2018 NCAA Conference Championship Primer – Division 2

It’s February, and you know what that means! It’s time for conference championships, and a lot of them. In preparation, we’ve put together a listing of championship meets in the NCAA’s Division II. We’ve done our best to track them all down, but as there are many meets going on around the nation this month, if your favorite meet isn’t on this list, let us know and we’ll do our best to track down more information. Keep in mind there are several D2 conference championships that include D3 and NAIA teams, and we’ve done our best to label them accordingly.

Also, be sure to check out the primers for Division 1 and Division 3 (coming soon).

You can bookmark this page to get continuing information on each conference championships, as we’ll be adding links to live results, live video, championship central sites and more as they become available.

WEEK 1

Great Lakes Valley Conference (GLVC) – Men and Women

Teams: Drury, Truman State, Missouri S&T (men only), Indianapolis, William Jewell, Lewis, Bellarmine, Maryville, McKendree, Missouri-St. Louis

Northeast 10 (NE10) – Men and Women

Dates: Thursday-Sunday, February 8-11th

Location: Worcester Polytechnical Institute Sports and Recreation Center, Worcester, MA

Defending Champions: Bentley University men (1x); Southern Connecicut State women (1x)

Championship Central

Teams: Assumption College (women only), Southern Connecticut State, Bentley, Saint Rose, Pace, LeMoyne, Saint Michael’s, Adelphi, Merrimack (women only), Franklin Pierce (women only)

WEEK 2

Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (GLIAC) – Men and Women

Dates: Wednesday-Saturday, Febraury 14-17th

Location: Jenison High School Aquatics Center, Georgetoen Township, MI (hosted by GVSU and NMU)

Defending Champions: Grand Valley State women (1x); Grand Valley State men (3x)

Live Results: Meet Mobile

Championship Central

Teams: Wayne State, Grand Valley State, Northern Michigan, Malone, Ashland, Hillsdale (women only), Saginaw Valley

Pacific Collegiate Swim & Dive Conference (PCSC) – Men and Women

Dates: Wednesday-Saturday, February 14-17th

Location: Splash! Regional Aquatics Center, La Mirida, CA

Defending Champion: UCSD men (9x); UCSD women (9x) (results)

Live Results:

Live Video (if available):

Championship Central

Teams: UC San Diego, Loyola Marymount (women only), UC Santa Cruz, CSU East Bay (women only), Azusa Pacific (women only), Fresno Pacific, Alaska Fairbanks (women only), Pepperdine (women only), Concordia Irvine, Biola (NAIA), Soka (NAIA), Dixie State (women only)

Bluegrass Mountain Conference/Conference Carolinas – Men and Women

**Conference Carolinas will be participating in the BMC Championships this year**

Dates: Wednesday-Saturday, February 14-17th

Location: Mecklenburg County Aquatic Center, Charlotte, NC

Defending Champions: Queens women (3x); Queens men (3x) (results)

Championship Central

Teams: Carson Newman (DII), Catawba (DII), Chowan (DII), Converse (DII), Davis & Elkins (DII), Fairmont (DII), Lenoir-Rhyne (DII), Limestone (DII), Queens (DII), SCAD (NAIA), Wingate (DII), King (DII), Emmanuel (DII), Barton (DII)

Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference (RMAC) – Men and Women

Dates: Wednesday-Saturday, February 14-17th

Location: LISD Westside Aquatic Center, Lewisville, TX

Defending Champions: Cal Baptist women (4x); Colorado Mesa men (1x)

Live Results: Available

Live Video: Available

Championship Central

Teams: Cal Baptist, Colorado Mesa, Colorado Mines, Adams State, Western State (women only), CSU Pueblo (women only), Nebraska Kearney (women only), Oklahoma Christian, Oklahoma Baptist

Northern Sun – Women

Dates: Wednesday-Saturday, February 14-17th

Location: Hulbert Aquatic Center, West Fargo, ND

Defending Champions: St. Cloud women (1x)

Championship Central

Teams: Minnesota-Mankato, Saint Cloud, Sioux Falls, Minnesota-Moorhead, Augustana (SD), Northern State, University of Mary

Metropolitan Conference (MET) – Men and Women

Dates: Friday-Sunday, February 16-18th

Location: Rutgers University, New Brunswick, NJ

Defending Champions: Bridgeport women (1x); Rowan University men (2x) (results)

Live Results: MeetMobile

Live Video (if available):

Championship Central

Teams: Adelphi (DII), Baruch (DIII), LIU Post (DII), College of Staten Island (DIII), Hunter (DIII), Lehman (DIII), Montclair State (DIII), Mount St Mary (DIII), Pace (DII), Queens (DII), Ramapo (DIII), Rowan (DIII), Southern Connecticut State (DII), St Francis College (DI), SUNY Maritime (DIII), The College of New Jersey (DIII), St Rose (DII), Bridgeport (DII), US Merchant Marine Academy (DIII), William Paterson (DIII)

WEEK 3

Pennsylvania State Athletics Conference (PSAC) – Men and Women

Dates: Wednesday-Saturday, February 21-24th

Location: Graham Aquatic Center, York, PA

Defending Champions: West Chester men (19x); West Chester women (11x) (results)

Live Results:



Live Video:

Championship Central

Teams: West Chester, IUP, Bloomsburg, Gannon, Clarion, Shippensburg, Edinboro, California (PA) (women only), East Stroudsburg (women only), Millersville (women only), Kutztown (women only), Lock Haven (women only)

New South Intercollegiate Swim Conference (NSISC) – Men and Women

Dates: Wednesday-Saturday, February 21-24th

Location: Delta State University Aquatics Center, Cleveland, MS

Defending Champions: Lindenwood men (1x), Lindenwood women (1x) (results)

Live Results: Available

Live Video (if available): Available

Championship Central

Teams: Delta State, Henderson State, Lindenwood, Ouachita Baptist, St. Cloud State (men only), Texas Permian Basin, West Florida (women only)

Sunshine State Conference (SSC) – Men and Women

Dates: Thursday-Sunday, February 22-25th

Location: Long Center, Clearwater, FL

Defending Champions: Florida Southern women (2x); Florida Southern men (5x) (results)

Live Results: Available

Live Video:

Championship Central

Teams: Florida Southern, Nova Southeastern, Tampa, Saint Leo, Lynn (women only), Florida Tech, Rollins