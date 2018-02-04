2018 Conference Championships Primer – Division III

February begins the onslaught of college conference championships. In preparation, we’ve put together a listing of championship meets in the NCAA’s Division III. We’ve done our best to track them all down, but as there are many meets going on around the nation this month, if your favorite meet isn’t on this list, let us know and we’ll do our best to track down more information. You can bookmark this page for reference, as we’ll be updating with results and video links as they become available.

NORTH COAST ATHLETIC CONFERENCE (NCAC)

Dates: Wed. Feb 14th – Sat. Feb 17th
Location: Trumbull Aquatic Center, Denison University
Defending Champion: Denison men and women
Live Results: Available here
Live Video (if available): Available here
Championship Central

Teams: Allegheny, Denison, DePauw, Hiram, Kenyon, Oberlin, Ohio Wesleyan, Wabash (Men only), Wittenberg, Wooster

MICHIGAN INTERCOLLEGIATE ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION (MIAA)

Dates: Wed. Feb 21th – Sat. Feb 24th
Location: Venema Aquatic Center, Calvin College
Defending Champion: Albion men and Calvin women
Live Results: TBD
Live Video: TBD
Championship Central

Teams: Albion, Alma, Calvin, Hope, Kalamazoo, Olivet

PRESIDENTS’ ATHLETIC CONFERENCE (PAC)

Dates: Wed. Feb 14th – Sat. Feb 17th
Location: James E. Longnecker Pool, Grove City College
Defending Champion: Grove City women & Westminster men
Live Results: TBD
Live Video: TBD
Championship Central

Teams: Bethany, Chatham, Grove City, Saint Vincent, Washington & Jefferson, Westminster

COLLEGE CONFERENCE OF ILLINOIS AND WISCONSIN (CCIW)

Dates: Thurs. Feb 15th – Sat. Feb 17th
Location: Pleasant Prarie RecPlex, Pleasant Prarie, WI
Defending Champion: Wheaton women & Carthage men
Live Results: TBD
Live Video: TBD
Championship Central

Teams: Augustana, Carthage, Carroll, Illinois Wesleyan, Millikin, North Central, Wheaton

UNIVERSITY ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION (UAA)

Dates: Wed. Feb 14th – Sat. Feb 17h
Location/Host: Ratner Athletics Center, University of Chicago
Defending Champion: Emory men and women
Live Results: TBD
Live Video (if available): TBD
Championship Central

Teams: Brandeis, Carnegie Mellon, Case Western Reserve, Chicago, Emory, New York University, Rochester, Wash U Mo

NEW ENGLAND SMALL COLLEGE ATHLETIC CONFERENCE (NESCAC) – WOMEN

Dates: Fri. Feb 15 – Sun. Feb 17
Location: Williams College, Williamstown, MA
Defending Champion: Williams
Live Results: TBD
Live Video: TBD
Championship Central

Teams: Amherst, Bates, Bowdoin, Colby, Connecticut, Hamilton, Middlebury, Trinity, Tufts, Wesleyan, Williams

NEW ENGLAND SMALL COLLEGE ATHLETIC CONFERENCE (NESCAC) – MEN

Dates: Fri. Feb 23 – Sun. Feb 25
Location: Bowdoin College, Brunswick, ME
Defending Champion: Williams
Live Results: TBD
Live Video: TBD
Championship Central

Teams: Amherst, Bates, Bowdoin, Colby, Connecticut, Hamilton, Middlebury, Trinity, Tufts, Wesleyan, Williams

NORTHWEST CONFERENCE

Leave a Reply

2 Comments on "2018 Conference Championships Primer – Division III"

Sort by:   newest | oldest | most voted
Keith

Heartland Conference is February 9th-11th

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
6 hours 36 minutes ago
BaldingEagle

Heartland: Transylvania, Rose-Hulman, Anderson, Franklin, and what teams am I leaving out?

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
5 hours 17 minutes ago

About Karl Ortegon

Karl Ortegon

Karl Ortegon studies and swims at Wesleyan University in Middletown, CT. He began swimming on a club team in first grade and has been in the pool ever since. He misses Vine.

Read More »