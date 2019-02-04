Duke’s Moretti Named ACC Men’s Diver of the Week

Courtesy: Duke Athletics

DURHAM, N.C. – Duke senior Evan Moretti was named the ACC Men’s Diver of the Week Monday, earning the accolade for the second time this season.

Moretti swept the men’s diving events in Saturday’s regular season dual meet finale at North Carolina, pairing with teammate Nathaniel Hernandez for a one-two finish in both competitions. After claiming the one-meter event with an award of 371.03 earlier in the meet, the Scarsdale, N.Y., native came through with a win on the three-meter board later in the afternoon. He topped the 400-point mark in that performance, picking up valuable points that helped push the Blue Devil men past the Tar Heels for a 155-145 victory.

The Duke men and women defeated their Tobacco Road rivals for a third consecutive season.

The Blue Devils and the Tar Heels will share hosting responsibilities for next weekend’s Janis Hape Dowd Nike Invitational. Preliminaries and finals Friday, Feb. 8 and Sunday, Feb. 10 will take place at North Carolina’s Koury Natatorium and both sessions Saturday, Feb. 9 will be held at Duke’s Taishoff Aquatics Pavilion.