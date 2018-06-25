Janet Evans Nominated By USA Swimming For FINA Bureau

Janet Evans has been nominated by USA Swimming to represent the Americas on the FINA Bureau, USA Swimming documents indicate.

A FINA Bureau nomination form appears in the minutes of USA Swimming’s May Board of Directors meeting, bearing Evans’ information. The FINA Bureau is made up of 25 voting members who represent the various continental organizations. The Bureau itself has some administrative power within the international swimming governing body, interpreting and enforcing FINA rules, submitting proposals to the General Congress and appointing other officials within the federation.

Each of the five continental federations elects a specific number of representatives to the Bureau: 4 each for Africa, the Americas, Asia and Europe and 1 from Oceania. Of those 17, one from each continent is selected as a Vice President. Then there are 8 more at-large bids from the world as a whole. Julio Maglione has already been re-elected as FINA President for a third term.

Dale Neuberger, who has been the Vice President representing the Americas since 2000, has announced his plans to retire in 2021, opening up a spot for UANA (the continental governing body for the Americas) to fill. Neuberger is currently the only representative of the United States in the FINA Bureau.

Evans is well-known for her legendary swimming career, which included four Olympic gold medals and world records spanning from the 400 to 1500 freestyle. Lately, Evans has been back in the news as a Vice Chair and Athletes director for the Los Angeles’ most recent Olympic bid. The city was awarded the 2028 Olympics last fall.

You can see the current FINA Bureau here.

The minutes of the May 12 USA Swimming Board of Directors meeting also list the credentials of a number of other nominees for swimming governance posts. There is a letter nominating Van Donkergoed to the UANA Executive Committee; a run-down of responsibilities for the UANA Technical Committee followed by resumes from Cecil Clifton Gordon Jr, Jay Thomas and Andrew Gemmell; a nomination for Rick Walker to the UANA Open Water Committee; and a listing of responsibilities of the UANA Coaches Committee followed by recommendations for Michael Lawrence and Dr. Dilaawar (Danny) Mistry.

The full minutes of the Board of Directors meeting are here.