Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Koch Headlines 2019 Swim & Fun Days Meet In Germany

2019 SWIM & FUN DAYS MEET

  • Friday, March 22nd – Sunday, March 24th
  • Schwimmzentrum Rüttenscheid, Essen, Germany
  • 50 LCM
  • Meet Site

The 2019 Swim & Fun Days meet in Essen, Germany presents another opportunity for German swimmers to knock out some racing prior to the country’s World Championships Trials.

Last year’s edition of this event saw . Sarah KöhlerFabian SchwingenschloeglChristian DienerDamian WierlingCeline Rieder and Lisa Höpink put up some solid in-season performances, with several scheduled to attend this time around as well.

According to the entry lists posted on the linked meet site above, World Champion Marco Koch and fellow breaststroking ace Fabian Fabian Schwingenschlögl are slated to swim, as are Weirling, Poul Zellmann and Lisa Höpink.

Action kicks off on Friday at Schwimmzentrum Rüttenscheid.

In This Story

Leave a Reply

About Loretta Race

Loretta Race

After 16 years at a Fortune 1000 financial company, long-time swimmer Retta Race decided to change lanes and pursue her sporting passion. She currently is Coach for the Northern KY Swordfish Masters, a team she started up in December 2013, while also offering private coaching. Retta is also an MBA …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!