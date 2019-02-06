2019 NCAA Conference Championships Primer – Division II

It’s February, and you know what that means! It’s time for conference championships, and a lot of them. In preparation, we’ve put together a listing of championship meets in the NCAA’s Division II. We’ve done our best to track them all down, but as there are many meets going on around the nation this month, if your favorite meet isn’t on this list, let us know and we’ll do our best to track down more information. Keep in mind there are several D2 conference championships that include D3 and NAIA teams, and we’ve done our best to label them accordingly.
Also, be sure to check out the primers for Division 1 and Division 3.
You can bookmark this page to get continuing information on each conference championships, as we’ll be adding links to live results, live video, championship central sites and more as they become available.
WEEK 1
Great Lakes Valley Conference (GLVC) – Men and Women
- Dates: Wednesday-Saturday, February 6-9th
- Location: Crawfordsville Aquatics Center, Crawfordsville, IN
- Defending Champions: Indianapolis men (1x); Drury women (2x) (results)
- Live Results: Available
- Live Video: Available
- Championship Central
Teams: Drury, Truman State, Missouri S&T (men only), Indianapolis, William Jewell, Lewis, Bellarmine, Maryville, McKendree, Missouri-St. Louis
Northeast 10 (NE10) – Men and Women
- Dates: Thursday-Sunday, February 7-10th
- Location: Worcester Polytechnical Institute Sports and Recreation Center, Worcester, MA
- Defending Champions: Southern Connecticut State men (1x); Southern Connecticut State women (2x)
- Championship Central
Teams: Assumption College (women only), Southern Connecticut State, Bentley, Saint Rose, Pace, LeMoyne, Saint Michael’s, Adelphi, Merrimack (women only), Franklin Pierce (women only)
Sun Coast Conference – Men and Women
- Dates: Thursday-Saturday, February 6-9th
- Location: YMCA Aquatic Center, Orlando, FL
- Defending Champions: Emmanuel College (GA) Men (1x) | Emmanuel College (GA) Women (1x)
- Championship Central
Teams: Emmanuel College (GA), Keiser University, Thomas University, South Georgia State College, LaGrange College, Warren Wilson College, Pfeiffer University (Women), UNC Pembroke (Women)
Bluegrass Mountain Conference/Conference Carolinas – Men and Women
**Conference Carolinas will be participating in the BMC Championships this year**
- Dates: Wednesday-Saturday, February 6-9th
- Location: Mecklenburg County Aquatic Center, Charlotte, NC
- Defending Champions: Queens women (3x); Queens men (3x)
- Championship Central
Teams: Barton (M&W). Converse College (W), Chowan (M&W), King (M&W), Emmanuel (M&W), Lees-McRae (M&W), Carson Newman (M&W), Lenoir-Rhyne College (M&W), Queens University (M&W), Salem University (M&W), Savannah College of A&D(M&W), Wingate University (M&W). Catawba College (M&W), Mars Hill (M&W)
WEEK 2
Pacific Collegiate Swim & Dive Conference (PCSC) – Men and Women
- Dates: Wednesday-Saturday, February 13-16th
- Location: Splash! Regional Aquatics Center, La Mirida, CA
- Defending Champion: UCSD men (10x); UCSD women (10x)
- Live Results:
- Live Video (if available):
- Championship Central
Teams: UC San Diego, Loyola Marymount (women only), UC Santa Cruz, CSU East Bay (women only), Azusa Pacific (women only), Fresno Pacific, Alaska Fairbanks (women only), Pepperdine (women only), Concordia Irvine, Biola (NAIA), Soka (NAIA), Dixie State (women only)
Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference (RMAC) – Men and Women
- Dates: Wednesday-Saturday, February 13-16th
- Location: LISD Westside Aquatic Center, Lewisville, TX
- Defending Champions: Cal Baptist women (5x); Cal Baptist men (1x)
- Live Results: Available
- Live Video: Available
- Championship Central
Teams: Cal Baptist, Colorado Mesa, Colorado Mines, Adams State, Western State (women only), CSU Pueblo (women only), Nebraska Kearney (women only), Oklahoma Christian, Oklahoma Baptist
Northern Sun – Women
- Dates: Wednesday-Saturday, February 13-16th
- Location: Midco Aquatic Center, Sioux Falls, SD
- Defending Champions: Minnesota State women (1x)
- Championship Central
Teams: Minnesota-Mankato, Saint Cloud, Sioux Falls, Minnesota-Moorhead, Augustana (SD), Northern State, University of Mary
Great Midwest/Mountain East (GMAC/MEC) – Men and Women
- Dates: Wednesday-Saturday, February 13-16th
- Location: C.T. Branin Natatorium(Malone University), Canton, OH
- Defending Champions: Findlay men (1x) | Findlay (1x)
- Championship Central
Teams: Findlay, Hillsdale (women only), Malone, Davis and Elkins, Alderson Broaddus, Ursuline (women only), Fairmont State, Notre Dame College, Urbana, West Virginia Wesleyan
WEEK 3
Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (GLIAC) – Men and Women
- Dates: Wednesday-Saturday, Febraury 20-23rd
- Location: Robert F. Busby Natatorium, Cleveland, OH (hosted by Ashland and Wayne State)
- Defending Champions: Wayne State women (1x); Grand Valley State men (4x)
- Live Results: Meet Mobile
- Championship Central
Teams: Wayne State, Grand Valley State, Northern Michigan, Malone, Ashland, Hillsdale (women only), Saginaw Valley
Pennsylvania State Athletics Conference (PSAC) – Men and Women
- Dates: Wednesday-Saturday, February 20-23rd
- Location: Graham Aquatic Center, York, PA
- Defending Champions: West Chester men (20x); West Chester women (12x)
- Live Results:
- Live Video:
- Championship Central
Teams: West Chester, IUP, Bloomsburg, Gannon, Clarion, Shippensburg, Edinboro, California (PA) (women only), East Stroudsburg (women only), Millersville (women only), Kutztown (women only), Lock Haven (women only)
New South Intercollegiate Swim Conference (NSISC) – Men and Women
- Dates: Wednesday-Saturday, February 20-23rd
- Location: Delta State University Aquatics Center, Cleveland, MS
- Defending Champions: Delta State men (1x), Lindenwood women (2x)
- Live Results: Available
- Live Video (if available): Available
- Championship Central (**will be updated and linked soon**)
Teams: Delta State, Henderson State, Lindenwood, Ouachita Baptist, St. Cloud State (men only), Texas Permian Basin, West Florida (women only)
Sunshine State Conference (SSC) – Men and Women
- Dates: Thursday-Sunday, February 21-24th
- Location: Long Center, Clearwater, FL
- Defending Champions: Nova Southeastern women (2x); Nova Southeatern men (2x)
- Live Results: Available
- Live Video:
- Championship Central
Teams: Florida Southern, Nova Southeastern, Tampa, Saint Leo, Lynn (women only), Florida Tech, Rollins
Metropolitan Conference (MET) – Men and Women
- Dates: Friday-Sunday, February 22-24th
- Location: Rutgers University, New Brunswick, NJ
- Defending Champions: Rowan University women (1x); Rowan University men (3x)
- Live Results: MeetMobile
- Live Video (if available):
- Championship Central
Teams: Adelphi (DII), Baruch (DIII), LIU Post (DII), College of Staten Island (DIII), Hunter (DIII), Lehman (DIII), Montclair State (DIII), Mount St Mary (DIII), Pace (DII), Queens (DII), Ramapo (DIII), Rowan (DIII), Southern Connecticut State (DII), St Francis College (DI), SUNY Maritime (DIII), The College of New Jersey (DIII), St Rose (DII), Bridgeport (DII), US Merchant Marine Academy (DIII), William Paterson (DIII)
While UCSD is still officially D2, this year they moved to the D1 MPSF conference in preparation for their transition to D1. They are no longer in the PCSC