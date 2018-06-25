Conger Goes 51.7, 1:56.9 Butterfly At George Block Invite

Jack Conger was one of several Texas Longhorns to shine at the George Block Invite over the weekend, blasting two big butterfly swims along with a 1:48.8 in the 200 free.

Full results available on Meet Mobile under “2018 ST AAAA-NS George Block Invitational” or you can view full results on the web here.

The Texas alum Conger was 51.76 in winning the 100 fly by almost a full second over current Longhorn John Shebat, who had a solid 52.74, just a few tenths off his lifetime-best. Conger currently leads the nation in this event with his 51.00 from the Atlanta Pro Swim Series, and his 51.7 was faster than anyone else in the country has been this season. Conger was also 1:56.90 in the 200 fly – faster than anyone in the nation besides top-ranked Chase Kalisz (1:55.63) and Conger’s own season-best from Atlanta (1:55.88). Conger also won the 200 free in 1:48.88.

Will Licon, another Texas pro, was right at season-bests in winning both breaststrokes. He was 1:00.60 in the 100, taking two tenths off his best of the year. His 2:10.24 in the 200 was within a second of a season-best, which currently ranks 2nd among Americans for the season. Licon also won the 400 IM in 4:26.57, but took a DQ in the 200 IM.

National rankings leader Andrew Wilson was second to Licon in both breaststroke races, going 1:01.27 and 2:14.11 in the 200.

The 100 free had some potentially-impactful swims. Current Longhorn Tate Jackson tied for the win with Harvard standout Dean Farriswho is training in Austin for the summer. Both were 49.75. Farris was also 1:50.53 in the 200 free.

On the women’s side, rising Stanford sophomore Lauren Pitzer was 56.14, swimming for the Lakeside Aquatic Club. Pitzer would also win the 200 free (2:01.23), 400 free (4:15.33) and 50 free (25.82) over the next several days.

Olympian Clark Smith went 3:53.67 to win the 400 free, and was 1:51.44 in prelims of the 200, though he faded to 1:54.16 in the final. NCAA champ Austin Katz won both backstrokes, going 55.61 in the 100 and 1:59.40 in the 200. In the former, teammate Shebat was actually faster (55.41) in prelims, but fell off in the final, while Ryan Harty was 55.66 to push Katz for the win. Rising sophomore Sam Pomajevich moved to 5th nationally in the 200 fly, going 1:58.07 in taking second to Conger. That’s within a second of a lifetime-best for Pomajevich.

