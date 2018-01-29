2018 NCAA Conference Championship Primer – Division I

It’s the most wonderful time of the year! With all due respect to Christmas, there’s nothing quite like the NCAA postseason in swimming & diving, and it kicks off next month with conference championship meets across the United States.

In preparation for the coming month of NCAA action, we’ve compiled a listing of every conference meet in the NCAA’s Division I. Stay tuned to SwimSwam.com for primers on Division II and Division III, as well as more in-depth looks at each of the major conference championships.

You can bookmark this page to get continuing information on each conference championships, as we’ll be adding links to live results, live video, championship central sites and more as they become available.

WEEK 1

ACC – Women

  • Wednesday, February 14 – Saturday, February 17
  • Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, NC (Eastern Time Zone)
  • Defending Champion: NC State (1x) (results)
  • Live results
  • Live Video
  • Championship Central

Teams: Virginia, North Carolina, Virginia Tech, Louisville, NC State, Notre Dame, Florida State, Pittsburgh, Miami, Georgia Tech, Duke, Boston College, Clemson

SEC – Women

Teams: Georgia, Texas A&M, Florida, Tennessee, LSU, Auburn, Kentucky, Missouri, Alabama, Arkansas, South Carolina, Vanderbilt

SEC – Men

Teams: Florida, Georgia, Auburn, Tennessee, Alabama, Missouri, South Carolina, Texas A&M, LSU, Kentucky

Big Ten Women

  • Wednesday, February 14 – Saturday, February 17
  • McCorkle Aquatic Pavilion, Ohio State University, Columbus, OH (Eastern Time Zone)
  • Defending Champion: Michigan (2x) (results)
  • Live results
  • Live Video
  • Championship Central

Teams: Minnesota, Indiana, Michigan, Wisconsin, Purdue, Ohio State, Penn State, Iowa, Nebraska, Northwestern, Rutgers, Illinois, Michigan State

Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference (MAAC) – Men and Women

  • Wednesday, February 14 – Saturday, February 17
  • Erie Community College, Buffalo, NY (Eastern Time Zone)
  • Defending Champion: Rider men (6x) & Marist women (8x) (Results: 1, 2, 3, 4)
  • Live results
  • Live Video
  • Championship Central

Teams: Bryant, Canisius, Fairfield, Iona, Manhattan, Marist, Monmouth, Niagara, Rider, Saint Peter’s, Siena

AAC –  Women & Men

  • Wednesday, February 14 – Saturday, February 17
  • Robson & Lindley Aquatics Center, Dallas, Texas (Central Time Zone)
  • Defending Champion: East Carolina men (3x) & Houston women (1x) (results)
  • Live results
  • Live Video (if available)
  • Championship Central

Teams: SMU, UConn, East Carolina, Cincinnati, Houston (women only), Tulane (women only)

Atlantic 10 – Men and Women

Teams: Massachusetts, Davidson, Fordham, George Mason, La Salle, Saint Louis, St. Bonaventure, George Washington, Richmond (women only), Duquesne (women only), Rhode Island (women only)

Coastal Collegiate Swimming Association (CCSA) – Men and Women

  • Wednesday, February 14 – Saturday, February 17
  • University of Georgia Gabrielsen Natatorium, Athens, GA (Eastern Time Zone)
  • Defending Champion: UMBC men (2x) & FGCU women (3x) (results)
  • Live results
  • Live Video
  • Championship Central

Teams: Incarnate Word, Gardner-Webb, Howard, New Jersey Tech (men only), Florida Atlantic (men only), Old Dominion (men only), Mount St. Mary’s (men only), Florida Gulf Coast (women only), Liberty (women only), Georgia Southern (women only), Campbell (women only), UNC-Asheville (women only), North Florida (women only)

Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) – Men and Women

  • Wednesday, February 14 – Saturday, February 17
  • Christiansburg Aquatic Center, Christiansburg, VA (Eastern Time Zone)
  • Defending Champion: William & Mary men (3x) & William & Mary women (2x) (results)
  • Live results
  • Live Video (if available)
  • Championship Central

Teams: Towson, William & Mary, Delaware, UNC-Wilmington, Drexel, James Madison (women only), Northeastern (women only)

Ivy League – Women

Teams: Princeton, Harvard, Yale, Penn, Columbia, Brown, Cornell, Dartmouth

Missouri Valley Conference – Women

  • Wednesday, February 14 – Saturday, February 17
  • University of Iowa, Iowa City, IA (Central Time Zone)
  • Defending Champion: Missouri State (1x) (results)
  • Live results
  • Live Video
  • Championship Central

Teams: Missouri State, Southern Illinois, Illinois State, Evansville, Norther Iowa, Arkansas – Little Rock

Mountain Pacific Sports Federation (MPSF) – Men and Women

Teams: Brigham Young, UC Santa Barbara, Hawaii, Cal Poly, Pacific, UC-Davis (women only), San Diego (women only)

Mountain West Conference – Women

  • Wednesday, February 14 – Saturday, February 17
  • Palo Alto College Aquatic Center, San Antonio, TX (Central Time Zone)
  • Defending Champion: Boise State (results)
  • Live results
  • Live Video – Mountain West Network
  • Championship Central

Teams: San Diego State, Boise State, Nevada, Wyoming, UNLV, Air Force, San Jose State, Fresno State, New Mexico, Colorado

Patriot League – Men and Women

Teams: American, Army West Point, Bucknell, Boston University, Colgate, Holy Cross, Lafayette, Lehigh, Loyola, Navy

Summit League – Men and Women

  • Wednesday, February 14 – Saturday, February 17
  • Midco Aquatic Center, Sioux Falls, SD (Central Time Zone)
  • Defending Champion: Denver women (4x) & Denver men (4x) (results)
  • Live results
  • Live Video
  • Championship Central

Teams: Denver, Eastern Illinois, IUPUI, Omaha, South Dakota, South Dakota State, Western Illinois, Valparaiso (men only)

America East – Women & Men

  • Thursday, February 15 – Sunday, February 18
  • WPI Sports and Recreation Center, Worcester, MA (Eastern Time Zone)
  • Defending Champion: UMBC (2x) (results)
  • Live results
  • Live Video
  • Championship Central

Teams: Binghamton, Maine, UMBC, New Hampshire (women only), Vermont, VMI, Stony Brook (women only)

WEEK 2

ACC – Men

  • Wednesday, February 21 – Saturday, February 24 (Diving February 14-17)
  • Greensobo Aquatic Center, Greensbobo, NC (Eastern Time Zone)
  • Defending Champion: NC State (3x) (results)
  • Live results
  • Live Video
  • Championship Central

Teams: NC State, Louisville, Virginia Tech, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Georgia Tech, Florida State, Virginia, Duke, Pittsburgh, Boston College, Miami

Big Ten – Men

  • Wednesday, February 21 – Saturday, February 24
  • Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center, Minneapolis, MN (Central Time Zone)
  • Defending Champion: Indiana (1x) (results)
  • Live results (Will be here once meet starts)
  • Live Video
  • Championship Central

Teams: Michigan, Ohio State, Indiana, Purdue, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Penn State, Iowa, Northwestern, Michigan State

Big 12 – Men and Women

  • Wednesday, February 21 – Saturday, February 24
  • Texas Swimming Center, Austin, TX (Central Time Zone)
  • Defending Champion: Texas men (21x) & Texas women (5x) (results)
  • Live results
  • Live Video
  • Championship Central

Teams: Texas, Texas Christian, West Virginia, Kansas (women only), Iowa State (women only)

Pac-12 – Women

  • Wednesday, February 21 – Saturday, February 24
  • Federal Way, WA (Pacific Time Zone)
  • Defending Champion: Stanford (1x) (results)
  • Live results
  • Live Video
  • Championship Central

Teams: California, Stanford, Southern California, Arizona, UCLA, Utah, Arizona State, Washington State, Oregon State

Big East – Men and Women

  • Wednesday, February 21 – Saturday, February 24
  • SPIRE Institute, Geneva, OH (Eastern Time Zone)
  • Defending Champion: Villanova women (4x) & Seton Hall men (1x) (results)
  • Live results
  • Live Video (if available)
  • Championship Central

Teams: Villanova, Georgetown, Xavier, Seton Hall, Providence, Butler (women only)

Conference-USA – Women

  • Wednesday, February 21 – Saturday, February 24
  • Georgia Tech Aquatics Center, Atlanta, GA (Eastern Time Zone)
  • Defending Champion: Florida International (3x) (results)
  • Live results
  • Live Video (if available)
  • Championship Central

Teams: Florida Internaitonal, Rice, Marshall, North Texas, Florida Atlantic, Old Dominion

Horizon League – Men and Women

  • Wednesday, February 21 – Saturday, February 24
  • Robert F. Busbey Natatorium, Cleveland, OH (Eastern Time Zone)
  • Defending Champion: Oakland men (4x) & Oakland women (4x) (results)
  • Live results
  • Live Video
  • Championship Central

Teams: Cleveland State, Green Bay, Milwaukee, Oakland, UIC, Valparaiso, Wright State, Youngstown State (women only)

Ivy League  – Men

Teams: Princeton, Harvard, Yale, Penn, Columbia, Cornell, Brown, Dartmouth

Mid-American Conference (MAC) – Women

  • Wednesday, February 21 – Saturday, February 24
  • Ohio University Aquatic Center, Athens, OH (Eastern Time Zone)
  • Defending Champion: Akron (4x) (results)
  • Live results
  • Live Video (if available)
  • Championship Central

Teams: Akron, Miami (Ohio), Bowling Green, Eastern Michigan, Buffalo, Ohio, Toledo, Ball State

Northeast Conference (NEC) – Women

Teams: Bryant, Central Connecticut, LIU Brooklyn, Mount St. Mary’s, Sacred Heart, St. Francis Brooklyn, Saint Francis U, Wagner

Western Athletic Conference (WAC) – Men and Women

  • Wednesday, February 21 – Saturday, February 24
  • CRWC Natatorium, Houston, TX (Central Time Zone)
  • Defending Champion: Air Force men (2x) & Northern Arizona women (4x) (results)
  • Live results
  • Live Video (if available)
  • Championship Central

Teams: Grand Canyon, Cal State – Bakersfield, Seattle, North Dakota, Northern Arizona (women only), New Mexico State (women only), Northern Colorado (women only), Idaho (women only), Wyoming (men only), UNLV (men only), Air Force (men only)

WEEK 3

Pac-12 – Men

  • Wednesday, February 28 – Saturday, March 3 (Diving Feb. 21-24)
  • Federal Way, WA (Pacific Time Zone)
  • Defending Champion: Stanford (2x) (results)
  • Live results
  • Live Video (if available)
  • Championship Central

Teams: Southern California, Stanford, California, Arizona, Arizona State, Utah

Mid-American Conference (MAC) – Men

  • Wednesday, February 28 – Saturday, March 3
  • Corwin M. Nixon Aquatic Center, Oxford, Ohio (Eastern Time Zone)
  • Defending Champion: Eastern Michigan (3x) (results)
  • Live results
  • Live Video (if available)
  • Championship Central

Teams: Eastern Michigan, Missouri State, Buffalo, Southern Illinois, Miami (OH), Evansville, Ball State

DizzyD247

I believe the America East also has a men’s championship this year after Virginia Military Institute joining the conference.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
6 hours 31 minutes ago
Update

America East is now men and women with umbc Binghamton VMI and Maine making up the men’s conference

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
6 hours 15 minutes ago
nepotism

America East is sponsoring a championship for both men and women. Stony Brook has reinstated its women’s team and the conference added Virginia Military Institute as an affiliate member for men and women’s swimming and diving.

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
5 hours 48 minutes ago

