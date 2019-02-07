2019 Conference Championships Primer – Division III

It’s February! Time for the myriad college conference championships. We have put together a listing of the championship meets in the NCAA’s Division III that take place over the next three weeks. While we’ve done our best to track them all down, there are many meets going on around the nation this month so if your favorite meet isn’t on this list, let us know and we’ll add it below.

Also, be sure to check out the primers for Division 1 and Division 2.

You can bookmark this page to get continuing information on each conference championships, as we’ll be adding links to live results, live video, championship central sites and more as they become available.

Week 1

Northwest Conference – Men and Women

Dates: Thursday, February 7-Sunday, February 10, 2019

Location/Host: King County Aquatic Center, Federal Way, WA

Defending Champion: Whitworth men; Whitman women

Live Results: Available here

Live Video (if available): Available here

Championship Central

Teams: George Fox, Lewis & Clark, Linfield, Pacific Lutheran, Pacific University, Puget Sound, Whitman, Whitworth, Willamette

Week 2

Liberal Arts Conference – Men and Women

Dates: Wednesday, February 13-Saturday, 16, 2019

Location: Coe College – Cedar Rapids, IA

Defending Champion: Franklin men; Franklin women (results)

Live Results: TBD

Live Video (if available): TBD

Championship Central

Teams: Coe, Franklin, Illinois Tech, Loras College, Luther, Mills, Minnesota-Morris, Morningside, Nebraska Wesleyan, Principia, Simpson

North Coast Athletic Conference (NCAC) – Men and Women

Dates: Wednesday, February 13-Saturday, 16, 2019

Location: Trumbull Aquatic Center, Denison University

Defending Champion: Kenyon women, Denison men (results)

Live Results: Available here

Live Video (if available): Available here

Championship Central

Teams: Allegheny, Denison, DePauw, Hiram, Kenyon, Oberlin, Ohio Wesleyan, Wabash (men only), Wittenberg, Wooster

Presidents’ Athletic Conference (PAC) – Men and Women

Dates: Wednesday, February 13-Saturday, 16, 2019

Location: James E. Longnecker Pool, Grove City College

Defending Champion: Grove City women; Westminster men (results)

Live Results: TBD

Live Video: TBD

Championship Central

Teams: Bethany, Chatham (women only), Grove City, Saint Vincent, Washington & Jefferson, Westminster

Southern Athletic Association (SAA) – Men and Women

Dates: Wednesday, February 13-Saturday, 16, 2019

Location: Crossplex Aquatic Center – Birmingham, AL

Host: Hendrix

Defending Champion: Birmingham Southern men; Birmingham Southern women (results)

Live Results: TBD

Live Video (if available):

Championships Central

Teams: Berry, Birmingham Southern, Centre College, Hendrix College, Rhodes College, Sewanee

Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference (SCAC) – Men and Women

Dates: Wednesday, February 13-Saturday, 16, 2019

Location: Palo Alto College Aquatic and Athletic Center – San Antonio, TX

Defending Champion: Trinity men; Trinity women (results)

Live Results: TBD

Live Video: Available here

Championships Central

Teams: Austin, Centenary, Colorado, McMurry, Ozarks, Southwestern, Trinity

University Athletic Association (UAA) – Men and Women

Dates: Wednesday, February 13-Saturday, 16, 2019

Location/Host: Ratner Athletics Center, University of Chicago

Defending Champion: Emory men; Emory women (results)

Live Results: Available here

Live Video (if available): Available here

Championship Central

Teams: Brandeis, Carnegie Mellon, Case Western Reserve, Chicago, Emory, New York University, Rochester, Washington-St. Louis

College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) – Men and Women

Dates: Thursday, February 14-Saturday, 16, 2019

Location: Pleasant Prarie RecPlex, Pleasant Prarie, WI

Defending Champion: Carthage women; Carthage men (results)

Live Results: Available here

Live Video: TBD

Championship Central

Teams: Augustana, Carroll, Carthage, Illinois Wesleyan, Millikin, North Central, Wheaton

Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference (HCAC) – Men and Women

Dates: Thursday, February 14-Saturday, 16, 2019

Location: Vigo County Aquatic Center – Terre Haute, IN

Host: Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology

Defending Champion: Rose-Hulman men; Franklin women (results)

Live results: Meet mobile

Live Video (if available): TBD

Championships Central

Teams: Anderson, Franklin, Manchester, Rose-Hulman, Transylvania

Ohio Athletic Conference (OAC) – Men and Women

Dates: Thursday, February 14-Saturday, 16, 2019

Location: Oliver J. Ocasek Natatorium, Akron, OH (hosted by Ohio Northern)

Defending Champion: John Carroll men; John Carroll women (results)

Live Results: TBD

Live Video (if available: TBD

Championship Central

Teams: Baldwin Wallace, John Carroll, Mount Union, Ohio Northern, Wilmington

Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (WIAC) – Men and Women

Dates: Thursday, February 14-Saturday, 16, 2019

Location: Walter Schroeder Aquatic Center – Brown Deer, WI

Host: UW-Eau Claire

Defending Champion: Stevens Point men; La Crosse women (results)

Live Results: TBD

Live Video (if available): TBD

Championship Central

Teams: Eau Claire, La Crosse, Oshkosh, Stevens Point, Whitewater

Capital Athletic Conference – Men and Women

Dates: Thursday, February 14-Sunday, February 17, 2019

Location: Michael P. O’Brien Athletics & Recreation Center – St. Mary’s College of Maryland

Defending Champion: Mary Washington men; Mary Washington women (results)

Live Results: TBD

Live Video: Available here

Championship Central

Teams: Frostburg State, Mary Washington, Salisbury, St. Mary’s Marymount, York

Middle Atlantic Conference (MAC) – Men and Women

Dates: Thursday, February 14-Sunday, February 17, 2019

Location: Graham Aquatic Center – York, PA

Defending Champion: Albright men; Messiah women (results)

Live Results: Available here

Live Video (if available): TBD

Championship Central

Teams: Albright, Arcadia, FDU-Florham, Hood, King’s, Lebanon Valley, Lycoming, Messiah, Misericordia, Stevenson, Widener, Wilkes

Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (MIAC) – Men and Women

Dates: Thursday, February 14-Sunday, February 17, 2019

Location: University of Minnesota Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center – Minneapolis, MN

Hosts: Gustavus Adolphus College, Hamline University

Defending Champion: St. Thomas men; St. Thomas women (results)

Live Results: TBD

Live Video (if available): TBD

Championship Central

Teams: Augsburg (W), Carleton, Concordia (W), Gustavus, Hamline, Macalester, Saint Benedict (W), St. Catherine (W), Saint John’s (M), Saint Mary’s, St. Olaf, St. Thomas

New England Small College Athletic Conference (NESCAC) – Women

Dates: Thursday, February 14-Sunday, February 17, 2019

Location: Wesleyan University – Middletown, CT

Defending Champion: Williams (results)

Live Results: Available here

Live Video: Available here

Championship Central

Teams: Amherst, Bates, Bowdoin, Colby, Connecticut, Hamilton, Middlebury, Trinity, Tufts, Wesleyan, Williams

Landmark Conference – Men and Women

Dates: Friday, February 15-Sunday, February 17, 2019

Location/Host: Germantown Swim Center, Germantown, MD

Defending Champion: Catholic men; Susquehanna women (results)

Live Results: TBD

Live Video: TBD

Championship Central

Teams: Catholic, Scranton, Drew, Goucher, Elizabethtown, Juniata (women only), Marywood, Susquehanna, US Merchant Marine Academy

Midwest Conference (MWC) – Men and Women

Dates: Friday, February 15-Sunday, February 17, 2019

Location/Host: Grinnell College, Grinnell, Iowa

Defending Champion: Grinnell men; Grinnell women (results)

Live Results: TBD

Live Video (if available): TBD

Championship Central

Teams: Beloit, Grinnell, Illinois College, Knox, Lake Forest, Lawrence, Monmouth, Ripon

Week 3

Liberty League – Men and Women

Dates: Wednesday, February 20-Saturday, February 23, 2019

Location: Ithaca College – Ithaca, NY

Defending Champion: Rensselaer men; Rensselaer women (results)

Live Results: Available here

Live Video (if available): Available here

Teams: Bard, Clarkson, Ithaca, Rensselaer, RIT, Saint Lawrence, Skidmore, Union, Vassar, William Smith (women only)

Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association (MIAA) – Men and Women

Dates: Wednesday, February 20-Saturday, February 23, 2019

Location: Holland Community Aquatics Center (hosted by Hope)

Defending Champion: Calvin men; Calvin women (results)

Live Results: TBD

Live Video: TBD

Championship Central

Teams: Albion, Alma, Calvin, Hope, Kalamazoo, Olivet

State University of New York Athletic Conference (SUNYAC) – Men and Women

Dates: Wednesday, February 20-Saturday, February 23, 2019

Location: Burt Flickinger Aquatic Center at Erie Community College – Buffalo, NY

Defending Champion: SUNY Geneseo men; SUNY Geneseo women (results)

Live Results: TBD

Live Video (if available): Available here

Championship Central

Teams: Brockport, Buffalo (women only), Cortland, Fredonia, Geneseo, New Paltz, Oneonta, Oswego State, Potsdam

Centennial Conference – Men and Women

Dates: Thursday, February 21-Sunday, February 24, 2019

Location: Gettysburg College Bullets Pool – Gettysburg, PA

Defending Champion: Gettysburg men; Ursinus women (results)

Live Results: Available here

Live Video: Available here

Championship Central

Teams: Bryn Mawr, Dickinson, Franklin & Marshall, Gettysburg, McDaniel, Swarthmore, Washington College, Ursinus

New England Intercollegiate Swimming and Diving Association (NEISDA) – Men and Women

Dates: Thursday, February 21-Sunday, February 24, 2019

Location: MIT Zesiger Sports & Fitness Center – Cambridge, MA

Defending Champion: Roger Williams men; Simmons women (results)

Live Results: TBD

Live Video (if available): TBD

Championships Central

Teams: Brandeis, Bridgewater State, Colby-Sawyer, Eastern Connecticut State (W), Elms, Gordon, Husson, Keene State, Maine Maritime Academy, Norwich, Plymouth State (W), Regis, Rhode Island (W), Roger Williams, Saint Joseph’s ME, Simmons (W), UMass Dartmouth, New England, St. Joseph CT, Western Connecticut State, Western New England (W), Westfield State (W)

New England Small College Athletic Conference (NESCAC) – Men

Dates: Thursday, February 21-Sunday, February 24, 2019

Location: Middlebury College – Middlebury, VT

Defending Champion: Tufts (results)

Live Results: Available here

Live Video: Available here

Championship Central

Teams: Amherst, Bates, Bowdoin, Colby, Connecticut, Hamilton, Middlebury, Trinity, Tufts, Wesleyan, Williams

New England Women’s and Men’s Athletic Conference (NEWMAC) – Men and Women

Dates: Thursday, February 21-Sunday, February 24, 2019

Location/Host: Sports & Recreation Center, Worcester Polytechnic Institute

Defending Champion: MIT men; MIT women (results)

Live Results: Available here

Live Video: Available here

Championship Central

Teams: Babson, Clark, MIT, Mount Holyoke (W), Smith (W), Springfield, US Coast Guard Academy, Wellesley (W), Wheaton, WPI

Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SCIAC) – Men and Women

Dates: Thursday, February 21-Sunday, February 24, 2019

Location: Brenda Villa Aquatic Center – Commerce, CA

Host: University of Redlands – Redlands, CA

Defending Champion: Pomona-Pitzer men; Pomona-Pitzer women (results)

Live Results: TBD

Live Video (if available): TBD

Championship Central

Teams: California Lutheran, Caltech, Chapman, Claremont-Mudd-Scripps, La Verne, Occidental, Pomona-Pitzer, Redlands, Whittier

Metropolitan Collegiate Swimming & Diving Conference – Men and Women

Dates: Friday February 22 – Sunday February 24, 2019

Location/Host: Rutgers University

Defending Champion: Rowan men; Rowan women (results)

Live results: TBD

Live Video (if available): TBD

Championship Central

Teams: DIII – Baruch, Hunter, Lehman, Montclair State, Mt. St. Mary, Queens College (NY), Ramapo, Rowan, Staten Island, SUNY Maritime, TCNJ, USMMA, William Paterson | DII – Bridgeport, LIU Post, Pace, Southern Connecticut | DI – St. Francis (NY) men