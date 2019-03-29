USA Swimming Nominates Janet Evans for FINA Treasurer

USA Swimming has nominated 4-time Olympic gold medalist Janet Evans for the position of FINA treasurer.

Evans was nominated for the FINA Bureau in 2018 to replace Dale Neuberger upon his retirement in 2021. Evans’ term would run from 2021 through 2025. The FINA Bureau doesn’t currently have a standard treasurer – only an “Honorary Treasurer” in the form of Thailand’s Pipat Paniangvait.

The 47-year old Evans represented the US at the 1988 and 1992 Olympic Games, where she won 4 gold medals: 1988 400 free, 1988 800 free, 1988 400 IM, and 1992 800 free. She also won silver in the 400 free in 1992.

There are currently only 3 women among the 29 members of the FINA Bureau, and none of them are part of the organization’s leadership. 2 of those 3 women (swimmer Penny Heyns and diver Zhou Jihong) are Olympic gold medalists.

Also at the February 2nd meeting of the 2019 USA Swimming Board of Directors, Van Donkersgoed was nominated for Vice President to the UANA Executive Committee. UANA, the Union Americana de Natacion, is the organization that “organizes, supervises, and controls” aquatic sports in the Western Hempishere. The United States is currently represented on the UANA Executive Committee (term 2015-2019) by Neuberger and water polo legend Brenda Villa.