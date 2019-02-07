2019 Conference Championships Primer – Division III

It’s February! Time for the myriad college conference championships. We have put together a listing of the championship meets in the NCAA’s Division III that take place over the next three weeks. While we’ve done our best to track them all down, there are many meets going on around the nation this month so if your favorite meet isn’t on this list, let us know and we’ll add it below.
Also, be sure to check out the primers for Division 1 and Division 2.
You can bookmark this page to get continuing information on each conference championships, as we’ll be adding links to live results, live video, championship central sites and more as they become available.
Week 1
Northwest Conference – Men and Women
- Dates: Thursday, February 7-Sunday, February 10, 2019
- Location/Host: King County Aquatic Center, Federal Way, WA
- Defending Champion: Whitworth men; Whitman women
- Live Results: Available here
- Live Video (if available): Available here
- Championship Central
Teams: George Fox, Lewis & Clark, Linfield, Pacific Lutheran, Pacific University, Puget Sound, Whitman, Whitworth, Willamette
Week 2
Liberal Arts Conference – Men and Women
- Dates: Wednesday, February 13-Saturday, 16, 2019
- Location: Coe College – Cedar Rapids, IA
- Defending Champion: Franklin men; Franklin women (results)
- Live Results: TBD
- Live Video (if available): TBD
- Championship Central
Teams: Coe, Franklin, Illinois Tech, Loras College, Luther, Mills, Minnesota-Morris, Morningside, Nebraska Wesleyan, Principia, Simpson
North Coast Athletic Conference (NCAC) – Men and Women
- Dates: Wednesday, February 13-Saturday, 16, 2019
- Location: Trumbull Aquatic Center, Denison University
- Defending Champion: Kenyon women, Denison men (results)
- Live Results: Available here
- Live Video (if available): Available here
- Championship Central
Teams: Allegheny, Denison, DePauw, Hiram, Kenyon, Oberlin, Ohio Wesleyan, Wabash (men only), Wittenberg, Wooster
Presidents’ Athletic Conference (PAC) – Men and Women
- Dates: Wednesday, February 13-Saturday, 16, 2019
- Location: James E. Longnecker Pool, Grove City College
- Defending Champion: Grove City women; Westminster men (results)
- Live Results: TBD
- Live Video: TBD
- Championship Central
Teams: Bethany, Chatham (women only), Grove City, Saint Vincent, Washington & Jefferson, Westminster
Southern Athletic Association (SAA) – Men and Women
- Dates: Wednesday, February 13-Saturday, 16, 2019
- Location: Crossplex Aquatic Center – Birmingham, AL
- Host: Hendrix
- Defending Champion: Birmingham Southern men; Birmingham Southern women (results)
- Live Results: TBD
- Live Video (if available):
- Championships Central
Teams: Berry, Birmingham Southern, Centre College, Hendrix College, Rhodes College, Sewanee
Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference (SCAC) – Men and Women
- Dates: Wednesday, February 13-Saturday, 16, 2019
- Location: Palo Alto College Aquatic and Athletic Center – San Antonio, TX
- Defending Champion: Trinity men; Trinity women (results)
- Live Results: TBD
- Live Video: Available here
- Championships Central
Teams: Austin, Centenary, Colorado, McMurry, Ozarks, Southwestern, Trinity
University Athletic Association (UAA) – Men and Women
- Dates: Wednesday, February 13-Saturday, 16, 2019
- Location/Host: Ratner Athletics Center, University of Chicago
- Defending Champion: Emory men; Emory women (results)
- Live Results: Available here
- Live Video (if available): Available here
- Championship Central
Teams: Brandeis, Carnegie Mellon, Case Western Reserve, Chicago, Emory, New York University, Rochester, Washington-St. Louis
College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) – Men and Women
- Dates: Thursday, February 14-Saturday, 16, 2019
- Location: Pleasant Prarie RecPlex, Pleasant Prarie, WI
- Defending Champion: Carthage women; Carthage men (results)
- Live Results: Available here
- Live Video: TBD
- Championship Central
Teams: Augustana, Carroll, Carthage, Illinois Wesleyan, Millikin, North Central, Wheaton
Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference (HCAC) – Men and Women
- Dates: Thursday, February 14-Saturday, 16, 2019
- Location: Vigo County Aquatic Center – Terre Haute, IN
- Host: Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology
- Defending Champion: Rose-Hulman men; Franklin women (results)
- Live results: Meet mobile
- Live Video (if available): TBD
- Championships Central
Teams: Anderson, Franklin, Manchester, Rose-Hulman, Transylvania
Ohio Athletic Conference (OAC) – Men and Women
- Dates: Thursday, February 14-Saturday, 16, 2019
- Location: Oliver J. Ocasek Natatorium, Akron, OH (hosted by Ohio Northern)
- Defending Champion: John Carroll men; John Carroll women (results)
- Live Results: TBD
- Live Video (if available: TBD
- Championship Central
Teams: Baldwin Wallace, John Carroll, Mount Union, Ohio Northern, Wilmington
Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (WIAC) – Men and Women
- Dates: Thursday, February 14-Saturday, 16, 2019
- Location: Walter Schroeder Aquatic Center – Brown Deer, WI
- Host: UW-Eau Claire
- Defending Champion: Stevens Point men; La Crosse women (results)
- Live Results: TBD
- Live Video (if available): TBD
- Championship Central
Teams: Eau Claire, La Crosse, Oshkosh, Stevens Point, Whitewater
Capital Athletic Conference – Men and Women
- Dates: Thursday, February 14-Sunday, February 17, 2019
- Location: Michael P. O’Brien Athletics & Recreation Center – St. Mary’s College of Maryland
- Defending Champion: Mary Washington men; Mary Washington women (results)
- Live Results: TBD
- Live Video: Available here
- Championship Central
Teams: Frostburg State, Mary Washington, Salisbury, St. Mary’s Marymount, York
Middle Atlantic Conference (MAC) – Men and Women
- Dates: Thursday, February 14-Sunday, February 17, 2019
- Location: Graham Aquatic Center – York, PA
- Defending Champion: Albright men; Messiah women (results)
- Live Results: Available here
- Live Video (if available): TBD
- Championship Central
Teams: Albright, Arcadia, FDU-Florham, Hood, King’s, Lebanon Valley, Lycoming, Messiah, Misericordia, Stevenson, Widener, Wilkes
Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (MIAC) – Men and Women
- Dates: Thursday, February 14-Sunday, February 17, 2019
- Location: University of Minnesota Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center – Minneapolis, MN
- Hosts: Gustavus Adolphus College, Hamline University
- Defending Champion: St. Thomas men; St. Thomas women (results)
- Live Results: TBD
- Live Video (if available): TBD
- Championship Central
Teams: Augsburg (W), Carleton, Concordia (W), Gustavus, Hamline, Macalester, Saint Benedict (W), St. Catherine (W), Saint John’s (M), Saint Mary’s, St. Olaf, St. Thomas
New England Small College Athletic Conference (NESCAC) – Women
- Dates: Thursday, February 14-Sunday, February 17, 2019
- Location: Wesleyan University – Middletown, CT
- Defending Champion: Williams (results)
- Live Results: Available here
- Live Video: Available here
- Championship Central
Teams: Amherst, Bates, Bowdoin, Colby, Connecticut, Hamilton, Middlebury, Trinity, Tufts, Wesleyan, Williams
Landmark Conference – Men and Women
- Dates: Friday, February 15-Sunday, February 17, 2019
- Location/Host: Germantown Swim Center, Germantown, MD
- Defending Champion: Catholic men; Susquehanna women (results)
- Live Results: TBD
- Live Video: TBD
- Championship Central
Teams: Catholic, Scranton, Drew, Goucher, Elizabethtown, Juniata (women only), Marywood, Susquehanna, US Merchant Marine Academy
Midwest Conference (MWC) – Men and Women
- Dates: Friday, February 15-Sunday, February 17, 2019
- Location/Host: Grinnell College, Grinnell, Iowa
- Defending Champion: Grinnell men; Grinnell women (results)
- Live Results: TBD
- Live Video (if available): TBD
- Championship Central
Teams: Beloit, Grinnell, Illinois College, Knox, Lake Forest, Lawrence, Monmouth, Ripon
Week 3
Liberty League – Men and Women
- Dates: Wednesday, February 20-Saturday, February 23, 2019
- Location: Ithaca College – Ithaca, NY
- Defending Champion: Rensselaer men; Rensselaer women (results)
- Live Results: Available here
- Live Video (if available): Available here
Teams: Bard, Clarkson, Ithaca, Rensselaer, RIT, Saint Lawrence, Skidmore, Union, Vassar, William Smith (women only)
Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association (MIAA) – Men and Women
- Dates: Wednesday, February 20-Saturday, February 23, 2019
- Location: Holland Community Aquatics Center (hosted by Hope)
- Defending Champion: Calvin men; Calvin women (results)
- Live Results: TBD
- Live Video: TBD
- Championship Central
Teams: Albion, Alma, Calvin, Hope, Kalamazoo, Olivet
State University of New York Athletic Conference (SUNYAC) – Men and Women
- Dates: Wednesday, February 20-Saturday, February 23, 2019
- Location: Burt Flickinger Aquatic Center at Erie Community College – Buffalo, NY
- Defending Champion: SUNY Geneseo men; SUNY Geneseo women (results)
- Live Results: TBD
- Live Video (if available): Available here
- Championship Central
Teams: Brockport, Buffalo (women only), Cortland, Fredonia, Geneseo, New Paltz, Oneonta, Oswego State, Potsdam
Centennial Conference – Men and Women
- Dates: Thursday, February 21-Sunday, February 24, 2019
- Location: Gettysburg College Bullets Pool – Gettysburg, PA
- Defending Champion: Gettysburg men; Ursinus women (results)
- Live Results: Available here
- Live Video: Available here
- Championship Central
Teams: Bryn Mawr, Dickinson, Franklin & Marshall, Gettysburg, McDaniel, Swarthmore, Washington College, Ursinus
New England Intercollegiate Swimming and Diving Association (NEISDA) – Men and Women
- Dates: Thursday, February 21-Sunday, February 24, 2019
- Location: MIT Zesiger Sports & Fitness Center – Cambridge, MA
- Defending Champion: Roger Williams men; Simmons women (results)
- Live Results: TBD
- Live Video (if available): TBD
- Championships Central
Teams: Brandeis, Bridgewater State, Colby-Sawyer, Eastern Connecticut State (W), Elms, Gordon, Husson, Keene State, Maine Maritime Academy, Norwich, Plymouth State (W), Regis, Rhode Island (W), Roger Williams, Saint Joseph’s ME, Simmons (W), UMass Dartmouth, New England, St. Joseph CT, Western Connecticut State, Western New England (W), Westfield State (W)
New England Small College Athletic Conference (NESCAC) – Men
- Dates: Thursday, February 21-Sunday, February 24, 2019
- Location: Middlebury College – Middlebury, VT
- Defending Champion: Tufts (results)
- Live Results: Available here
- Live Video: Available here
- Championship Central
Teams: Amherst, Bates, Bowdoin, Colby, Connecticut, Hamilton, Middlebury, Trinity, Tufts, Wesleyan, Williams
New England Women’s and Men’s Athletic Conference (NEWMAC) – Men and Women
- Dates: Thursday, February 21-Sunday, February 24, 2019
- Location/Host: Sports & Recreation Center, Worcester Polytechnic Institute
- Defending Champion: MIT men; MIT women (results)
- Live Results: Available here
- Live Video: Available here
- Championship Central
Teams: Babson, Clark, MIT, Mount Holyoke (W), Smith (W), Springfield, US Coast Guard Academy, Wellesley (W), Wheaton, WPI
Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SCIAC) – Men and Women
- Dates: Thursday, February 21-Sunday, February 24, 2019
- Location: Brenda Villa Aquatic Center – Commerce, CA
- Host: University of Redlands – Redlands, CA
- Defending Champion: Pomona-Pitzer men; Pomona-Pitzer women (results)
- Live Results: TBD
- Live Video (if available): TBD
- Championship Central
Teams: California Lutheran, Caltech, Chapman, Claremont-Mudd-Scripps, La Verne, Occidental, Pomona-Pitzer, Redlands, Whittier
Metropolitan Collegiate Swimming & Diving Conference – Men and Women
- Dates: Friday February 22 – Sunday February 24, 2019
- Location/Host: Rutgers University
- Defending Champion: Rowan men; Rowan women (results)
- Live results: TBD
- Live Video (if available): TBD
- Championship Central
Teams: DIII – Baruch, Hunter, Lehman, Montclair State, Mt. St. Mary, Queens College (NY), Ramapo, Rowan, Staten Island, SUNY Maritime, TCNJ, USMMA, William Paterson | DII – Bridgeport, LIU Post, Pace, Southern Connecticut | DI – St. Francis (NY) men
