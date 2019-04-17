2019 French Elite Nationals: Day 2 Prelims Recap

2019 FRENCH ELITE NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS– 50M

Tuesday 16th to Sunday 21st April 2019

Prelims from 9.30am; final C from 18:00; final A / B from 18h30

Host: Brittany Regional Swimming League

Bréquigny swimming pool, 12 boulevard Albert 1er, RENNES

50m

French qualifying rules for 2019 World Championships

WOMEN’S 50 FREESTYLE

FINA “A” cut: 25.04

French World Championships Cut: 24.90

French record: 24.54 – Anna Santamans (CN Marseille) – 29/07/2017 – Budapest (HUN)

Favorites: Charlotte Bonnet, Anna Santamans, Beryl Gastaldello, Marie Wattel.

TOP 8 QUALIFIERS:

Charlotte Bonnet – 25.02 Anna Santamans – 25.24 Mélanie Henique – 25.30 Lena Bousquin/Marie Wattel – 25.43 – Anouchka Martin – 25.70 Maria-elena Letang – 26.01 Faustine Prouff – 26.03

Charlotte Bonnet, who is already qualfied for World Champs in th 100 and 200 free, hit the FINA A cut to take the top seed by over 2-tenths of a second this morning. Bonnett was already qualfied for Worlds because she medalled in the 100 and 200 free at the European Championships last Summer. She missed the French qualifying standard by 0.12 seconds this morning, meaning she will not automatically qualify to swim the 50 at Worlds this Summer. Since she is already qualified and has the FINA A cut, Bonnet could potentially still take the 50 fre as her complementary event for World Champs, as per the selection process.

Anna Santamans, the French National Record holder, took the 2nd seed for finals, clocking a 25.24. That time is 0.70 seconds off her personal best and national record of 24.54, which she swam at the 2017 World Championships.

Béryl Gastaldello, who was considered a title contender in this event, DFS’d this morning, choosing instead to focus on the 100 back.

WOMEN’S 100 BACK

FINA “A” cut: 1: 00.59

French World Championships Cut – 1: 00.42

French record: 59.50 – Laure Manaudou (Canet 66 Swimming) – 20/03/2008 – Eindhoven (NED)

Favorites: Mathilde Cini, Lilia Touili, Louise Lefebvre.

TOP 8 QUALIFERS:

Béryl Gastaldello – 1:00.59 Mathilde Cini – 1:01.56 Pauline Mahieu – 1:02.33 Lila Touili – 1:03.15 Louise Lefebvre – 1:03.41 Laurine Del’homme – 1:03.87 Bertille Cousson – 1:03.90 Clothilde Cousson – 1:03.94

Béryl Gastaldello took the top seed for finals from the first heat this morning, clocking a 1:00.59. Gastaldello hit the FINA A cut for World Championships, but again missed the French qualfying time for Worlds by 0.17 seconds. Yesterday, she missed the 100 fly yesterday by 0.16 seconds. The French qualifying standards have to be achieved in prelims. Gastaldello dropped almost a second from prelims to finals in the 100 fly yesterday, and if she does that again in the 100 back, she’ll scare the French National Record of 59.50 tonight.

Mathilde Cini posted a quick 1:01.56 to take the 2nd seed for finals. Cini is comfortably in 2nd, sitting 0.97 seconds behind Gastaldello and 0.77 seconds ahead of 3rd place finisher Pauline Mahieu.

MEN’S 100 BACK

FINA “A” cut: 54.06

French World Championships Cut: 54.06

French record: 52.11 – Camille Lacourt (CN Marseille) – 10/08/2010 – Budapest (HUN)

Favorite: Orange Mainz, Yohan Ndoye Brouard, Paul Gabriel Bedel.

TOP 8 QUALIFERS:

Yohan Ndoye Brouard – 54.24 Stanislas Huille – 54.62 Paul-Gabriel Bedel – 54.83 Maxence Orange – 55.14 Mewen Tomac – 55.20 Ladislas Salczer – 55.31 Geoffroy Mathieu – 55.53 Souhaiel Chatti – 55.83

Yohan Ndoye Brouard turned in the top time in prelims, clocking a 54.24. He missed both the FINA A cut and French qualifying cut by 0.18 seconds. Yohan was the only swimmer in the field to split under :28 on the 2nd 50 of the race, posting a 27.95. Stanislas Huille was just 0.38 seconds behind, setting up what should be an exciting race in finals.

WOMEN’S 100 BREASTSTROKE

FINA “A” cut: 1: 07.43

French World Championships Cut: 1: 07.33

1: 07.97 – Sophie de Ronchi (ES Massy Swimming) – 23/03/2011 – Strasbourg

Favorites: Fanny Debergues, Solène Gallego, Camille Mallet

TOP 8 QULAIFIERS:

Fanny Debergues – 1:09.02 Soléne Gallego – 1:09.46 Camille Dauba – 1:09.47 Justine Delmas – 1:10.72 Auréane Devaluez – 1:11.06 Carmella Kitching – 1:11.36 Lucie Delmas – 1:11.84 Meghan Frouin – 1:11.86

Fanny Debergues took the top seed for finals, turning in a 1:09.02. No one in the field hit either the FINA A cut or the French qualifying time, which sit at 1:07.43 and 1:07.33 respectively. The top 3 finishers this morning were all under 1:10. Solene Gallego, who was considered a title contender before the meet, was 2nd this morning with a 1:09.46, just 0.44 seconds off Debergues. Camille Dauba was just 0.01 seconds behind Gallego, setting up what should be a fun race in finals.

MEN’S 200 FREESTYLE

FINA “A” cut: 1: 47.40

French World Championships Cut: 1: 47.11

French record: 1: 43.14 – Yannick Agnel (Olympic Nice Swimming) – 30/07/2012 – London (GBR)

Favoris: Alexandre Derache, Jordan Pothain, Jonathan Atsu

Top 8 QUALIFIERS:

Jordan Pothain – 1:48.15 Remi Meresse – 1:48.25 Roman Fuchs – 1:48.89 Mehdi Lagili – 1:49.23 Lorys Bourelly – 1:49.36 Jonathan Atsu – 1:50.20 Alexandre Derache – 1:50.22 Logan Fountaine – 1:50.25

There were 3 groups of very tight finishes this morning, which should translate into some great races in finals. The top 2 swimmers were separated by just 0.10 seconds. Jordan Pothain was the top qualifier in 1:48.15, while Remi Meresse touched in 1:48.25. 3rd place Roman Fuchs and 5th place Lorys Bourelly were separated by just 0.47 seconds. Just 0.05 seconds separate 6th place finisher Jonathan Atsu from 8th place Logan Fountaine.

No one in the field achieved either the FINA A cut ofr French qualifying standard. Pouthain took the race out the fastest, flipping in 51.44 at the 100 mark to be the only swimmer under :52 in the field.

WOMEN’S 1500 FREESTYLE

FINA “A” cut: 16:32.04

French World Championships Cut: 16:22.63

French record: 16:03.01 – Laure Manaudou (CN Melun Val de Seine) – 14/05/2006 – Tours

Favorites: Lara Grangeon, Aurelie Muller,Adeline Furst.

Top 8 Qualifiers:

Lara Grangeon – 16:42.57 Lou-Anne Barniet – 16:43.20 Aurélie Muller – 16:43.24 Lisa Pou – 17:02.91 Nolwenn Nunes – 17:07.80 Helvina Huet – 17:08.57 Celia Heurtaux – 17:09.21 Adeline Furst – 17:10.65

Lara Grangeon led the way in prelims of the mile, clocking a 16:42.57 to finish just over half a second ahead of Lou-Anne Barniet and Aurélie Muller. There was roughly a 20 seconds gap between the top 3 and the rest of the field inprelims, setting up finals to liekly be a race between Grangeon, Barniet, and Muller. All 3 were roughly 20 seconds of the French qulaifying time for World Champs, and about 10 seconds off the FINA A cut.

Muller was leading for much of the race this morning, flipping roughly 3 seconds ahead of Grangeon at the 800 mark. Her pace on the back hald slowed just slightly, however, while Grangeon and Barniet sped up slightly, leaving Muller in 3rd at the end.