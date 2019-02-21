Makayla Sargent Swims Lifetime Best by 1.3 Seconds in 200 Fly Trial

2019 ACC WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIPS

North Carolina State junior Makayla Sargent crushed her own lifetime best in the 200 yard fly on Wednesday evening in a time trial swim. She posted a 1:56.85, which improved upon the 1:58.18 that she did in a dual meet against Duke in October.

Sargent has taken on the event with renewed vigor this season since transferring to NC State. In spite of swimming the race, for example, at the SEC Championships in 2017, in her first 2 years of college, she was unable to match her high school best of 1:58.69 from the 2015 Speed Winter Junior Championships.

This season, however, she’s now undercut that personal best 4 times, including her latest best.

She’ll still need to drop more time to qualify for the NCA Championships (Andrew Mering estimates that it will take a 1:55.91 to qualify, with an upper bound of 1:56.39), but this is an early sign of big scoring jumps for the Wolfpack, who should be in a dogfight in the team battle with Virginia.

Other Top Time Trials Swims: