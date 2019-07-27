2019 FINA World Championships: Day 7 Finals Live Recap

2019 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS
We’re on to day 7 finals at the 2019 FINA World Championships in Gwangju. Swimmers are gearing up to compete for individual medals in the women’s 50 fly, men’s 50 free, men’s 100 fly, women’s 200 back, and women’s 800 free . We’ll also see a relay final tonight as swimmers compete in the mixed 4×100 free relay. Semifinals tonight include the women’s 50 free, women’s 50 breast, and men’s 50 back.
The USA’s Caeleb Dressel is 2-for-2 in individual golds so far and has an individual double tonight in the 50 free and 100 fly. Dressel was just 3 hundredths shy of his own American Record in the 50 free semis and looks to become the first man to ever break 21 in textile. His 21.18 last night was done after the 100 fly semis, so he’ll be a bit fresher for the 50 free this time as that event comes first. Then he’ll look for a 4th individual gold and to defend another title as he steps up for the 100 fly shortly after. He already owns the World Record now with his 49.50 from last night and is 1.5 seconds ahead in seed times.
Teenage phenom Regan Smith, also of the USA, set a World Record in the 200 back semifinals. Smith blew away the field and her best time as she became the first woman to break 2:04 in 2:03.35. Smith will compete in her first ever Worlds final tonight and is the heavy favorite to win gold here.
World Record holders Sarah Sjostrom (50 fly) of Sweden, Lilly King (50 breast) of the USA, and Kliment Kolesnikov (50 back) of Russia will compete in the semis of their respective stroke 50s. American distance legend Katie Ledecky, the 800 free World Record holder and 2-time Olympic champion, returns to the pool for an individual final tonight after scratching the 1500 free final and 200 free prelims due to illness earlier in the meet. Teammate Leah Smith and Ledecky qualified 1-2 for the final, but Australia’s Ariarne Titmus, who topped Ledecky in the 400 free on day 1, is also in this race.
FINALS HEAT SHEET
WOMEN’S 50 BUTTERFLY – FINAL
- World Record: Sarah Sjostrom (Sweden), 2014, 24.43
- World Junior Record: Rikako Ikee (Japan), 2017, 25.33
- World Championships Record: Sarah Sjostrom (Sweden), 2014, 24.43
- 2017 Defending World Champion: Sarah Sjostrom (Sweden), 24.60
Medalists:
- GOLD- Sarah Sjostrom (SWE), 25.02
- SILVER- Ranomi Kromowidjojo (NED), 25.35
- BRONZE- Farida Osman (EGY), 25.47
It was a close battle for gold until Sweden’s Sarah Sjostrom surged ahead in the final 15 meters, earning her 3rd-straight title in this event with a 25.02. The Netherlands’ Ranomi Kromowidjojo repeated as the silver medalist in 25.35, while Farida Osman earned Egypt’s first medal of the meet in 25.47 for bronze.
The USA’s Kelsi Dahlia was 4th in this race for the 2nd Worlds in a row, this time just a hundredth short of the podium. Dahlia tied her American Record tonight in 25.48. She’s now swum that time on 3 occasions.
MEN’S 50 FREESTYLE – FINAL
- World Record: Cesar Cielo (Brazil), 2009, 20.91
- World Junior Record: Michael Andrew (United States), 2017, 21.75
- World Championships Record: Cesar Cielo (Brazil), 2009, 20.91
- 2017 Defending World Champion: Caeleb Dressel (United States), 21.15
Medalists:
- GOLD- Caeleb Dressel (USA), 21.04
- (TIE) SILVER- Bruno Fratus (BRA), 21.45
- (TIE) SILVER- Kristian Gkolomeev (GRE), 21.45
WOMEN’S 50 FREESTYLE – SEMIFINALS
- World Record: Sarah Sjostrom (Sweden), 2017, 23.67
- World Junior Record: Rikako Ikee (Japan), 2017, 24.33
- World Championships Record: Sarah Sjostrom (Sweden), 2017, 23.67
- 2017 Defending World Champion: Sarah Sjostrom (Sweden), 23.69
Finals Qualifiers:
WOMEN’S 50 BREASTSTROKE – SEMIFINALS
- World Record: Lilly King (USA), 2017, 29.40
- World Junior Record: TARGET TIME, 2013, 29.86
- World Championships Record: Lilly King (USA), 2017, 29.40
- 2017 Defending World Champion: Lilly King (USA), 29.40
Finals Qualifiers:
MEN’S 100 BUTTERFLY – FINAL
- World Record: Caeleb Dressel (USA), 2019, 49.50
- World Junior Record: Kristof Milak (Hungary), 50.62
- World Championships Record: Caeleb Dressel (USA), 2019, 49.50
- 2017 Defending World Champion: Caeleb Dressel (United States), 49.86
Medalists:
WOMEN’S 200 BACKSTROKE – FINAL
- World Record: Regan Smith (USA), 2019, 2:03.35
- World Junior Record: Regan Smith (USA), 2019, 2:03.35
- World Championships Record: Regan Smith (USA), 2019, 2:03.35
- 2017 Defending World Champion: Emily Seebohm (Australia), 2:05.68
Medalists:
MEN’S 50 BACKSTROKE – SEMIFINALS
- World Record: Kliment Kolesnikov (Russia), 2018, 24.00
- World Junior Record: Kliment Kolesnikov (Russia), 2018, 24.40
- World Championships Record: Liam Tancock (Great Britain), 2009, 24.04
- 2017 Defending World Champion: Camille Lacourt (France), 24.35
Finals Qualifiers:
WOMEN’S 800 FREESTYLE – FINAL
- World Record: Katie Ledecky (United States), 2016, 8:04.79
- World Junior Record: Katie Ledecky (United States), 2017, 8:11.00
- World Championships Record: Katie Ledecky (United States), 8:07.39
- 2017 Defending World Champion: Katie Ledecky (United States), 8:07.39
Medalists:
MIXED 4×100 FREE RELAY – FINAL
- World Record: USA, 2017, 3:19.60
- World Junior Record: Canada, 2017, 3:26.65
- World Championships Record: USA, 2017, 3:19.60
- 2017 Defending World Champion: USA, 3:19.60
Medalists:
I’m sad we’re almost done, but have enjoyed my time here.
Mixed relay lineup
US – Dressel, Apple, Comerford, Manuel
AUS – Chalmers, Lewis, McKeon, B Campbell
Without C1 anchoring for the Aussies, it seems like the Americans have the odds firmly on their side.
Yeah I’m slightly surprised, both sisters are swimming the 50 free so it would have made sense to put Cate on the relay. Oh well I guess we’ll see how it works out.
Without C1 they don’t stand a chance.
You might have to eat your words I think
I hope not, I had 100 on Aus to win at 10 to 1 and I cashed out.
Dressel/Chalmers rematch, love it.
why C2 but not C1? Australia has no chance with dressel faster than chalmers, apple faster than lewis, and manuel (likely) faster than C2
Incorrect info in caption. Regan swam 200 back final in 2017 in Budapest.