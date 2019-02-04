Race and Interview Videos from VHSL Northern Region 6A Champs

SwimSwam contributor Matt Rees was on hand for some very fast high school swimming at the 2019 VHSL Northern Region 6A Championships. You can read the full recap here, and keep scrolling for an interview with two of the big stars, plus race videos.

Interview – Anthony Grimm and Victora Huske

Among scores of standout swimmers, in the always-competitive championship meet, there were two who stood out from the rest: Anthon Grimm of Oakton and Victoria Huske of Yorktown. Both sophomores, they are on track to join the ranks of numerous other swimming standouts to have emerged from Northern Virginia

Girls 200 IM – Victoria Huske, Yorktown 1:58.13

Huske’s next event was the 200 IM, and she finished first (see the race here). Her 1:58.13 took down the regional record held by current UC-Berkeley freshman Cassidy Bayer.

Boys 50 Free – Anthony Grimm, Oakton 20.13

Grimm followed with a win in the 50 free. His 20.13 took down the regional record held by University of Michigan junior James Jones.

Girls 100 Free – Victoria Huske, Yorktown 50.04

Huske won the 100 free with a 50.04 that also broke a regional record that had been held by Hannah Baker.

Boys 100 Free

Boys 100 Back – Anthony Grimm, Oakton, 46.63

Grimm used his extraordinary underwaters to deliver a sizzling 46.63 victory in the 100 back (see the race here), breaking a regional record held by current University of Texas senior (and fellow Oakton High graduate) John Shebat.

Girls 100 Breast – Anna Keating, James Madison 59.83

Anna Keating, a junior at James Madison who has already committed to the University of Virginia, knocked more than a second off the regional record she set last year in the 100 breast. Her 59.83 (see the race here) was just off her time in the conference championship meet, which was the 8thfastest all time in the 15-16 age group.

Girls 400 Free Relay – Yorktown 3:28.07

Boys Celebration