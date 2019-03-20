2019 NCAA Division III Women’s Championships – Day 1 Prelims Live Recap

NCAA Division III Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships
- Dates: Wednesday, March 20 – Saturday, March 23, 2019
- Swimming: prelims 10am, finals 6pm; Diving: 2pm
- Location: Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, North Carolina (Eastern Time Zone)
- Defending Champions: Denison men; Emory women (9x) (results)
Day One
Women’s 500 Yard Freestyle – Prelims
- NCAA Record: 4:43.37 3/23/2011 Kendra Stern, Amherst
Finals Qualifiers:
- Laura Westphal, Williams – 4:50.28
- Kendall Vanderhoof, Kenyon – 4:51.36
- Hannah Orbach-Mandel, Kenyon – 4:54.54
- Lydia Dacorte, Wheaton (MA) – 4:54.78
- Rachel Reistroffer, NYU – 4:55.09
- Margaret Menso, St. Kate’s – 4:55.17
- Rebecca Erwin, BSC – 4:55.85
- Amy Socha, Tufts – 4:56.64
- Marissa Wolff, St. Olaf – 4:56.68
- Hannah Rusinko, Denison – 4:56.84
- Jaime Robinson, NYU – 4:56.95
- Natalie Rumpelt, Amherst – 4:58.10
- Olivia Lyman, Dickinson – 4:58.23
- Nancy Nasky, SUNY Geneseo – 4:58.58
- Maria Turcanu, Emory – 4:58.80
- Delaney Ambrosen, Kenyon – 4:59.03
Anna Serino of Calvin won heat 1 in 5:06.94. Heat 2 went to Alexandra Dixon of Emory in exactly 5:00.00, which was a 1.97-second improvement from her seed time. Coming in just behind was Allison Kapostasy of NYU in 5:00.95 (-3.81 seconds). Jaime Robinson of NYU dropped 3.35 from her entry time to win heat 3 in 4:56.95. Dickinson’s Olivia Lyman was second with 458.23 (-2.43).
Women’s 200 Yard Individual Medley – Prelims
- NCAA Record: 1:58.29 3/21/2018 Crile Hart, Kenyon
Finals Qualifiers:
- Crile Hart, Kenyon 1:58.63 2:00.15
- KT Kustritz, Denison 1:59.68 2:00.61
- Honore Collins, NYU 2:00.91 2:01.43
- Molly Craig, Williams 2:02.69 2:01.46
- Jordyn Wentzel, St. Kate’s 2:01.75 2:01.51
- Sterling Dixon, Bowdoin 2:02.65 2:01.60
- Natalie Zaravella, Denison 2:03.79 2:02.31
- Caroline White, Williams 2:11.52 2:02.72
- Clio Hancock, Emory 2:03.68 2:03.57
- Julia Durmer, Emory 2:02.10 2:03.99
- Hannah Eastman, Chicago 2:05.67 2:04.02
- Ashley Daniels, Emory 2:05.00 2:04.75
- Josephinie Uerling, Emory 2:05.89 2:05.07
- Emma Nicklas-Morris, Carnegie Mellon 2:06.97 2:05.22
- Augusta Lewis, C-M-S 2:02.84 2:05.54
- Caroline Baber, W&L 2:05.77 2:05.67
Women’s 50 Yard Freestyle – Prelims
- NCAA Record: 22.48 3/21/2018 Fiona Muir, Emory
Women’s 3 Meter Diving – Prelims
- NCAA Record: 517.10 3/20/2010 Hayley Emerick, Trinity (TX)
Women’s 200 Yard Medley Relay – Prelims
- NCAA Record: 1:40.12 3/21/2018 Emory (Cheng, Lally, Campbell, Taylor)
