2019 FINA World Aquatics Championships: Day 2 Preview

2019 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

Of the five events contested this morning, only one, the women’s 1500 freestyle, will advance directly to the finals featuring the 8 fastest swimmers. Given the duration and intensity of the race, the final will take place Tuesday evening and not later today (Monday).

Preliminary rounds of the men’s 200 freestyle, men’s 100 backstroke, women’s 100 backstroke, and women’s 100 breaststroke, will take place today, advancing the top 16 swimmers to the semifinals tonight (tomorrow morning for U.S. viewers).

Day 2 of the 2019 FINA World Championships features some of swimming’s most hyped-up rematches of 2019: Ryan Murphy, Xu Jiayu, and Matt Grevers in the men’s 100 backstroke; Kathleen Baker and Kylie Masse in the women’s 100 backstroke; Lilly King and Yulia Efimova in the women’s 100 breaststroke; and Sun Yang versus the world in the men’s 200 freestyle.

Day 2 Morning Events:

Men’s 200 Freestyle – Prelims

Men’s 100 Backstroke – Prelims

Women’s 1500 Freestyle – Prelims (Final Tuesday night)

Women’s 100 Backstroke – Prelims

Women’s 100 Breaststroke – Prelims

Like in day 1, all but one of the races on day 2 will feature the World Record holder in that event, with the exception being a Paul Biederman-less men’s 200 freestyle, where Biederman’s record of 1:42.00 is likely safe. The others include Lilly King in the women’s 100 breaststroke, Ryan Murphy in the men’s 100 backstroke, Kathleen Baker in the women’s 100 backstroke, and Katie Ledecky in the women’s 1500 freestyle.

Day 2 Morning Session’s Top Storylines to Follow: