Tarragona: Gkolomeev, Sahnoune & Khalafalla All Drop 50 Free Monsters

XVIII MEDITERRANEAN GAMES TARRAGONA 2018

The top 3 men racing in the 50m freestyle in Tarragon tonight all clocked new national records en route to landing on the Mediterranean Games podium.

Former Alabama student-athlete, Kristian Gkolomeev of Greece, scored his 2nd gold of these Championships, winning the men’s splash n’ dash. After posting a solid 22.37 to claim the 3rd seed out of the morning, the 24-year-old fired off a monster 21.66 to take the title tonight by .30 ahead of the runner-up.

For Gkolomeev, his 21.66 outing tonight shaves .03 off of his own personal best and former national record of 21.69 registered at last year’s World Championships.

We already reported how Algeria’s Oussama Sahnoune threw down a massive personal best of 48.00 to win the 100m free and notch a new national and championships record on night 2. The 25-year-old was back at it tonight, firing off another big swim to earn silver in the 50m sprint, clocking 21.96 to mark his first time under the 22-second barrier.

Sahnoune’s previous personal best sat at the 22.22 clocked in his training country of France last year.

Rounding out the top 3 was Egypt’s Ali Khalafalla, a former Indiana University athlete. Entering tonight’s competition, Khalafalla’s 50m free personal best was represented by the 22.22 thrown down at the 2017 Pro Swim Series in Santa Clara. The Olympian tore that time to shreds with an big-time 21.97 to capture the bronze and establish a new Egyptian national record.

All 3 men now slide into the world rankings, with Gkolomeev checking in with the 4th fastest time this season, Sahnoune with the 13th and Khalafalla tied with 3 other elite athletes for 15th.

2017-2018 LCM MEN 50 FREE

BenjaminGBR
PROUD
04/09
21.30
2Bruno
FRATUS		BRA21.3504/21
3Vlad
MOROZOV		RUS21.4704/25
4Andrea
VERGANI		ITA21.7004/10
5Michael
ANDREW		USA21.7305/18
6Bradley
TANDY		RSA21.7804/09
7Pedro Henrique
SILVA SPAJARI		BRA21.8204/21
8Jesse
PUTS		NED21.8504/13
9Katsumi
NAKAMURA		JPN21.8702/11
9Cameron
McEVOY		AUS21.8703/03
11Ari-pekka
LIUKKONEN		FIN21.8804/13
12Nathan
ADRIAN		USA21.9705/18
12Luca
DOTTO		ITA21.9704/10
12James
ROBERTS		AUS21.9703/03
15Zetao
NING		CHN21.9809/01
View Top 27»

In This Story

2
Leave a Reply

2 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
2 Comment authors
newest oldest most voted
Carol Glover

Congrats to all, but way to go ALI!

Vote Up30Vote Down Reply
58 minutes ago
samuel huntington

whoa, 3 21s, fast!

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
1 minute ago

About Loretta Race

Loretta Race

Loretta grew up outside Toledo, OH, where she swam age group and high school. Graduating from Xavier University, she stayed in the Cincinnati, OH area and currently resides just outside the city in Northern KY.  Loretta got back into the sport of swimming via Masters and now competes and is …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!