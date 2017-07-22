Julio Maglione Re-Elected as FINA President

FINA, the world governing body for 6 aquatic disciplines including swimming, has re-elected Julio Maglione as the president of the federation. He was elected over Italian Paolo Barelli, the president of the European federation, in the conclusion of what became a heated, controversial, and contentious election. The outcome of the vote was 258-77, heavily in favor of the Uruguayan Maglione.

The 81-year old Maglione had to alter the age limits to even run for re-election, but now will serve another 4 year term at the top of the organization.

While the general swimming population seemed prepared for a change, Maglione received overwhelming support from the federations – including public support from the Asian, African, and American federations that included at times accusations of bribery by Barelli. United States Aquatic Sports, the umbrella organization that represents the federations for the 6 aquatic sports in the United States, wrote a letter in support of Maglione that was signed by president Steve McFarland – who is also the chairman at Duraflex International, who is a major supplier to FINA of diving boards.

While ultimately the status quo remains in place, with Maglione continuing to run the governing body, the election exposed a seedier side of the sport, where conflicts of interest run amok and vice presidents can be elected from federations who do not support them – even after those same vice presidents are caught on audio recording asking for ‘commission’ in exchange for generating sponsorship deals for FINA.

These elections typical go down as a whimper, unheard of by the public, but this election has been the most public in memory.

Included among the elected is that the top 7 positions in the Executive are all men.

The full FINA Bureau for the period 2017-2021 is below:

President

Dr Julio C. Maglione (URU)

Honorary Treasurer

Pipat Paniangvait (THA)

First Vice-President

Husain Al Musallam (KUW)

Second Vice-President

Sam Ramsamy (RSA)

Vice-Presidents

Dale Neuburger (USA)

Paolo Barelli (ITA)

Dennis Miller (FIJ)

Members

Dr Mohamed Diop (SEN)

Mario Fernandes (ANG)

Dr Donald Rukare (UGA)

Dr Margo Mountjoy (CAN)

Algernon Cargill (BAH)

Daichi Suzuki (JPN)

Andrey Kryukov (KAZ)

David Sparkes (GBR)

Dimitris Diathesopoulos (GRE)

Tamas Gyarfas (HUN)

Zouheir El Moufti (MAR)

Matthew Dunn (AUS)

Errol Clarke (BAR)

Juan Carlos Orihuela Garcete (PAR)

Jihong Zhou (CHN)

Taha Al Kishry (OMA)

Vladimir Salnikov (RUS)

Erik van Heijningen (NED)

