U.S. Open Qualifier John Butler Commits To UChicago (2024)

John Butler of Cedar Falls, Iowa, has announced his commitment to further his education and swimming career at the University of Chicago this upcoming fall. Butler, a USA Swimming Scholastic All-American, is a current senior at Cedar Falls High School.

“I’m extremely excited to announce my commitment to swim and study at the University of Chicago! Thank you to everyone who has helped me along the way. I knew UChicago was a great place for me both academically and in swimming, and I can’t wait to represent the maroons in the fall of 2024!”

Butler, who trains and competes year-round with the Black Hawk Area Swim Team, focuses on sprint to mid-distance freestyle and backstroke. He’s currently a Winter Juniors qualifier in the 200 free and a U.S. Open qualifier in the 200 back, as well as owns Futures cuts in the 50 free, 100 free, 100 back, and 500.

Butler recently competed at Speedo Sectionals in his home state of Iowa. He recorded his best finish of the meet in the 200m backstroke at 5th with a 2:07.65, which is within half a second of his best time from Futures. He hit personal bests in the 100m free and 400m with times of 53.28 and 4:13.70, respectively.

He capped off his short course season this spring at the Iowa Swimming Short Course Championships. Highlighting his meet was the 200 back, where he took 1st in a best time of 1:46.78. He was also the runner-up finisher in the 100 back (49.52) and 500 (3:34.49), also hitting best times in both.

Just prior to the Iowa Swimming Championships, Butler represented his high school at the Iowa High School State Championships. There, he took home silver in the 200 free in a best time of 1:38:48, as well as was 3rd in the 100 free (45.45).

Top SCY Times

50 free – 20.97

100 free – 45.18

200 free – 1:38.48

500 free – 4:34.49

100 back – 49.52

200 back – 1:46.78

The Maroons took 3rd as a team at both the University Athletic Association (UAA) Championships and NCAA Division III Championships. The team is led by head coach Jason Weber, who has been at the helm of the program for 18 years.

Butler is a huge pick-up for UChicago, as his best time in the 200 freestyle and 200 backstroke would have made him an A-finalist at this year’s conference meet. Leading the way for the team in the 200 free with a runner-up finish was Kyle Garcia (1:38.88), while Garrett Clasen was the Maroons’ lone finalist in the 200 back with a 13th place finish (1:50.30).

Butler joins Christopher Mo, Alex Schwartz, and Andrew Kim in UChicago’s incoming class next fall.

