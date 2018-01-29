2018 NCAA Conference Championship Primer – Division I

It’s the most wonderful time of the year! With all due respect to Christmas, there’s nothing quite like the NCAA postseason in swimming & diving, and it kicks off next month with conference championship meets across the United States.
In preparation for the coming month of NCAA action, we’ve compiled a listing of every conference meet in the NCAA’s Division I. Stay tuned to SwimSwam.com for primers on Division II and Division III, as well as more in-depth looks at each of the major conference championships.
You can bookmark this page to get continuing information on each conference championships, as we’ll be adding links to live results, live video, championship central sites and more as they become available.
WEEK 1
ACC – Women
- Wednesday, February 14 – Saturday, February 17
- Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, NC (Eastern Time Zone)
- Defending Champion: NC State (1x) (results)
- Live results
- Live Video
- Championship Central
Teams: Virginia, North Carolina, Virginia Tech, Louisville, NC State, Notre Dame, Florida State, Pittsburgh, Miami, Georgia Tech, Duke, Boston College, Clemson
SEC – Women
- Wednesday, February 14 – Sunday, February 18
- Rec Center Natatorium, Texas A&M, College Station, TX (Central Time Zone)
- Defending Champion: Texas A&M (2x) (results)
- Live results
- Live Video – SEC Network
- Championship Central
Teams: Georgia, Texas A&M, Florida, Tennessee, LSU, Auburn, Kentucky, Missouri, Alabama, Arkansas, South Carolina, Vanderbilt
SEC – Men
- Wednesday, February 14 – Sunday, February 18
- Rec Center Natatorium, Texas A&M, College Station, TX (Central Time Zone)
- Defending Champion: Florida (5x) (results)
- Live results
- Live Video – SEC Network
- Championship Central
Teams: Florida, Georgia, Auburn, Tennessee, Alabama, Missouri, South Carolina, Texas A&M, LSU, Kentucky
Big Ten Women
- Wednesday, February 14 – Saturday, February 17
- McCorkle Aquatic Pavilion, Ohio State University, Columbus, OH (Eastern Time Zone)
- Defending Champion: Michigan (2x) (results)
- Live results
- Live Video
- Championship Central
Teams: Minnesota, Indiana, Michigan, Wisconsin, Purdue, Ohio State, Penn State, Iowa, Nebraska, Northwestern, Rutgers, Illinois, Michigan State
Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference (MAAC) – Men and Women
- Wednesday, February 14 – Saturday, February 17
- Erie Community College, Buffalo, NY (Eastern Time Zone)
- Defending Champion: Rider men (6x) & Marist women (8x) (Results: 1, 2, 3, 4)
- Live results
- Live Video
- Championship Central
Teams: Bryant, Canisius, Fairfield, Iona, Manhattan, Marist, Monmouth, Niagara, Rider, Saint Peter’s, Siena
AAC – Women & Men
- Wednesday, February 14 – Saturday, February 17
- Robson & Lindley Aquatics Center, Dallas, Texas (Central Time Zone)
- Defending Champion: East Carolina men (3x) & Houston women (1x) (results)
- Live results
- Live Video (if available)
- Championship Central
Teams: SMU, UConn, East Carolina, Cincinnati, Houston (women only), Tulane (women only)
Atlantic 10 – Men and Women
- Wednesday, February 14 – Saturday, February 17
- Spire Institute, Geneva, OH (Eastern Time Zone)
- Defending Champion: George Washington men (1x) & Richmond women (7x) (results)
- Live results
- Live Video – A10 Network
- Championship Central
Teams: Massachusetts, Davidson, Fordham, George Mason, La Salle, Saint Louis, St. Bonaventure, George Washington, Richmond (women only), Duquesne (women only), Rhode Island (women only)
Coastal Collegiate Swimming Association (CCSA) – Men and Women
- Wednesday, February 14 – Saturday, February 17
- University of Georgia Gabrielsen Natatorium, Athens, GA (Eastern Time Zone)
- Defending Champion: UMBC men (2x) & FGCU women (3x) (results)
- Live results
- Live Video
- Championship Central
Teams: Incarnate Word, Gardner-Webb, Howard, New Jersey Tech (men only), Florida Atlantic (men only), Old Dominion (men only), Mount St. Mary’s (men only), Florida Gulf Coast (women only), Liberty (women only), Georgia Southern (women only), Campbell (women only), UNC-Asheville (women only), North Florida (women only)
Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) – Men and Women
- Wednesday, February 14 – Saturday, February 17
- Christiansburg Aquatic Center, Christiansburg, VA (Eastern Time Zone)
- Defending Champion: William & Mary men (3x) & William & Mary women (2x) (results)
- Live results
- Live Video (if available)
- Championship Central
Teams: Towson, William & Mary, Delaware, UNC-Wilmington, Drexel, James Madison (women only), Northeastern (women only)
Ivy League – Women
- Wednesday, February 14 – Saturday, February 17
- Blodgett Pool, Boston, MA (Eastern Time Zone)
- Defending Champion: Yale (1x) (results)
- Live results
- Live Video – Ivy League Digital Network
- Championship Central
Teams: Princeton, Harvard, Yale, Penn, Columbia, Brown, Cornell, Dartmouth
Missouri Valley Conference – Women
- Wednesday, February 14 – Saturday, February 17
- University of Iowa, Iowa City, IA (Central Time Zone)
- Defending Champion: Missouri State (1x) (results)
- Live results
- Live Video
- Championship Central
Teams: Missouri State, Southern Illinois, Illinois State, Evansville, Norther Iowa, Arkansas – Little Rock
Mountain Pacific Sports Federation (MPSF) – Men and Women
- Wednesday, February 14 – Saturday, February 17
- East Los Angeles College, Monterey Park, CA (Pacific Time Zone)
- Defending Champion: UCSB men (1x) & Hawaii women (1x) (results)
- Live results
- Conference site
- Live Video – Take It Live
- Championship Central
Teams: Brigham Young, UC Santa Barbara, Hawaii, Cal Poly, Pacific, UC-Davis (women only), San Diego (women only)
Mountain West Conference – Women
- Wednesday, February 14 – Saturday, February 17
- Palo Alto College Aquatic Center, San Antonio, TX (Central Time Zone)
- Defending Champion: Boise State (results)
- Live results
- Live Video – Mountain West Network
- Championship Central
Teams: San Diego State, Boise State, Nevada, Wyoming, UNLV, Air Force, San Jose State, Fresno State, New Mexico, Colorado
Patriot League – Men and Women
- Wednesday, February 14 – Saturday, February 17
- Lejeune Hall, U.S. Naval Academy, Annapolis, MD (Eastern Time Zone)
- Defending Champion: Navy men (14x) & Navy women (6x) (results)
- Live results
- Live Video – Patriot League Network
- Championship Central
Teams: American, Army West Point, Bucknell, Boston University, Colgate, Holy Cross, Lafayette, Lehigh, Loyola, Navy
Summit League – Men and Women
- Wednesday, February 14 – Saturday, February 17
- Midco Aquatic Center, Sioux Falls, SD (Central Time Zone)
- Defending Champion: Denver women (4x) & Denver men (4x) (results)
- Live results
- Live Video
- Championship Central
Teams: Denver, Eastern Illinois, IUPUI, Omaha, South Dakota, South Dakota State, Western Illinois, Valparaiso (men only)
America East – Women & Men
- Thursday, February 15 – Sunday, February 18
- WPI Sports and Recreation Center, Worcester, MA (Eastern Time Zone)
- Defending Champion: UMBC (2x) (results)
- Live results
- Live Video
- Championship Central
Teams: Binghamton, Maine, UMBC, New Hampshire (women only), Vermont, VMI, Stony Brook (women only)
WEEK 2
ACC – Men
- Wednesday, February 21 – Saturday, February 24 (Diving February 14-17)
- Greensobo Aquatic Center, Greensbobo, NC (Eastern Time Zone)
- Defending Champion: NC State (3x) (results)
- Live results
- Live Video
- Championship Central
Teams: NC State, Louisville, Virginia Tech, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Georgia Tech, Florida State, Virginia, Duke, Pittsburgh, Boston College, Miami
Big Ten – Men
- Wednesday, February 21 – Saturday, February 24
- Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center, Minneapolis, MN (Central Time Zone)
- Defending Champion: Indiana (1x) (results)
- Live results (Will be here once meet starts)
- Live Video
- Championship Central
Teams: Michigan, Ohio State, Indiana, Purdue, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Penn State, Iowa, Northwestern, Michigan State
Big 12 – Men and Women
- Wednesday, February 21 – Saturday, February 24
- Texas Swimming Center, Austin, TX (Central Time Zone)
- Defending Champion: Texas men (21x) & Texas women (5x) (results)
- Live results
- Live Video
- Championship Central
Teams: Texas, Texas Christian, West Virginia, Kansas (women only), Iowa State (women only)
Pac-12 – Women
- Wednesday, February 21 – Saturday, February 24
- Federal Way, WA (Pacific Time Zone)
- Defending Champion: Stanford (1x) (results)
- Live results
- Live Video
- Championship Central
Teams: California, Stanford, Southern California, Arizona, UCLA, Utah, Arizona State, Washington State, Oregon State
Big East – Men and Women
- Wednesday, February 21 – Saturday, February 24
- SPIRE Institute, Geneva, OH (Eastern Time Zone)
- Defending Champion: Villanova women (4x) & Seton Hall men (1x) (results)
- Live results
- Live Video (if available)
- Championship Central
Teams: Villanova, Georgetown, Xavier, Seton Hall, Providence, Butler (women only)
Conference-USA – Women
- Wednesday, February 21 – Saturday, February 24
- Georgia Tech Aquatics Center, Atlanta, GA (Eastern Time Zone)
- Defending Champion: Florida International (3x) (results)
- Live results
- Live Video (if available)
- Championship Central
Teams: Florida Internaitonal, Rice, Marshall, North Texas, Florida Atlantic, Old Dominion
Horizon League – Men and Women
- Wednesday, February 21 – Saturday, February 24
- Robert F. Busbey Natatorium, Cleveland, OH (Eastern Time Zone)
- Defending Champion: Oakland men (4x) & Oakland women (4x) (results)
- Live results
- Live Video
- Championship Central
Teams: Cleveland State, Green Bay, Milwaukee, Oakland, UIC, Valparaiso, Wright State, Youngstown State (women only)
Ivy League – Men
- Wednesday, February 21 – Saturday, February 24
- DeNunzio Pool, Princeton, NJ (Eastern Time Zone)
- Defending Champion: Harvard (1x) (results)
- Live results
- Live Video – Ivy League Digital Network
- Championship Central
Teams: Princeton, Harvard, Yale, Penn, Columbia, Cornell, Brown, Dartmouth
Mid-American Conference (MAC) – Women
- Wednesday, February 21 – Saturday, February 24
- Ohio University Aquatic Center, Athens, OH (Eastern Time Zone)
- Defending Champion: Akron (4x) (results)
- Live results
- Live Video (if available)
- Championship Central
Teams: Akron, Miami (Ohio), Bowling Green, Eastern Michigan, Buffalo, Ohio, Toledo, Ball State
Northeast Conference (NEC) – Women
- Wednesday, February 21 – Saturday, February 24
- Nassau County Aquatic Center, East Meadow, NY (Eastern Time Zone)
- Defending Champion: Central Connecticut (3x) (results)
- Live results
- Live Video – NEC Front Row
- Championship Central
Teams: Bryant, Central Connecticut, LIU Brooklyn, Mount St. Mary’s, Sacred Heart, St. Francis Brooklyn, Saint Francis U, Wagner
Western Athletic Conference (WAC) – Men and Women
- Wednesday, February 21 – Saturday, February 24
- CRWC Natatorium, Houston, TX (Central Time Zone)
- Defending Champion: Air Force men (2x) & Northern Arizona women (4x) (results)
- Live results
- Live Video (if available)
- Championship Central
Teams: Grand Canyon, Cal State – Bakersfield, Seattle, North Dakota, Northern Arizona (women only), New Mexico State (women only), Northern Colorado (women only), Idaho (women only), Wyoming (men only), UNLV (men only), Air Force (men only)
WEEK 3
Pac-12 – Men
- Wednesday, February 28 – Saturday, March 3 (Diving Feb. 21-24)
- Federal Way, WA (Pacific Time Zone)
- Defending Champion: Stanford (2x) (results)
- Live results
- Live Video (if available)
- Championship Central
Teams: Southern California, Stanford, California, Arizona, Arizona State, Utah
Mid-American Conference (MAC) – Men
- Wednesday, February 28 – Saturday, March 3
- Corwin M. Nixon Aquatic Center, Oxford, Ohio (Eastern Time Zone)
- Defending Champion: Eastern Michigan (3x) (results)
- Live results
- Live Video (if available)
- Championship Central
Teams: Eastern Michigan, Missouri State, Buffalo, Southern Illinois, Miami (OH), Evansville, Ball State
Leave a Reply
10 Comments on "2018 NCAA Conference Championship Primer – Division I"
I believe the America East also has a men’s championship this year after Virginia Military Institute joining the conference.
America East is now men and women with umbc Binghamton VMI and Maine making up the men’s conference
America East is sponsoring a championship for both men and women. Stony Brook has reinstated its women’s team and the conference added Virginia Military Institute as an affiliate member for men and women’s swimming and diving.