UVA Commit Anna Keating Swims 59.6 Breaststroke at HS Conference Meet

2019 Concorde Conference Championships

James Madison high school junior Anna Keating swam a new lifetime best this weekend at the Virginia High School League Concorde Conference Championships to kick off Virginia high school championship season. The 16-year old posted a 59.65 to win the 100 yard breaststroke, which took nearly a full second from her previous lifetime best of 1:00.5, done at last year’s NCSA Spring Nationals.

Keating, a Virginia commit, is still only 16 (and will be through the end of the long course season). That jumps her up to 8th-place all-time in the 15-16 age group in the 100 yard breaststroke: one spot (and .02 seconds) ahead of Lilly King, who is now the fastest-ever 100 yard breaststroker.

She ranks 3rd among all high school-aged swimmers overall this season, and the swim is the fastest done at an actual high school meet so far.

The Virginia Cavaliers, to whom Keating is committed, don’t have any women under 1:00 in the 100 breaststroke this season. Their best is a freshman, Kaki Christensen, who has been 1:00.00 exactly, and will be a junior by the time Keating arrives. So too will UVA’s #2 in the event, Alexis Wenger, who also went a season-best time in the 100 breast this weekend.

Keating also won the 200 IM in 2:00.15, which is another big personal best for her. She swam a 2:01.72 at this meet last year, her previous mark.

Keating helped lead James Madison to the conference championship, finishing just 17 points ahead of Oakton.

Final Team Scores

Girls:

James Madison – 475 Oakton – 458 Chatilly – 368 Centreville – 313 Westfield – 270

Boys:

Oakton – 575 James Madison – 495 Centreville – 353 Chatilly – 299 Westfield – 164

Other Highlights from the Meet: