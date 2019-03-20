Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2019 NCAA Division III Women’s Championships – Day 1 Prelims Live Recap

NCAA Division III Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships

Day One

Women’s 500 Yard Freestyle – Prelims

  • NCAA Record: 4:43.37 3/23/2011 Kendra Stern, Amherst

Finals Qualifiers:

  1. Laura Westphal, Williams – 4:50.28
  2. Kendall Vanderhoof, Kenyon – 4:51.36
  3. Hannah Orbach-Mandel, Kenyon – 4:54.54
  4. Lydia Dacorte, Wheaton (MA) – 4:54.78
  5. Rachel Reistroffer, NYU – 4:55.09
  6. Margaret Menso, St. Kate’s – 4:55.17
  7. Rebecca Erwin, BSC – 4:55.85
  8. Amy Socha, Tufts – 4:56.64
  9. Marissa Wolff, St. Olaf – 4:56.68
  10. Hannah Rusinko, Denison – 4:56.84
  11. Jaime Robinson, NYU – 4:56.95
  12. Natalie Rumpelt, Amherst – 4:58.10
  13. Olivia Lyman, Dickinson – 4:58.23
  14. Nancy Nasky, SUNY Geneseo – 4:58.58
  15. Maria Turcanu, Emory – 4:58.80
  16. Delaney Ambrosen, Kenyon – 4:59.03

Anna Serino of Calvin won heat 1 in 5:06.94. Heat 2 went to Alexandra Dixon of Emory in exactly 5:00.00, which was a 1.97-second improvement from her seed time. Coming in just behind was Allison Kapostasy of NYU in 5:00.95 (-3.81 seconds). Jaime Robinson of NYU dropped 3.35 from her entry time to win heat 3 in 4:56.95. Dickinson’s Olivia Lyman was second with 458.23 (-2.43).

 

Women’s 200 Yard Individual Medley – Prelims

  • NCAA Record: 1:58.29 3/21/2018 Crile Hart, Kenyon

Finals Qualifiers:

  1. Crile Hart, Kenyon 1:58.63 2:00.15
  2. KT Kustritz, Denison 1:59.68 2:00.61
  3. Honore Collins, NYU 2:00.91 2:01.43
  4. Molly Craig, Williams 2:02.69 2:01.46
  5. Jordyn Wentzel, St. Kate’s 2:01.75 2:01.51
  6. Sterling Dixon, Bowdoin 2:02.65 2:01.60
  7. Natalie Zaravella, Denison 2:03.79 2:02.31
  8. Caroline White, Williams 2:11.52 2:02.72
  9. Clio Hancock, Emory 2:03.68 2:03.57
  10. Julia Durmer, Emory 2:02.10 2:03.99
  11. Hannah Eastman, Chicago 2:05.67 2:04.02
  12. Ashley Daniels, Emory 2:05.00 2:04.75
  13. Josephinie Uerling, Emory 2:05.89 2:05.07
  14. Emma Nicklas-Morris, Carnegie Mellon 2:06.97 2:05.22
  15. Augusta Lewis, C-M-S 2:02.84 2:05.54
  16. Caroline Baber, W&L 2:05.77 2:05.67

 

 

 

Women’s 50 Yard Freestyle – Prelims

  • NCAA Record: 22.48 3/21/2018 Fiona Muir, Emory

 

 

 

Women’s 3 Meter Diving – Prelims

  • NCAA Record: 517.10 3/20/2010 Hayley Emerick, Trinity (TX)

 

 

 

Women’s 200 Yard Medley Relay – Prelims

  • NCAA Record: 1:40.12 3/21/2018 Emory (Cheng, Lally, Campbell, Taylor)

 

1
