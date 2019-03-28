2019 Men’s NCAA Championships: Day 2 Finals Live Recap

2019 MEN’S NCAA SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Wednesday, March 27 – Saturday, March 30

Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center, Austin, Texas

Prelims 10 AM / Finals 6 PM (Central Time)

Defending champion: Texas (4x) (2018 results)

We’ve got ourselves a brawl going on for the 2019 men’s NCAA team title. Cal had a huge morning and holds the top seeds in three events, but also has the most room to move down from their prelims placement. Texas is atop the other event, with Townley Haas hoping for a repeat 500 free title.

Cal leads the 200 free relay, and will be shooting tonight for an NCAA record that has stood since 2009. Cal was six tenths off that record this morning. Texas could hunt the American record, missing it by three tenths in prelims.

Haas leads the 500 free for Texas, looking to win the event for the third time. He won as a freshman and junior, and finished second as a sophomore to teammate (and NCAA record-holder) Clark Smith. Cal’s Sean Grieshop briefly led Haas in prelims, and looks to dethrone him as the second seed.

Cal’s Andrew Seliskar was the top qualifier in the 200 IM, becoming the third man under 1:40 in history. But he was also the top seed into finals last year and fell to 5th. IU’s Vini Lanza is the second seed into tonight, with last year’s runner-up Andreas Vazaios lurking in third.

Meanwhile Cal sophomore Ryan Hoffer blasted a new lifetime-best 18.58 this morning to lead the 50 free. That was his first career-best in that event since 2016, when he was a high school senior. Hoffer sits 1-2 with teammate Pawel Sendyk (18.66) in that event, with Alabama’s Robert Howard (18.84) and Minnesota’s Bowe Becker (18.88) just behind.

The 400 medley could see the most upheaval. Indiana looks to repeat as team champs, and they went 3:01.26 this morning, tenths off their winning time from last year. But Texas, NC State and California all swam potentially alternate lineups, which could have them primed to move up from 3rd, 4th and 7th, respectively, with their top lineups tonight.

Keep refreshing this page for live, event-by-event recaps of all the action from Austin. And follow @SwimSwamLive on Twitter for even more up-to-the-second highlights.

200 FREE RELAY – Finals

NCAA Record: Auburn (Andkjaer, Louw, Norys, Targett), 2009 – 1:14.08

American Record: Stanford (Coville, Staab, Allen, Wayne), 2011 – 1:15.26

U.S. Open Record: Auburn (Andkjaer, Louw, Norys, Targett), 2009 – 1:14.08

Meet Record: Auburn (Andkjaer, Louw, Norys, Targett), 2009 – 1:14.08

2018 Champion: Florida (Dressel, Switkowski, Martinez-Sarpe, Szaranek) – 1:14.39

Top 8 Finishers:

500 Freestyle – Finals

NCAA Record: Clark Smith, Texas (2017) – 4:08.42

American Record: Zane Grothe, Unattached (2017) – 4:07.25

U.S. Open Record: Zane Grothe, Unattached (2017) – 4:07.25

Meet Record: Clark Smith, Texas (2017) – 4:08.42

2018 Champion: Townley Haas, Texas – 4:08.60

Top 8 Finishers:

200 IM – Finals

NCAA Record: Caeleb Dressel, Florida (2018) – 1:38.13

American Record: Caeleb Dressel, Florida (2018) – 1:38.13

U.S. Open Record: Caeleb Dressel, Florida (2018) – 1:38.13

Meet Record: David Nolan, Stanford (2015) – 1:39.38

2018 Champion: Jan Switkowski, Florida – 1:39.54

Top 8 Finishers:

50 FREESTYLE – Finals

NCAA Record: Caeleb Dressel, Florida (2018) – 17.63

American Record: Caeleb Dressel, Florida (2018) – 17.63

U.S. Open Record: Caeleb Dressel, Florida (2018) – 17.63

Meet Record: Caeleb Dressel, Florida (2018) – 17.63

2018 Champion: Caeleb Dressel, Florida – 17.63

Top 8 Finishers:

1-Meter Diving – Finals

Top 8 Finishers:

400 MEDLEY RELAY – Finals

NCAA Record: Texas (2018) – 2:59.22

American Record: Cal (2017) – 3:01.51

U.S. Open Record: Texas (2018) – 2:59.22

Meet Record: Texas (2018) – 2:59.22

2018 Champion: Indiana – 3:01.07

Top 8 Finishers: