2018 NCAA Conference Championship Primer – Division I

It’s the most wonderful time of the year! With all due respect to Christmas, there’s nothing quite like the NCAA postseason in swimming & diving, and it kicks off next month with conference championship meets across the United States.

In preparation for the coming month of NCAA action, we’ve compiled a listing of every conference meet in the NCAA’s Division I. Stay tuned to SwimSwam.com for primers on Division II and Division III, as well as more in-depth looks at each of the major conference championships.

You can bookmark this page to get continuing information on each conference championships, as we’ll be adding links to live results, live video, championship central sites and more as they become available.

WEEK 1

ACC – Women

Wednesday, February 14 – Saturday, February 17

Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, NC (Eastern Time Zone)

Defending Champion: NC State (1x) (results)

Live results

Live Video

Championship Central

Teams: Virginia, North Carolina, Virginia Tech, Louisville, NC State, Notre Dame, Florida State, Pittsburgh, Miami, Georgia Tech, Duke, Boston College, Clemson

SEC – Women

Wednesday, February 14 – Sunday, February 18

Rec Center Natatorium, Texas A&M, College Station, TX (Central Time Zone)

Defending Champion: Texas A&M (2x) (results)

Live results

Live Video – SEC Network

Championship Central

Teams: Georgia, Texas A&M, Florida, Tennessee, LSU, Auburn, Kentucky, Missouri, Alabama, Arkansas, South Carolina, Vanderbilt

SEC – Men

Wednesday, February 14 – Sunday, February 18

Rec Center Natatorium, Texas A&M, College Station, TX (Central Time Zone)

Defending Champion: Florida (5x) (results)

Live results

Live Video – SEC Network

Championship Central

Teams: Florida, Georgia, Auburn, Tennessee, Alabama, Missouri, South Carolina, Texas A&M, LSU, Kentucky

Big Ten Women

Wednesday, February 14 – Saturday, February 17

McCorkle Aquatic Pavilion, Ohio State University, Columbus, OH (Eastern Time Zone)

Defending Champion: Michigan (2x) (results)

Live results

Live Video

Championship Central

Teams: Minnesota, Indiana, Michigan, Wisconsin, Purdue, Ohio State, Penn State, Iowa, Nebraska, Northwestern, Rutgers, Illinois, Michigan State

Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference (MAAC) – Men and Women

Wednesday, February 14 – Saturday, February 17

Erie Community College, Buffalo, NY (Eastern Time Zone)

Defending Champion: Rider men (6x) & Marist women (8x) ( Results: 1, 2, 3, 4)

Live Video

Championship Central

Teams: Bryant, Canisius, Fairfield, Iona, Manhattan, Marist, Monmouth, Niagara, Rider, Saint Peter’s, Siena

AAC – Women & Men

Wednesday, February 14 – Saturday, February 17

Robson & Lindley Aquatics Center, Dallas, Texas (Central Time Zone)

Defending Champion: East Carolina men (3x) & Houston women (1x) (results)

Live results

Live Video (if available)

Championship Central

Teams: SMU, UConn, East Carolina, Cincinnati, Houston (women only), Tulane (women only)

Atlantic 10 – Men and Women

Wednesday, February 14 – Saturday, February 17

Spire Institute, Geneva, OH (Eastern Time Zone)

Defending Champion: George Washington men (1x) & Richmond women (7x) (results)

Live results

Live Video – A10 Network

Championship Central

Teams: Massachusetts, Davidson, Fordham, George Mason, La Salle, Saint Louis, St. Bonaventure, George Washington, Richmond (women only), Duquesne (women only), Rhode Island (women only)

Coastal Collegiate Swimming Association (CCSA) – Men and Women

Wednesday, February 14 – Saturday, February 17

University of Georgia Gabrielsen Natatorium, Athens, GA (Eastern Time Zone)

Defending Champion: UMBC men (2x) & FGCU women (3x) (results)

Live results

Live Video

Championship Central

Teams: Incarnate Word, Gardner-Webb, Howard, New Jersey Tech (men only), Florida Atlantic (men only), Old Dominion (men only), Mount St. Mary’s (men only), Florida Gulf Coast (women only), Liberty (women only), Georgia Southern (women only), Campbell (women only), UNC-Asheville (women only), North Florida (women only)

Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) – Men and Women

Wednesday, February 14 – Saturday, February 17

Christiansburg Aquatic Center, Christiansburg, VA (Eastern Time Zone)

Defending Champion: William & Mary men (3x) & William & Mary women (2x) (results)

Live results

Live Video (if available)

Championship Central

Teams: Towson, William & Mary, Delaware, UNC-Wilmington, Drexel, James Madison (women only), Northeastern (women only)

Ivy League – Women

Teams: Princeton, Harvard, Yale, Penn, Columbia, Brown, Cornell, Dartmouth

Missouri Valley Conference – Women

Wednesday, February 14 – Saturday, February 17

University of Iowa, Iowa City, IA (Central Time Zone)

Defending Champion: Missouri State (1x) (results)

Live results

Live Video

Championship Central

Teams: Missouri State, Southern Illinois, Illinois State, Evansville, Norther Iowa, Arkansas – Little Rock

Mountain Pacific Sports Federation (MPSF) – Men and Women

Teams: Brigham Young, UC Santa Barbara, Hawaii, Cal Poly, Pacific, UC-Davis (women only), San Diego (women only)

Mountain West Conference – Women

Wednesday, February 14 – Saturday, February 17

Palo Alto College Aquatic Center, San Antonio, TX (Central Time Zone)

Defending Champion: Boise State (results)

Live results

Live Video – Mountain West Network

Championship Central

Teams: San Diego State, Boise State, Nevada, Wyoming, UNLV, Air Force, San Jose State, Fresno State, New Mexico, Colorado

Patriot League – Men and Women

Wednesday, February 14 – Saturday, February 17

Lejeune Hall, U.S. Naval Academy, Annapolis, MD (Eastern Time Zone)

Defending Champion: Navy men (14x) & Navy women (6x) (results)

Live results

Live Video – Patriot League Network

Championship Central

Teams: American, Army West Point, Bucknell, Boston University, Colgate, Holy Cross, Lafayette, Lehigh, Loyola, Navy

Summit League – Men and Women

Wednesday, February 14 – Saturday, February 17

Midco Aquatic Center, Sioux Falls, SD (Central Time Zone)

Defending Champion: Denver women (4x) & Denver men (4x) (results)

Live results

Live Video

Championship Central

Teams: Denver, Eastern Illinois, IUPUI, Omaha, South Dakota, South Dakota State, Western Illinois, Valparaiso (men only)

America East – Women & Men

Thursday, February 15 – Sunday, February 18

WPI Sports and Recreation Center, Worcester, MA (Eastern Time Zone)

Defending Champion: UMBC (2x) ( results )

Live Video

Championship Central

Teams: Binghamton, Maine, UMBC, New Hampshire (women only), Vermont, VMI, Stony Brook (women only)

WEEK 2

ACC – Men

Wednesday, February 21 – Saturday, February 24 (Diving February 14-17)

Greensobo Aquatic Center, Greensbobo, NC (Eastern Time Zone)

Defending Champion: NC State (3x) (results)

Live results

Live Video

Championship Central

Teams: NC State, Louisville, Virginia Tech, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Georgia Tech, Florida State, Virginia, Duke, Pittsburgh, Boston College, Miami

Big Ten – Men

Wednesday, February 21 – Saturday, February 24

Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center, Minneapolis, MN (Central Time Zone)

Defending Champion: Indiana (1x) (results)

Live results (Will be here once meet starts)

Live Video

Championship Central

Teams: Michigan, Ohio State, Indiana, Purdue, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Penn State, Iowa, Northwestern, Michigan State

Big 12 – Men and Women

Wednesday, February 21 – Saturday, February 24

Texas Swimming Center, Austin, TX (Central Time Zone)

Defending Champion: Texas men (21x) & Texas women (5x) (results)

Live results

Live Video

Championship Central

Teams: Texas, Texas Christian, West Virginia, Kansas (women only), Iowa State (women only)

Pac-12 – Women

Wednesday, February 21 – Saturday, February 24

Federal Way, WA (Pacific Time Zone)

Defending Champion: Stanford (1x) (results)

Live results

Live Video

Championship Central

Teams: California, Stanford, Southern California, Arizona, UCLA, Utah, Arizona State, Washington State, Oregon State

Big East – Men and Women

Wednesday, February 21 – Saturday, February 24

SPIRE Institute, Geneva, OH (Eastern Time Zone)

Defending Champion: Villanova women (4x) & Seton Hall men (1x) (results)

Live results

Live Video (if available)

Championship Central

Teams: Villanova, Georgetown, Xavier, Seton Hall, Providence, Butler (women only)

Conference-USA – Women

Wednesday, February 21 – Saturday, February 24

Georgia Tech Aquatics Center, Atlanta, GA (Eastern Time Zone)

Defending Champion: Florida International (3x) (results)

Live results

Live Video (if available)

Championship Central

Teams: Florida Internaitonal, Rice, Marshall, North Texas, Florida Atlantic, Old Dominion

Horizon League – Men and Women

Wednesday, February 21 – Saturday, February 24

Robert F. Busbey Natatorium, Cleveland, OH (Eastern Time Zone)

Defending Champion: Oakland men (4x) & Oakland women (4x) (results)

Live results

Live Video

Championship Central

Teams: Cleveland State, Green Bay, Milwaukee, Oakland, UIC, Valparaiso, Wright State, Youngstown State (women only)

Ivy League – Men

Teams: Princeton, Harvard, Yale, Penn, Columbia, Cornell, Brown, Dartmouth

Mid-American Conference (MAC) – Women

Wednesday, February 21 – Saturday, February 24

Ohio University Aquatic Center, Athens, OH (Eastern Time Zone)

Defending Champion: Akron (4x) (results)

Live results

Live Video (if available)

Championship Central

Teams: Akron, Miami (Ohio), Bowling Green, Eastern Michigan, Buffalo, Ohio, Toledo, Ball State

Northeast Conference (NEC) – Women

Wednesday, February 21 – Saturday, February 24

Nassau County Aquatic Center, East Meadow, NY (Eastern Time Zone)

Defending Champion: Central Connecticut (3x) (results)

Live results

Live Video – NEC Front Row

Championship Central

Teams: Bryant, Central Connecticut, LIU Brooklyn, Mount St. Mary’s, Sacred Heart, St. Francis Brooklyn, Saint Francis U, Wagner

Western Athletic Conference (WAC) – Men and Women

Wednesday, February 21 – Saturday, February 24

CRWC Natatorium, Houston, TX (Central Time Zone)

Defending Champion: Air Force men (2x) & Northern Arizona women (4x) (results)

Live results

Live Video (if available)

Championship Central

Teams: Grand Canyon, Cal State – Bakersfield, Seattle, North Dakota, Northern Arizona (women only), New Mexico State (women only), Northern Colorado (women only), Idaho (women only), Wyoming (men only), UNLV (men only), Air Force (men only)

WEEK 3

Pac-12 – Men

Wednesday, February 28 – Saturday, March 3 (Diving Feb. 21-24)

Federal Way, WA (Pacific Time Zone)

Defending Champion: Stanford (2x) (results)

Live results

Live Video (if available)

Championship Central

Teams: Southern California, Stanford, California, Arizona, Arizona State, Utah

Mid-American Conference (MAC) – Men

Wednesday, February 28 – Saturday, March 3

Corwin M. Nixon Aquatic Center, Oxford, Ohio (Eastern Time Zone)

Defending Champion: Eastern Michigan (3x) (results)

Live results

Live Video (if available)

Championship Central

Teams: Eastern Michigan, Missouri State, Buffalo, Southern Illinois, Miami (OH), Evansville, Ball State