, and was named as the top seed on the prelims heat sheets, she wound up not swimming the race.

In her absence, South Carolina senior Emma Barksdale took the top seed in 4:03.96, a new South Carolina School Record; followed by Florida freshman Vaness Pearl (4:05.23) and Florida senior Hannah Burns (4:06.25). The Aggies still put a swimmer in the A-final: Monika Gonzalez-Hermosillo qualified 5th in 4:07.22.

Update: Texas A&M has confirmed that, because she didn’t scratch the race, it counts as one of her 3 allotted individual events. That costs A&M at least 25 points in the team standings, though she’s already easily qualified for NCAAs.

Pickrem has two individual entries left, in the 200 back (as the #4 seed) and 200 breaststroke (1st seed). Both of those races are on Saturday.