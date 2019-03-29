Christiansburg Sectls. Night 1: Auburn Commit Colby Hurt Drops in 1650

2019 Christiansburg Sectionals

March 28th to 31st, 2019

Christiansburg, Virginia

SCY

Results on Meet Mobile “2019 EZ Southern Sectional Championship Meet”

The 2019 Christiansburg Sectionals kicked off in Christiansburg, Virginia, Thursday night with the girls’ 1650 free, boys’ 1000 free, and girls’ and boys’ 800 free relay.

Auburn commit Colby Hurt, of 757 Swim, began the meet with a win in the 1650, going 16:29.70 – a best time by 1.33 seconds. Wilmington Aquatic Club’s Kira Agne, 17, was second in 17:15.14, and Arlington Aquatic Club’s Lauren Hartel, 14, was third in 17:27.87.

NCAP’s 16-year-old Michael Jiang won the boys’ 1000 free in 9:30.98, a nearly 10-second drop from his lifetime best. Eighteen-year-old Nicholas Lynam, of Lancaster Aquatic Club, was second in 9:35.35, and the Naval Academy Aquatic Club’s Patrick Streyle, 16, was just behind in 9:36.19.

The Delaware Swim Team squad of Rabea Pfaff (1:52.82), Catherine Weaverling (1:52.09), Emma Menzer (1:52.23), and Isabella Paoletti (1:51.03) won the girls’ 800 free relay in 7:28.18. NCAP’s team took second in 7:29.57, with Camille Spink going the field’s fastest leadoff split in 1:48.63. Eagle Swim Team was third in 7:38.37.

Enfinity Aquatic Club’s team of Preston Forst (1:37.13), Maxwell Edwards (1:39.46). Nathan Jao (1:45.90), and Thomas Hamlet (1:40.97) won the boys’ relay in 6:43.46. NCAP was second in 6:55.81 and Lancaster Aquatic Club third in 7:01.70.