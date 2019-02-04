2019 NCAA Swimming Conference Championship Primer – Division I

As the final dual meets of the 2018-2019 NCAA season are winding down, the big show is heating up on collegiate swimming’s biggest stages.

The schedule rolled over this year, so the men’s and women’s NCAA Championship meets fall almost a week later than they did in 2018. The conference meets have followed suit, with a few exceptions that have shifted their timing, relative to NCAAs.

The biggest change is that this year’s conference championship season will spread out over 4 weeks, instead of the usual 3. The Pac-12 men’s championship remains on similar timing as most years, with the conference meet ending 18 days before NCAAs begins, but the MAAC, America East, NEC, and Horizon League meets will start a week earlier, in relative terms, than conference meets started last season. The Big East and Conference USA Championship meets are also both a week earlier, while the AAC has pushed a week later than normal.

The Pac-12 men will now swim alone on that final weekend: the lone other conference that historically raced that weekend, the MAC Men, have shifted a week earlier in 2019.

In preparation for the coming month of NCAA action, we’ve compiled a listing of every conference meet in the NCAA’s Division I. Stay tuned to SwimSwam.com for primers on Division II and Division III, as well as more in-depth looks at each of the major conference championships.

You can bookmark this page to get continuing information on each conference championships, as we'll be adding links to live results, live video, championship central sites and more as they become available.

WEEK 1

Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference (MAAC) – Men and Women

Wednesday, February 13 – Saturday, February 16

Erie Community College, Buffalo, NY (Eastern Time Zone)

Defending Champion: Rider men (7x) & Fairfield women (1x) (Results: 1, 2, 3, 4)

Live results (Coming Soon)

Live Video

Championship Central

Teams: Bryant, Canisius, Fairfield, Iona, Manhattan, Marist, Monmouth, Niagara, Rider, Saint Peter’s, Siena

America East – Women & Men

Thursday, February 14 – Sunday, February 17

WPI Sports and Recreation Center, Worcester, MA (Eastern Time Zone)

Defending Champion: UMBC Men (3x) & New Hampshire Women (1x) (results)

Live results

Live Video

Championship Central

Teams: Binghamton, Maine, UMBC, New Hampshire (women only), Vermont, VMI, Stony Brook (women only)

Horizon League – Men and Women

Wednesday, February 13 – Saturday, February 16

IU Natatoriu, IUPUI, Indianapolis, Indiana (Eastern Time Zone)

Defending Champion: Oakland men (5x) & Oakland women (5x) (results)

Live results (Coming soon)

Live Video (Coming soon)

Championship Central

Teams: Cleveland State, Green Bay, Milwaukee, Oakland, UIC, IUPUI, Youngstown State (women only)

Northeast Conference (NEC) – Women

Wednesday, February 13 – Saturday, February 16

Nassau County Aquatic Center, East Meadow, NY (Eastern Time Zone)

Defending Champion: Bryant University (1x) (results)

Live results (Coming soon)

Live Video

Championship Central

Teams: Bryant, Central Connecticut, LIU Brooklyn, Mount St. Mary’s, Sacred Heart, St. Francis Brooklyn, Saint Francis U, Wagner

WEEK 2

ACC – Women’s Swimming & Men’s Diving

Wednesday, February 20 – Saturday, February 23

Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, NC (Eastern Time Zone)

Defending Champion: Virginia (1x) (results)

Live results

Live Video (Coming Soon)

Championship Central

Teams: Virginia, North Carolina, Virginia Tech, Louisville, NC State, Notre Dame, Florida State, Pittsburgh, Miami, Georgia Tech, Duke, Boston College

SEC – Women

Teams: Georgia, Texas A&M, Florida, Tennessee, LSU, Auburn, Kentucky, Missouri, Alabama, Arkansas, South Carolina, Vanderbilt

SEC – Men

Teams: Florida, Georgia, Auburn, Tennessee, Alabama, Missouri, South Carolina, Texas A&M, LSU, Kentucky

Big Ten Women

Wednesday, February 20 – Saturday, February 23

Counsilman-Billingsley Aquatics Center, Indiana University, Bloomington, Indiana (Eastern Time Zone)

Defending Champion: Michigan (3x) (results)

Live results

Live Video

Championship Central

Teams: Minnesota, Indiana, Michigan, Wisconsin, Purdue, Ohio State, Penn State, Iowa, Nebraska, Northwestern, Rutgers, Illinois, Michigan State

Atlantic 10 – Men and Women

Wednesday, February 20 – Saturday, February 23

Spire Institute, Geneva, OH (Eastern Time Zone)

Defending Champion: George Washington men (2x) & Richmond women (8x) (results)

Live results (Coming Soon)

Live Video – ESPN+

Championship Central

Teams: Massachusetts, Davidson, Fordham, George Mason, La Salle, Saint Louis, St. Bonaventure, George Washington, Richmond (women only), Duquesne (women only), Rhode Island (women only)

Coastal Collegiate Swimming Association (CCSA) – Men and Women

Wednesday, February 20 – Saturday, February 23

Liberty Natatorium, Liberty University, Lynchburg, Virginia (Eastern Time Zone)

Defending Champion: UMBC men (3x) & FGCU women (3x) (results)

Live results (Coming Soon)

Live Video (Coming Soon)

Championship Central

Format change: Women will score 3 finals, with 9 in each final. Men will score 2 finals, with 9 in each final.

Teams: Incarnate Word, Gardner-Webb, Howard, NJIT (men only), Florida Atlantic (men only), Old Dominion (men only), UMBC (men only), Florida Gulf Coast (women only), Liberty (women only), Georgia Southern (women only), Campbell (women only), UNC-Asheville (women only), North Florida (women only)

Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) – Men and Women

Wednesday, February 20 – Saturday, February 23

Christiansburg Aquatic Center, Christiansburg, VA (Eastern Time Zone)

Defending Champion: William & Mary men (4x) & James Madison women (1x) (results)

Live results

Live Video (Coming Soon)

Championship Central

Teams: Towson, William & Mary, Delaware, UNC-Wilmington, Drexel, James Madison (women only), Northeastern (women only)

Ivy League – Women

Wednesday, February 20 – Saturday, February 23

Denunzio Pool, Princeton University, Princeton, New Jersey (Eastern Time Zone)

Defending Champion: Harvard (1x)

Live results (Coming Soon)

Live Video – Ivy League Digital Network (Coming Soon)

Championship Central

Teams: Princeton, Harvard, Yale, Penn, Columbia, Brown, Cornell, Dartmouth

Missouri Valley Conference – Women

Wednesday, February 20 – Saturday, February 23

Mizzou Aquatic Center, University of Missouri, Columbia, Missouri (Central Time Zone)

Defending Champion: Missouri State (2x) (results)

Live results

Live Video

Championship Central

Teams: Missouri State, Southern Illinois, Illinois State, Indiana State, Evansville, Northern Iowa, Arkansas – Little Rock, Valparaiso

Mountain Pacific Sports Federation (MPSF) – Men and Women

Wednesday, February 20 – Saturday, February 23

La Murada Aquatics Center, La Mirada, California (swim)/Marguerite Aquatics Center, Mission Viejo, California (Dive) (Pacific Time Zone)

Defending Champion: UCSB men (2x) & Hawaii women (2x) (results)

Live results (COMING SOON)

Live Video

Championship Central

Teams: BYU, UC Santa Barbara, Hawaii, Cal Poly, Pacific, UC-Davis (women only), San Diego (women only)

Mountain West Conference – Women

Wednesday, February 20 – Saturday, February 23

Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center, Minneapolis, Minnesota (Central Time Zone)

Defending Champion: Boise State (2x) (results)

Live results (Coming Soon)

Live Video (Coming Soon)

Championship Central

Teams: San Diego State, Boise State, Nevada, Wyoming, UNLV, Air Force, San Jose State, Fresno State, New Mexico, Colorado

Patriot League – Men and Women

Wednesday, February 20 – Saturday, February 23

Bucknell University, Lewisburg, Pennsylvania (Eastern Time Zone)

Defending Champion: Navy men (15x) & Navy women (7x) (results)

Live results (Coming Soon)

Live Video (Coming Soon)

Championship Central

Teams: American, Army West Point, Bucknell, Boston University, Colgate, Holy Cross, Lafayette, Lehigh, Loyola, Navy

Summit League – Men & Women

Wednesday, February 20 – Saturday, February 23

Midco Aquatic Center, Sioux Falls, SD (Central Time Zone)

Defending Champion: Denver women (4x) & Denver men (4x) (results)

Live results

Live Video (Coming Soon)

Championship Central

Teams: Denver, Eastern Illinois, Omaha, South Dakota, South Dakota State, Western Illinois, Valparaiso (men only)

Big East – Men and Women

Wednesday, February 20– Saturday, February 23

Nassau Aquatic Center, East Meadow, New York (Eastern Time Zone)

Defending Champion: Villanova women (5x) & Seton Hall men (2x) (results)

Live results (Coming soon)

Live Video (Coming soon)

Championship Central

Teams: Villanova, Georgetown, Xavier, Seton Hall, Providence, Butler (women only)

Conference USA – Women

Wednesday, February 21 – Saturday, February 24

Georgia Tech Aquatics Center, Atlanta, GA (Eastern Time Zone)

Defending Champion: Florida International (4x) (results)

Live results (Coming soon)

Live Video (Coming soon)

Championship Central (Coming soon)

Teams: Florida International, Rice, Marshall, North Texas, Florida Atlantic, Old Dominion

Mid-American Conference (MAC) – Women

Wednesday, February 21 – Saturday, February 24

University of Akron, Akron, OH (Eastern Time Zone)

Defending Champion: Akron (4x) (results)

Live results (Coming soon)

Live Video (Coming soon)

Championship Central

Teams: Akron, Miami (Ohio), Bowling Green, Eastern Michigan, Buffalo, Ohio, Toledo, Ball State

WEEK 3

ACC – Men’s Swimming

Wednesday, February 27 – Saturday, March 2 (Diving February 14-17)

Greensobo Aquatic Center, Greensbobo, NC (Eastern Time Zone)

Defending Champion: NC State (4x) (results)

Live results

Live Video

Championship Central

Teams: NC State, Louisville, Virginia Tech, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Georgia Tech, Florida State, Virginia, Duke, Pittsburgh, Boston College, Miami

Big Ten – Men

Wednesday, February 27 – Saturday, March 2

University of Iowa, Iowa City, IA (Central Time Zone)

Defending Champion: Indiana (1x) (results)

Live results

Live Video (Coming Soon)

Championship Central (Coming Soon)

Teams: Michigan, Ohio State, Indiana, Purdue, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Penn State, Iowa, Northwestern, Michigan State

Big 12 – Men and Women

Wednesday, February 27 – Saturday, March 2

Texas Swimming Center, Austin, TX (Central Time Zone)

Defending Champion: Texas men (22x) & Texas women (6x) (results)

Live results

Live Video (Coming soon)

Championship Central

Teams: Texas, Texas Christian, West Virginia, Kansas (women only), Iowa State (women only)

Pac-12 – Women’s Swimming & Diving, Men’s Diving

Wednesday, February 27 – Saturday, March 2

Federal Way, WA (Pacific Time Zone)

Defending Champion: Stanford (2x) (results)

Live results (Coming soon)

Live Video (Coming soon)

Championship Central

Teams: California, Stanford, Southern California, Arizona, UCLA, Utah, Arizona State, Washington State, Oregon State

Ivy League – Men

Wednesday, February 27 – Saturday, March 2

Katherine Moran Aquatics Center, Brown University, Rhode Island (Eastern Time Zone)

Defending Champion: Harvard (2x) (results)

Live results (Coming soon)

Live Video (Coming soon)

Championship Central

Teams: Princeton, Harvard, Yale, Penn, Columbia, Cornell, Brown, Dartmouth

Western Athletic Conference (WAC) – Men and Women

Wednesday, February 27 – Saturday, March 2

CRWC Natatorium, Houston, TX (Central Time Zone)

Defending Champion: Wyoming men (1x) & Northern Arizona women (5x) (results)

Live results (Coming soon)

Live Video (Coming soon)

Championship Central

Teams: Grand Canyon, Cal State – Bakersfield, Seattle, Northern Arizona (women only), New Mexico State (women only), Northern Colorado (women only), Idaho (women only), Wyoming (men only), UNLV (men only), Air Force (men only), Cal Baptist

Mid-American Conference (MAC) – Men

Wednesday, February 28 – Saturday, March 3

Corwin M. Nixon Aquatic Center, Oxford, Ohio (Eastern Time Zone)

Defending Champion: Missouri State (1x) (results)

Live results (Coming soon)

Live Video (Coming soon)

Championship Central

Teams: Missouri State, Buffalo, Southern Illinois, Miami (OH), Evansville, Ball State

AAC – Women & Men

Wednesday, February 27 – Saturday, March 2

IU Natatorium, IUPUI, Indianapolis, Indiana (Eastern Time Zone)

Defending Champion: Cincinnati men (1x) & Houston women (2x) (results)

Live results (Coming Soon)

Live Video (Coming Soon)

Championship Central

Teams: SMU, UConn, East Carolina, Cincinnati, Houston (women only), Tulane (women only)

WEEK 4

Pac-12 – Men

Wednesday, March 6 – Saturday, March 9 (Diving Feb. 27-March 2)

Federal Way, WA (Pacific Time Zone)

Defending Champion: Cal (1x) (results)

Live results (Coming soon)

Live Video (Coming soon)

Championship Central

Teams: Southern California, Stanford, California, Arizona, Arizona State, Utah