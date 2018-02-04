2018 Conference Championships Primer – Division III

February begins the onslaught of college conference championships. In preparation, we’ve put together a listing of championship meets in the NCAA’s Division III. We’ve done our best to track them all down, but as there are many meets going on around the nation this month, if your favorite meet isn’t on this list, let us know and we’ll do our best to track down more information. You can bookmark this page for reference, as we’ll be updating with results and video links as they become available.

NORTH COAST ATHLETIC CONFERENCE (NCAC)

Dates: Wed. Feb 14th – Sat. Feb 17th

Location: Trumbull Aquatic Center, Denison University

Defending Champion: Denison men and women

Live Results: Available here

Live Video (if available): Available here

Championship Central

Teams: Allegheny, Denison, DePauw, Hiram, Kenyon, Oberlin, Ohio Wesleyan, Wabash (Men only), Wittenberg, Wooster

MICHIGAN INTERCOLLEGIATE ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION (MIAA)

Dates: Wed. Feb 21th – Sat. Feb 24th

Location: Venema Aquatic Center, Calvin College

Defending Champion: Albion men and Calvin women

Live Results: TBD

Live Video: TBD

Championship Central

Teams: Albion, Alma, Calvin, Hope, Kalamazoo, Olivet

PRESIDENTS’ ATHLETIC CONFERENCE (PAC)

Dates: Wed. Feb 14th – Sat. Feb 17th

Location: James E. Longnecker Pool, Grove City College

Defending Champion: Grove City women & Westminster men

Live Results: TBD

Live Video: TBD

Championship Central

Teams: Bethany, Chatham, Grove City, Saint Vincent, Washington & Jefferson, Westminster

COLLEGE CONFERENCE OF ILLINOIS AND WISCONSIN (CCIW)

Dates: Thurs. Feb 15th – Sat. Feb 17th

Location: Pleasant Prarie RecPlex, Pleasant Prarie, WI

Defending Champion: Wheaton women & Carthage men

Live Results: TBD

Live Video: TBD

Championship Central

Teams: Augustana, Carthage, Carroll, Illinois Wesleyan, Millikin, North Central, Wheaton

UNIVERSITY ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION (UAA)

Dates: Wed. Feb 14th – Sat. Feb 17h

Location/Host: Ratner Athletics Center, University of Chicago

Defending Champion: Emory men and women

Live Results: TBD

Live Video (if available): TBD

Championship Central

Teams: Brandeis, Carnegie Mellon, Case Western Reserve, Chicago, Emory, New York University, Rochester, Wash U Mo

NEW ENGLAND SMALL COLLEGE ATHLETIC CONFERENCE (NESCAC) – WOMEN

Dates: Fri. Feb 15 – Sun. Feb 17

Location: Williams College, Williamstown, MA

Defending Champion: Williams

Live Results: TBD

Live Video: TBD

Championship Central

Teams: Amherst, Bates, Bowdoin, Colby, Connecticut, Hamilton, Middlebury, Trinity, Tufts, Wesleyan, Williams

NEW ENGLAND SMALL COLLEGE ATHLETIC CONFERENCE (NESCAC) – MEN

Dates: Fri. Feb 23 – Sun. Feb 25

Location: Bowdoin College, Brunswick, ME

Defending Champion: Williams

Live Results: TBD

Live Video: TBD

Championship Central

Teams: Amherst, Bates, Bowdoin, Colby, Connecticut, Hamilton, Middlebury, Trinity, Tufts, Wesleyan, Williams

NORTHWEST CONFERENCE