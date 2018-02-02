British Joined By Belmonte, Germans For Edinburgh Int’l Meet

2018 EDINBURGH INTERNATIONAL SWIM MEET

Incorporates the 2018 British National Championships

Royal Commonwealth Pool, Edinburgh

March 1st – 4th

LCM

Meet Site

Psych Sheets – DRAFT

Spectators at the 2018 Edinburgh International Swim Meet, which is also incorporating this year’s British National Championships, will have the opportunity to see stars Adam Peaty, James Guy, Ross Murdoch, Siobhan Marie O’Connor and others get in their final racing before the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

Set at the Royal Commonwealth Pool from Thursday, March 1st through Sunday, March 4th, athletes will fine-tune and make their last preparations before heading out to the Gold Coast, Australia for April’s Games. For the younger competitors in Edinburgh, the meet will serve as selection for this summer’s European Junior Championships in Helsinki.

Tickets went on sale for the event last November and now the draft psych sheets are out, giving us an idea of the fields ready to make a splash. Along with British talent, Spanish Olympic champion Mireia Belmonte is set to compete, as is a strong German national team contingency.

Below is the schedule of events for the Edinburgh International Swim Meet, with the draft entry list linked in the bullet points above.

Thursday, Friday and Saturday

Morning session

Warm up 7:30 – 8:35 Swimming starts each day 8:45 Session ends 11:15/11:25

Afternoon session

Warm up 11:30 – 12:20 Swimming starts each day 12:30 Session ends 15:45

Finals

Warm 15:45 – 16:45 Swimming starts each day 17:00 Session ends Thursday 19:10; Friday & Saturday 19:20

Sunday

Morning session

Warm up 7:30 – 8:35 Swimming starts 8:45 Session ends 11:20

Afternoon session

Warm up 11:30 – 12:20 Swimming starts 12:30 Session ends 15:00

Finals

Warm 15:00 – 16:15 Swimming starts 16:30 Session ends 19:00