Defending Champion Sydney Pickrem a No-Show in 400 IM Prelims at SECs

Braden Keith
by Braden Keith

February 21st, 2019 College, News, SEC

2019 SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The defending SEC Champion in the 400 IM, Texas A&M senior Sydney Pickrem, left an empty lane in Thursday’s prelims of the event. While she didn’t scratch pre-meet, and was named as the top seed on the prelims heat sheets, she wound up not swimming the race.

In her absence, South Carolina senior Emma Barksdale took the top seed in 4:03.96, a new South Carolina School Record; followed by Florida freshman Vaness Pearl (4:05.23) and Florida senior Hannah Burns (4:06.25). The Aggies still put a swimmer in the A-final: Monika Gonzalez-Hermosillo qualified 5th in 4:07.22.

Update: Texas A&M has confirmed that, because she didn’t scratch the race, it counts as one of her 3 allotted individual events. That costs A&M at least 25 points in the team standings, though she’s already easily qualified for NCAAs.

Pickrem has two individual entries left, in the 200 back (as the #4 seed) and 200 breaststroke (1st seed). Both of those races are on Saturday.

SaintJoseph

Sounds like she was sleeping…too bad for Aggies GREAT for She-VOLS!!!

18 minutes ago
Jimbo

Um ok. I would be worried if she got hurt or something it’s a meet who cares who wins I’m just worried about her

5 minutes ago
VolPo

She was a no show for the 200 IM Medal ceremony last night as well.
I saw her on the livestream running out of the pool area being chased by her coach and teammates after the 200 IM. She seemed very upset but she did do a massive best time…

6 minutes ago
Braden Keith

Confirmed that it does count as an event, so that’s ~25 points minimum off the board for A&M.

2 minutes ago
bula

Not really a team player move…

13 seconds ago

