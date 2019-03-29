Cleveland State Lands Commitment from Nathen Eberhardt

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Nathen Eberhardt, a senior at Pickerington High School Central in Pickerington, Ohio, has committed to swim for Cleveland State University in the fall.

“I’m excited to announce my commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at Cleveland State University! Thankful for all of my coaches, family, and friends who have helped me get to where I am today! Go Vikings !”

Eberhardt specializes in back, free, and IM. He swam the 100 back and 200 free at the 2019 OHSAA Division I State Championships, coming in 17th and 23rd, respectively. In club swimming he represents Lancaster YMCA Swim Team. After logging PBs in the 200 free and 100 back in high school season, Eberhardt proceeded to down his previous bests in the 50 free, 200 back, 50/100/200 breast, 50 fly, and 200/400 IM over the next two weeks at the SEOWV YMCA League Winter Championships and the Great Lakes Zone YMCA Championships.

Eberhardt would have scored in the B finals of the 100 back and 200 back at the 2019 Horizon League Championships. He will overlap two years with the Vikings’ top backstrokers, Dominik Niedzialek and Timothy Kubacki.

Top SCY times:

200 back – 1:51.46

100 back – 51.14

50 back – 24.43

200 free – 1:42.46

200 IM – 1:55.93

400 IM – 4:08.46

