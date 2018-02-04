2018 Conference Championships Primer – Division III

Dates: Fri. Feb 9 – Sun. Feb 11
Location/Host: King County Aquatic Center, Federal Way, WA
Defending Champion: Whitman men and women
Live Results: TBD
Live Video (if available): TBD
Championship Central
Teams: Lewis & Clark, Linfield, Pacific Lutheran, Pacific University, Puget Sound, Whitman, Whitworth, Willamette
LIBERTY LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIPS
Dates: Wed. Feb 21 – Sat. Feb 24
Location/Host: Ithaca College
Defending Champion: Stevens Institute men & Ithaca women
Live Results: TBD
Live Video (if available): TBD
Teams: Bard, Clarkson, Ithaca, Rensselaer, RIT, Saint Lawrence, Skidmore, Union, Vassar, William Smith
STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK ATHLETIC CONFERENCE (SUNYAC)
Dates: Wed. Feb 21 – Sat. Feb 24
Location: Erie Community College Pool, Buffalo, NY
Defending Champion: SUNY Geneseo men and women
Live Results: TBD
Live Video (if available): TBD
Championship Central
Teams: Brockport, Buffalo State College, Cortland, Fredonia, Geneseo, New Paltz, Oneonta, Oswego State, Potsdam
MINNESOTA INTERCOLLEGIATE ATHLETIC CONFERENCE (MIAC)
Dates: Thurs. Feb 15 – Sat. Feb 17
Location: University of Minnesota Aquatic Center
Defending Champion: St. Thomas men and women
Live Results: TBD
Live Video (if available): TBD
Championship Central
Teams: Augsburg (W), Carleton, Concordia (W), Gustavus, Hamline, Macalester, Saint Benedict (W), St. Catherine (W), Saint John’s (M), Saint Mary’s, St. Olaf, St. Thomas
NEW ENGLAND WOMEN’S AND MEN’S ATHLETIC CONFERENCE (NEWMAC)
Dates: Thurs. Feb 22 – Sun. Feb 25
Location/Host: MIT, Boston, MA
Defending Champion: MIT men and women
Live Results: here
Live Video (if available: here
Championship Central
Teams: Babson, Clark, MIT, Mount Holyoke (W), Smith (W), Springfield, US Coast Guard Academy, Wellesley (W), Wheaton, WPI
OHIO ATHLETIC CONFERENCE (OAC)
Dates: Thurs. Feb 15 – Sat. Feb 17
Location: Oliver J. Ocasek Natatorium, Akron, OH
Defending Champion: John Carroll men & women
Live Results: TBD
Live Video (if available: TBD
Championship Central
Teams: Baldin Wallace, John Carroll, Machester, Mount Union, Ohio Northern, Transylvania (KY), Wilmington
SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA INTERCOLLEGIATE ATHLETIC CONFERENCE (SCIAC)
Dates: Weds. Feb 21 – Sat. Feb 24
Location/Host: Whittier College, Commerce, CA
Defending Champion: Claremont-Mudd-Scripps men and women
Live Results: TBD
Live Video (if available): TBD
Championship Central
Teams: California Lutheran, Caltech, Chapman, Claremont-Mudd-Scripps, La Verne, Occidental, Pomona-Pitzer, Redlands, Whittier
WISCONSIN INTERCOLLEGIATE ATHLETIC CONFERENCE (WIAC)
Dates: Thurs. Feb 15 – Sat. Feb 17
Location/Host: University of Wisconsin-La Crosse/Brown Deer, WI
Defending Champion: Stevens Point men and La Crosse women
Live Results: TBD
Live Video (if available): TBD
Championship Central
Teams: Eau Claire, La Crosse, Oshkosh, Stevens Point, Whitewater
CENTENNIAL
Dates: Thurs. Feb 22 – Sun. Feb 25
Location/Host: Franklin & Marshall, Lancaster, PA
Defending Champion: Swarthmore men & Ursinus women
Live Results: TBD
Live Video (if available): Available here
Championship Central
Teams: Ursinus, Gettysburg, Franklin & Marshall, Dickinson, Swarthmore, Washington College, McDaniel, Bryn Mawr
LIBERAL ARTS CHAMPIONSHIPS
Dates: Wed. Feb 14 – Sat. Feb 17
Location/Host: Luther College
Defending Champion: Franklin women & men
Live Results: TBD
Live Video (if available): TBD
Championships Central
Teams: Franklin, Luther, Minnesota-Morris, Loras College, Principia, Coe, Nebraska Wesleyan, Illinois Tech, Mills, Eureka, Simpson
CAPITAL ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
Dates: Fri. Feb 22 – Sun. Feb 25
Location/Host: St. Mary’s College of Maryland
Defending Champion: Mary Washington men and women
Live Results: here
Live Video (if available): here
Championships Central
Teams: Mary Washington, York, Salisbury, St. Mary’s Marymount, Frostburg State
LANDMARK CHAMPIONSHIPS
Dates: Fri. Feb 17 – Sun. Feb 19
Location/Host: Germantown Swim Center, Germantown, MD
Defending Champion: Catholic men & Susquehanna women
Live Results: TBD
Live Video (if available): Available here
Championships Central
Teams: Susquehanna, Catholic, Scranton, US Merchant Marine Academy, Marywood, Drew, Goucher, Juniata (women only), Elizabethtown
SOUTHERN COLLEGIATE ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
Dates: Wed. Feb 14 – Sat. Feb 17
Location/Host: Lewisville Westside Aquatic Center, Lewisville, TX
Defending Champion: Trinity men and women
Live Results: TBD
Live Video (if available): TBD
Championships Central
Teams: Austin, Centenary, Colorado, McMurry, Southwestern, Trinity
NEW ENGLAND INTERCOLLEGIATE SWIMMING & DIVING ASSOCIATION
Dates: Thurs. Feb 15 – Sun. Feb 18
Location/Host: University of Rhode Island / South Kingston, RI
Defending Champion: RWU men and RWU women
Live Results: TBD
Live Video (if available): TBD
Championships Central
Teams: Keene State, Roger Williams, Simmons, Saint Michael’s, Eastern Connecticut State, Gordon College, Bridgewater State, Colby-Sawyer, New England, UMass Dartmouth, Regis, Westfield State, Western New England, Plymout State, Saint Joseph’s, Rhode Island, Western Connecticut State, Norwich, Saint Joseph, Elms, Husson
MIDWEST ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
Dates: Fri. Feb 16 – Sun. Feb 18
Location/Host: Grinnell College, Grinnell, Iowa
Defending Champion: Grinnell men and women
Live Results: TBD
Live Video (if available): TBD
Championships Central
Teams: Grinnell, Illinois, Ripon, Cornell, Lake Forest, Lawrence, Knox, Beloit
MIDDLE ATLANTIC CONFERENCE
Dates: Thurs. Feb 15 – Sun. Feb 18
Location/Host: York, PA
Defending Champion: Albright men and Messiah women
Live Results: here
Live Video (if available): TBD
Championships Central
Teams: Widener, Albright, Messiah, Lycoming, Hood, King’s, Misericordia, Arcadia, Lebanon Valley, FDU-Florham, Stevenson, Wilkes
SOUTHERN ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
Dates: Weds. Feb 14 – Sat. Feb 17
Location/Host: Berry College, Birmingham Sportsplex
Defending Champion: Birmingham Southern women and men
Live Results: TBD
Live Video (if available):
Championships Central
Teams: Centre College, Hendrix College, Rhodes College, Sewannee, Birmingham Southern
METROPOLITAN COLLEGIATE SWIMMING & DIVING CONFERENCE
Dates: Fri. Feb 16 – Sun. Feb 18
Location/Host: Rutgers University
Defending Champion: Rowan men and Bridgeport women
Live results: TBD
Live Video (if available): TBD
Championships Central
Teams: DIII – TCNJ, Rowan, USMMA, Queens College (NY), Baruch, Staten Island, Montclair State, Ramapo, SUNY Maritime, Hunter, Mt. St. Mary, William Paterson, Lehman | DII – LIU Post, Southern CT, Bridgeport, Pace | DI – St. Francis (NY) men
HEARTLAND COLLEGIATE ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
Dates: Fri. Feb 9 – Sun. Feb 11
Location/Host: Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology
Defending Champion: N/A (Inaugural Meet)
Live results: Meet mobile
Live Video (if available): TBD
Championships Central
Teams: Rose-Hulman, Anderson, Franklin, Manchester, Transylvania
Leave a Reply
2 Comments on "2018 Conference Championships Primer – Division III"
Heartland Conference is February 9th-11th
Heartland: Transylvania, Rose-Hulman, Anderson, Franklin, and what teams am I leaving out?