Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Indiana Posts 2nd-Fastest 400 Medley Relay Ever, Crack 3:00 Barrier

by SwimSwam Staff 2

March 28th, 2019 Big 12, Big Ten, College, Pac-12

2019 MEN’S NCAA SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Leveraging (virtually) the same quartet as last year, the Indiana Hoosiers took home their second straight 400 medley relay NCAA title, clocking the #2 time in history in the process.   Behind field-leading splits from Ian Finnerty and Zach Apple, Indiana finished in 2:59.70, bettering the field by nearly two full seconds, just short of the 2:59.22 NCAA and U.S. Open record from Texas’ 2017 squad.

A comparison of the splits:

2017 Texas Longhorns 2019 Indiana Hoosiers 2018 Indiana Hoosiers
Leg Swimmer Split Leg Swimmer Split Leg Swimmer Split
Back John Shebat 44.58 Back Gabriel Fantoni 45.25 Back Gabriel Fantoni 45.59
Breast Will Licon 49.75 Breast Ian Finnerty 49.60 Breast Ian Finnerty 50.33
Fly Joseph Schooling 43.60 Fly Vini Lanza 44.21 Fly Vini Lanza 44.53
Free Jack Conger 41.29 Free Zach Apple 40.64 Free Blake Pieroni 40.62
FINAL TIME 2:59.22 FINAL TIME 2:59.70 FINAL TIME 3:01.07

Indiana’s first three legs were all faster than last year’s winning relay, particularly Finnerty, whose 49.60 breaststroke (the second fastest 100 breast split history by our quick scan) gave Vini Lanza plenty of clean water to work for his butterfly leg.  Lanza dropped an excellent 44.21 split that bodes well for his individual 100 fly tomorrow, before handing off to Apple, who nearly matched Blake Pieroni‘s split from last year with a 40.64 (the only A-final swimmer under 41.00).  Not to be forgotten, Gabriel Fantoni swam a very quick 45.25 leading off, just off his lifetime best time.

Notably, the second and third place relays from Cal and Texas, respectively, were less than one tenth off the American Record.  Cal’s relay of Daniel Carr, Reece Whitley, Andrew Seliskarand Ryan Hoffer finished in 3:01.56, while Texas’ quartet of Austin Katz, Charlie Scheinfeld, John Shebat, and Tate Jackson touched in 3:01.58.

In This Story

2
Leave a Reply

2 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
2 Comment authors
newest oldest most voted
Really

nice improvement by the Hoosiers. Gotta be Coach Aly

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
10 minutes ago
Swimfish

Video

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
20 seconds ago

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!