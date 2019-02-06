2019 NCAA Conference Championships Primer – Division II

It’s February, and you know what that means! It’s time for conference championships, and a lot of them. In preparation, we’ve put together a listing of championship meets in the NCAA’s Division II. We’ve done our best to track them all down, but as there are many meets going on around the nation this month, if your favorite meet isn’t on this list, let us know and we’ll do our best to track down more information. Keep in mind there are several D2 conference championships that include D3 and NAIA teams, and we’ve done our best to label them accordingly.

WEEK 1

Great Lakes Valley Conference (GLVC) – Men and Women

Dates: Wednesday-Saturday, February 6-9th

Location: Crawfordsville Aquatics Center, Crawfordsville, IN

Defending Champions: Indianapolis men (1x); Drury women (2x) (results)

Live Results: Available

Live Video: Available

Championship Central

Teams: Drury, Truman State, Missouri S&T (men only), Indianapolis, William Jewell, Lewis, Bellarmine, Maryville, McKendree, Missouri-St. Louis

Northeast 10 (NE10) – Men and Women

Dates: Thursday-Sunday, February 7-10th

Location: Worcester Polytechnical Institute Sports and Recreation Center, Worcester, MA

Defending Champions: Southern Connecticut State men (1x); Southern Connecticut State women (2x)

Championship Central

Teams: Assumption College (women only), Southern Connecticut State, Bentley, Saint Rose, Pace, LeMoyne, Saint Michael’s, Adelphi, Merrimack (women only), Franklin Pierce (women only)

Sun Coast Conference – Men and Women

Dates: Thursday-Saturday, February 6-9th

Location: YMCA Aquatic Center, Orlando, FL

Defending Champions: Emmanuel College (GA) Men (1x) | Emmanuel College (GA) Women (1x)

Championship Central

Teams: Emmanuel College (GA), Keiser University, Thomas University, South Georgia State College, LaGrange College, Warren Wilson College, Pfeiffer University (Women), UNC Pembroke (Women)

Bluegrass Mountain Conference/Conference Carolinas – Men and Women

**Conference Carolinas will be participating in the BMC Championships this year**

Dates: Wednesday-Saturday, February 6-9th

Location: Mecklenburg County Aquatic Center, Charlotte, NC

Defending Champions: Queens women (3x); Queens men (3x)

Championship Central

Teams: Barton (M&W). Converse College (W), Chowan (M&W), King (M&W), Emmanuel (M&W), Lees-McRae (M&W), Carson Newman (M&W), Lenoir-Rhyne College (M&W), Queens University (M&W), Salem University (M&W), Savannah College of A&D(M&W), Wingate University (M&W). Catawba College (M&W), Mars Hill (M&W)

WEEK 2

Pacific Collegiate Swim & Dive Conference (PCSC) – Men and Women

Dates: Wednesday-Saturday, February 13-16th

Location: Splash! Regional Aquatics Center, La Mirida, CA

Defending Champion: UCSD men (10x); UCSD women (10x)

Live Results:

Live Video (if available):

Championship Central

Teams: UC San Diego, Loyola Marymount (women only), UC Santa Cruz, CSU East Bay (women only), Azusa Pacific (women only), Fresno Pacific, Alaska Fairbanks (women only), Pepperdine (women only), Concordia Irvine, Biola (NAIA), Soka (NAIA), Dixie State (women only)

Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference (RMAC) – Men and Women

Dates: Wednesday-Saturday, February 13-16th

Location: LISD Westside Aquatic Center, Lewisville, TX

Defending Champions: Cal Baptist women (5x); Cal Baptist men (1x)

Live Results: Available

Live Video: Available

Championship Central

Teams: Cal Baptist, Colorado Mesa, Colorado Mines, Adams State, Western State (women only), CSU Pueblo (women only), Nebraska Kearney (women only), Oklahoma Christian, Oklahoma Baptist

Northern Sun – Women

Dates: Wednesday-Saturday, February 13-16th

Location: Midco Aquatic Center, Sioux Falls, SD

Defending Champions: Minnesota State women (1x)

Championship Central

Teams: Minnesota-Mankato, Saint Cloud, Sioux Falls, Minnesota-Moorhead, Augustana (SD), Northern State, University of Mary

Great Midwest/Mountain East (GMAC/MEC) – Men and Women

Dates: Wednesday-Saturday, February 13-16th

Location: C.T. Branin Natatorium(Malone University), Canton, OH

Defending Champions: Findlay men (1x) | Findlay (1x)

Championship Central

Teams: Findlay, Hillsdale (women only), Malone, Davis and Elkins, Alderson Broaddus, Ursuline (women only), Fairmont State, Notre Dame College, Urbana, West Virginia Wesleyan

WEEK 3

Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (GLIAC) – Men and Women

Dates: Wednesday-Saturday, Febraury 20-23rd

Location: Robert F. Busby Natatorium, Cleveland, OH (hosted by Ashland and Wayne State)

Defending Champions: Wayne State women (1x); Grand Valley State men (4x)

Live Results: Meet Mobile

Championship Central

Teams: Wayne State, Grand Valley State, Northern Michigan, Malone, Ashland, Hillsdale (women only), Saginaw Valley

Pennsylvania State Athletics Conference (PSAC) – Men and Women

Dates: Wednesday-Saturday, February 20-23rd

Location: Graham Aquatic Center, York, PA

Defending Champions: West Chester men (20x); West Chester women (12x)

Live Results:



Live Video:

Championship Central

Teams: West Chester, IUP, Bloomsburg, Gannon, Clarion, Shippensburg, Edinboro, California (PA) (women only), East Stroudsburg (women only), Millersville (women only), Kutztown (women only), Lock Haven (women only)

New South Intercollegiate Swim Conference (NSISC) – Men and Women

Dates: Wednesday-Saturday, February 20-23rd

Location: Delta State University Aquatics Center, Cleveland, MS

Defending Champions: Delta State men (1x), Lindenwood women (2x)

Live Results: Available

Live Video (if available): Available

Championship Central (**will be updated and linked soon**)

Teams: Delta State, Henderson State, Lindenwood, Ouachita Baptist, St. Cloud State (men only), Texas Permian Basin, West Florida (women only)

Sunshine State Conference (SSC) – Men and Women

Dates: Thursday-Sunday, February 21-24th

Location: Long Center, Clearwater, FL

Defending Champions: Nova Southeastern women (2x); Nova Southeatern men (2x)

Live Results: Available

Live Video:

Championship Central

Teams: Florida Southern, Nova Southeastern, Tampa, Saint Leo, Lynn (women only), Florida Tech, Rollins

Metropolitan Conference (MET) – Men and Women

Dates: Friday-Sunday, February 22-24th

Location: Rutgers University, New Brunswick, NJ

Defending Champions: Rowan University women (1x); Rowan University men (3x)

Live Results: MeetMobile

Live Video (if available):

Championship Central

Teams: Adelphi (DII), Baruch (DIII), LIU Post (DII), College of Staten Island (DIII), Hunter (DIII), Lehman (DIII), Montclair State (DIII), Mount St Mary (DIII), Pace (DII), Queens (DII), Ramapo (DIII), Rowan (DIII), Southern Connecticut State (DII), St Francis College (DI), SUNY Maritime (DIII), The College of New Jersey (DIII), St Rose (DII), Bridgeport (DII), US Merchant Marine Academy (DIII), William Paterson (DIII)