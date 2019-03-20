Koch Headlines 2019 Swim & Fun Days Meet In Germany

2019 SWIM & FUN DAYS MEET

Friday, March 22nd – Sunday, March 24th

Schwimmzentrum Rüttenscheid, Essen, Germany

50 LCM

The 2019 Swim & Fun Days meet in Essen, Germany presents another opportunity for German swimmers to knock out some racing prior to the country’s World Championships Trials.

Last year’s edition of this event saw . Sarah Köhler, Fabian Schwingenschloegl, Christian Diener, Damian Wierling, Celine Rieder and Lisa Höpink put up some solid in-season performances, with several scheduled to attend this time around as well.

According to the entry lists posted on the linked meet site above, World Champion Marco Koch and fellow breaststroking ace Fabian Fabian Schwingenschlögl are slated to swim, as are Weirling, Poul Zellmann and Lisa Höpink.

Action kicks off on Friday at Schwimmzentrum Rüttenscheid.