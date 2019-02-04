Emma Ball Blasts 23.9 Backstroke Split as Florida Sweeps Tennessee

Florida vs Tennessee

Saturday, February 2nd

O’Connell Center, Gainesville, FL

Short Course Yards

Results

TEAM SCORES

WOMEN

FLORIDA – 173 TENNESEE – 127

MEN

FLORIDA – 190 TENNESSEE – 108

Florida hosted Tennessee on February 2nd, coming out on top in both the men’s and women’s meets by a huge margin. Florida’s Emma Ball posted some impressive relay splits, starting with a 23.97 to lead-off the winning Florida medley relay. She was followed by Vanessa Pearl (27.37), Sherridon Dressel (23.54), and Isabella Garofalo (22.64), respectively, posting a final time of 1:37.52. Tennessee’s A relay was fueled by a stellar breastroke leg from Nikol Popv, coming in at 26.99. Ball went on to post a 48.88 on the 400 free relay, which was the 2nd fastest split in the field, behind only Erika Brown (48.33). Ball’s best flat start 100 free comes in at 49.93 from November of 2017.

Brown took all 3 of her usual events, with the 100 fly being her biggest margin of victory. In the 100 fly, Brown swam a 53.22, which was actually her slowest 100 fly of the season, but she still managed to get her hands on the wall first by nearly a second. In the 50 free, Brown posted a 22.21, which comes in as her 4th fastest 50 of the season. She beat out Ball, who came in 2nd with a 22.67, just .05 seconds off her best time. Brown’s tightest race came in the 100 free, where she swam a 48.92, which Sherridon Dressel coming in not far behind, at 49.25.

Dressel also won the 100 back, posting a 52.95 to win the event in dominant fashion, finishing nearly 2 seconds ahead of the rest of the field. Vanessa Pearl went on to sweep the breaststroke events in a big way, taking both the 100 and 200 by 2.5 seconds. In the 100, Pearl broke 1:00 for the first time in her career, posting a 59.94. She went on to win the 200 breast with a 2:11.62.

In the men’s meet, Trey Freeman, Marco Guarente, and Kacper Stokowski each won 2 individual events for Florida. Freeman was a dominant force in the men’s distance events, taking the 1000 with a season best 8:59.42. He also negative split the race, clocking 500s of 4:31.77/4:27.65, for a pretty significant negative split. He then swam his fastest dual meet time in the 500 free, swimming a 4:21.54 to win by 6.5 seconds.

Guarente handled the breaststroke events, posting a 54.00 for a new season best, while Tennessee newcomer Michael Houlie swam a 54.36 for 2nd in the 100 breast. In the 200 breast, Guarente swam a dual meet season best of 1:59.05, winning that race by over half a second. Stokowski threw down an impressive 46.40 to win the 100 back, marking his 2nd fastest 100 back of the season. In the 100 fly, Stokowski swam a 47.93 to edge out teammate Will Davis, who touched in 48.06. Isaac Davis was 3rd in 48.25.

Khader Baqlah posted a 1:34.50 in the 200 free, marking his 4th fastest 200 of the season , and his 2nd fastest in a dual meet. Kieran Smith swam his fastest dual meet time this season in the 200 IM, blazing to a 1:46.71.